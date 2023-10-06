Amazon Prime Big Deal Day 2023: Early sales you can already shop

Send this page to someone via email

Want to get a head start on your holiday shopping this year? Amazon Canada is having a two-day sale event starting Tuesday, Oct. 10.

Prime members will get exclusive access to deeply discounted deals across top brands. (Not a Prime member? Sign up now or start a free trial and reap the benefits of next-day delivery.)

There will be lots of great deals, whether you’re looking for gifts for your friends, your family — or even yourself.

5 items already marked down

Brightup Beard Trimmer Your grooming routine will be a lot easier with this all-in-one kit. It’s cordless, waterproof, includes six trimmer heads and five hair trimmer combs which helps with precision control. Its battery life will last 120 minutes and you can just plug it in to recharge. $41.49 on Amazon (was $74.99)

Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones Bluetooth On-Ear Headset with Microphone, Black Whether you’re working from home or listening to music, these headphones have up to 50 hours of battery life. They’re also lightweight which makes them an ideal choice for all-day use. $99.99 on Amazon

LEVOIT Humidifier for Bedroom/Large Room A humidifier can make a big difference in a household. Get ready for winter with 4.5 litre warm and cool mist humidifier which works well in bedrooms and large rooms in the house. You can feel a difference in just 15 minutes! $101.99 on Amazon (was $119.99)

iRobot Roomba Combo i5 Robot Vacuum & Mop Never want to mop your floors again? This iRobot Roomba can vacuum and mop your floors for you. This smart machine will learn your home and creates an Imprint Smart Map so you can direct it to clean any room you want. $349.99 on Amazon (was $449.99)

