Fall means back-to-school and for some kids it will mean stepping into the hockey world. Even the youngest players might end up on the ice multiple times per week, so it’s important to get good gear for your first-timer.

But as you protect your growing NHL star, you’ll also want to protect your wallet. Here are a few ways to get started and keep things manageable, coming from a mom who’s been there.

Winnwell Wheel Backpack Hockey Bag Let’s start with the bag itself. You’ll be collecting a lot of equipment, so you’ll need a bag to keep it all organized. These rolling bags with backpack-style straps make it easy for small players to pull their own equipment around and give you the option of hoisting it over your own shoulder if you’re in a rush (you’ll be in a rush!). Shop @ Amazon $149.09

Bauer S21 Vapour Shift Pro Youth Player Skate Skates are one of the items worth spending money on. Find a store with an expert who can help you. A mid-level skate like the Bauer Vapour will give your kid better stability than an entry-level option. Shop @ Just Hockey $82.49

Hockey Skate Guard Don’t let those skate sharpenings go to waste – make sure to protect the blades with a pair of skate guards. Shop @ Amazon $20.94

Bauer PRODIGY Youth Hockey Helmet Combo Invest in a good helmet. The Bauer Prodigy is a popular option that adjusts to a growing head. If you’re unsure about fit, ask an experienced sales associate to help you find the right one. Shop @ Sportcheck $69.99

Bauer Re-Akt 100 Youth Helmet Combo At a slightly higher price point, try the Bauer Re-Akt youth helmet. It offers triple-density impact protection and can also be adjusted as your child grows. Shop @ Sportcheck $129.99

Sherwood CODE Premium Hockey Protective Kit Making sense of the multiple pads a player needs can be overwhelming at first. Luckily, you can buy them all in one starter kit, like this one, saving you time and money. Shop @ Canadian Tire $139.99

Howies Hockey Tape 5 Roll Pack If your kid is anything like my son, you’ll quickly find you need a lot more hockey tape than you ever imagined – and in every colour of the rainbow. Don’t forget to keep a few extra rolls in your bag – you’ll need them. Shop at Amazon $29.99

Howies Hockey Stick Wax 3-pack As a mom new to hockey, I was unaware of tape wax. I learned quickly. The wax can help keep the tape from getting wet, snowy and deteriorating quickly and can help a bit with puck control. It smells good too! Shop @ Amazon $33.25

Howies Hockey Tape Loaded Accessory Bag A convenient option for tape, wax and scissors is this loaded accessories bag from Howie’s. Shop @ Amazon $66.99

Gatorade Water Bottle, 32 Ounce Bottle Water bottles are magic – they help keep you hydrated and also vanish regularly. Invariably, my son will misplace his water bottle or I will, so we keep a few extras at the house. The Gatorade bottle is a classic favourite. Shop @ Amazon $9.99

Extended-Tip Hockey Water Bottle But with a cage covering your kid’s face, they might prefer one of these bottles with a straw that can fit through the cage gaps. Shop @ Canadian Tire $3.99

MadeGood Granola Bars Whether it’s on the way to a practice, or after a game, I like to have a snack on hand for when hunger strikes. MakeGood bars are a great on-the-go snack. They give my son energy while avoiding a sugar high. I always keep a few bars in the bag. Shop @ Amazon @22.63