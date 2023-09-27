Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

Thanksgiving gifts under $25 to bring for your host

By Joy Jin The Curator Team
Posted September 27, 2023 6:00 am
Friends arriving to a party at a friends house and bringing a gift View image in full screen
Group of friends gathered at home to celebrate holidays. Getty
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hosting Thanksgiving can feel like a high-stakes occasion. The time and effort it takes to put together an appetizing and filling spread complete with family-favourite dishes and tailoring to dietary restrictions, while ensuring the festive ambiance is ideal for all guests — well, it can be stressful.

That is why showing up with a little something to show your appreciation for your host’s efforts can go a long way in creating a happy and thankful occasion.

Here are 10 thoughtful gifts that your Thanksgiving host may like.

Cocktail book called The Art of Mixology
The Art Of Mixology: Classic Cocktails And Curious Concoctions
For the host who enjoys a delicious concoction, this handy book will soon become their household favourite. With over 200 recipes to choose from, they won’t soon tire of experimenting with mixology methods and creating tasty bevvies. Bonus: Mocktail recipes included!
Shop @ Indigo $23.95 Shop @ Amazon $23.95
Story continues below advertisement

 

Fall Treats Soy Candle
Scents of pumpkin, vanilla, sugar and cinnamon extend the comforts of Thanksgiving long after the holiday is over. These toxin-free candles made in Canada are also available in Cinnamon Bun and French Vanilla.
Shop @ Amazon $24.99

 

Package with three jam jars inside
Savoury Trio Collection Gift Box
There’s nothing that dresses up a meal more than the perfectly paired condiment. And this trio of artisanal spreads from Salt Spring, B.C. make a lovely holiday accompaniment: rhubarb and apple chutney, onion and thyme, and spicy tomato.
Shop @ Salt Spring Kitchen $25

 

Package of orange marshmellows shaped like pumpkins
Pumpkin Marshmellows
Because sometimes, something so sweet and simple is best.
Shop @ Williams Sonoma $14.95
Story continues below advertisement

 

Three small canisters of tea - African Chai, Kenyan Earl Gray and Mt. Kenya Black. comes with a spoon to scoop out the tea as well
JusTea 3-Flavour Tin Variety Pack
Give your host the gift of a hot cuppa to keep them warm and nourished throughout the fall season. You can feel good that this premium tea is fair trade and non-GMO, and along with being a Canadian company, JusTea supports sustainable employment for a women’s coop in Kenya.
Shop @ Amazon $19.99

 

package of eight sweedish dish clothes with various nature and bird prints
8-pack Swedish Dishcloth
Dishcloths as a gift? Yes, indeed! It’s the kind of item that no one really wants to buy for themselves but is such a treat to receive. Whether it’s cleaning up a holiday spill or washing the dishes, these fanciful quick-drying cloths will come in handy and add some whimsy to cleanups.
Shop @ Amazon $21.99
More Recommendations

 

Set of four gold coloured napkin rings in the shape of a leaf
Feuille Napkin Rings, Set of 4
Not to be saved for only special occasions, this stand-out gift with intricate detailing will transform any dinner of the week into an elegant meal.
Shop @ Linen Chest $24.95
Story continues below advertisement

 

Basket with Anne of Green Gables themed products including COW chips, Anne caramel corn, fuge and 6-box of chocolates
Anne of Green Gables All Occasion Basket
Classic Canadian children’s novel and TV character meets tasty confections in this special gift basket made for the literary buff. But nostalgia aside, the Prince Edward Island-based company is considered one of the best chocolate producers in the country. This basket includes chocolate COW chips, caramel corn, fudge and 6-piece box of chocolates. But if you know your host is a true chocolate lover, opt for the 12-piece Dark Sea Salt Caramels instead.
Shop @ Anne Chocolates $19.98

 

Wine aerator that you hold over a glass or decanter and pour the wine through
Vinvoli Luxury Wine Aerator
For the amateur wine connoisseur, this aerator-pourer will take their drinking experience to a new level by expanding the wine’s flavours and aromas. It also extracts any sediments and impurities as well as reduces tannins and sulphites!
Shop @ Amazon $19.97

 

Puzzle of fall in central park with sketches of people walking around and beautiful fall colours on the trees. Has 1000 pieces
Fall in Central Park Puzzle
With colder days ahead, this gift will offer hours of unplugged intrigue. It’s a great solo or family activity that not only mentally stimulates but also can help to wind down after a long day.
Shop @ Amazon
Advertisement
The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

A weekly newsletter featuring must-have products, expert advice and a round-up of the best deals.

AmazonThanksgivingPresentshost giftsthanksgiving giftsthanksgiving gifts hostthanksgiving hostunder $25
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices