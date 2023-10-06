Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

Amazon Prime Big Deal Day 2023: Early sales you can already shop

By Andrea Cardillo The Curator Team
Posted October 6, 2023 6:00 am
Woman on the couch with lots of online ordering boxes View image in full screen
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days starts Oct 10. Getty/File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Want to get a head start on your holiday shopping this year? Amazon Canada is having a two-day sale event starting Tuesday, Oct. 10.

Prime members will get exclusive access to deeply discounted deals across top brands. (Not a Prime member? Sign up now or start a free trial and reap the benefits of next-day delivery.)

There will be lots of great deals, whether you’re looking for gifts for your friends, your family — or even yourself.

5 items already marked down

 

Brightup Beard Trimmer
Your grooming routine will be a lot easier with this all-in-one kit. It’s cordless, waterproof, includes six trimmer heads and five hair trimmer combs which helps with precision control. Its battery life will last 120 minutes and you can just plug it in to recharge.
$41.49 on Amazon (was $74.99)
Story continues below advertisement
Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones Bluetooth On-Ear Headset with Microphone, Black
Whether you’re working from home or listening to music, these headphones have up to 50 hours of battery life. They’re also lightweight which makes them an ideal choice for all-day use.
$99.99 on Amazon

 

 

LEVOIT Humidifier for Bedroom/Large Room
A humidifier can make a big difference in a household. Get ready for winter with 4.5 litre warm and cool mist humidifier which works well in bedrooms and large rooms in the house. You can feel a difference in just 15 minutes!
$101.99 on Amazon (was $119.99)
More Recommendations

 

iRobot Roomba Combo i5 Robot Vacuum & Mop
Never want to mop your floors again? This iRobot Roomba can vacuum and mop your floors for you. This smart machine will learn your home and creates an Imprint Smart Map so you can direct it to clean any room you want.
$349.99 on Amazon (was $449.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Yamaha RX-V4A Home Theatre Receiver
Bring the cinema home. This 5.2-channel AV receiver offers a home theatre experience and is reviewers say it’s easy to set up, which is a plus for anyone who isn’t tech savvy.
$499 on Amazon (was $699)

 

 

The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

A weekly newsletter featuring must-have products, expert advice and a round-up of the best deals.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices