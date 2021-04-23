Entertainment April 23 2021 8:25am 06:07 Skateboarding Programs for Girls in HRM The not-for-profit organization “Girls On Boards” is offering free Learn-to-Skateboard programs for girls 8-18 years old in HRM. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7782874/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7782874/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?