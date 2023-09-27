The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hosting Thanksgiving can feel like a high-stakes occasion. The time and effort it takes to put together an appetizing and filling spread complete with family-favourite dishes and tailoring to dietary restrictions, while ensuring the festive ambiance is ideal for all guests — well, it can be stressful.

That is why showing up with a little something to show your appreciation for your host’s efforts can go a long way in creating a happy and thankful occasion.

Here are 10 thoughtful gifts that your Thanksgiving host may like.

The Art Of Mixology: Classic Cocktails And Curious Concoctions For the host who enjoys a delicious concoction, this handy book will soon become their household favourite. With over 200 recipes to choose from, they won’t soon tire of experimenting with mixology methods and creating tasty bevvies. Bonus: Mocktail recipes included! Shop @ Indigo $23.95 Shop @ Amazon $23.95

Story continues below advertisement

Fall Treats Soy Candle Scents of pumpkin, vanilla, sugar and cinnamon extend the comforts of Thanksgiving long after the holiday is over. These toxin-free candles made in Canada are also available in Cinnamon Bun and French Vanilla. Shop @ Amazon $24.99

Savoury Trio Collection Gift Box There’s nothing that dresses up a meal more than the perfectly paired condiment. And this trio of artisanal spreads from Salt Spring, B.C. make a lovely holiday accompaniment: rhubarb and apple chutney, onion and thyme, and spicy tomato. Shop @ Salt Spring Kitchen $25

Story continues below advertisement

JusTea 3-Flavour Tin Variety Pack Give your host the gift of a hot cuppa to keep them warm and nourished throughout the fall season. You can feel good that this premium tea is fair trade and non-GMO, and along with being a Canadian company, JusTea supports sustainable employment for a women’s coop in Kenya. Shop @ Amazon $19.99

8-pack Swedish Dishcloth Dishcloths as a gift? Yes, indeed! It’s the kind of item that no one really wants to buy for themselves but is such a treat to receive. Whether it’s cleaning up a holiday spill or washing the dishes, these fanciful quick-drying cloths will come in handy and add some whimsy to cleanups. Shop @ Amazon $21.99

Feuille Napkin Rings, Set of 4 Not to be saved for only special occasions, this stand-out gift with intricate detailing will transform any dinner of the week into an elegant meal. Shop @ Linen Chest $24.95

Story continues below advertisement

Anne of Green Gables All Occasion Basket Classic Canadian children’s novel and TV character meets tasty confections in this special gift basket made for the literary buff. But nostalgia aside, the Prince Edward Island-based company is considered one of the best chocolate producers in the country. This basket includes chocolate COW chips, caramel corn, fudge and 6-piece box of chocolates. But if you know your host is a true chocolate lover, opt for the 12-piece Dark Sea Salt Caramels instead. Shop @ Anne Chocolates $19.98

Vinvoli Luxury Wine Aerator For the amateur wine connoisseur, this aerator-pourer will take their drinking experience to a new level by expanding the wine’s flavours and aromas. It also extracts any sediments and impurities as well as reduces tannins and sulphites! Shop @ Amazon $19.97

Fall in Central Park Puzzle With colder days ahead, this gift will offer hours of unplugged intrigue. It’s a great solo or family activity that not only mentally stimulates but also can help to wind down after a long day. Shop @ Amazon