Fall means back-to-school and for some kids it will mean stepping into the hockey world. Even the youngest players might end up on the ice multiple times per week, so it’s important to get good gear for your first-timer.
But as you protect your growing NHL star, you’ll also want to protect your wallet. Here are a few ways to get started and keep things manageable, coming from a mom who’s been there.
Let’s start with the bag itself. You’ll be collecting a lot of equipment, so you’ll need a bag to keep it all organized. These rolling bags with backpack-style straps make it easy for small players to pull their own equipment around and give you the option of hoisting it over your own shoulder if you’re in a rush (you’ll be in a rush!).
Skates are one of the items worth spending money on. Find a store with an expert who can help you. A mid-level skate like the Bauer Vapour will give your kid better stability than an entry-level option.
If your kid is anything like my son, you’ll quickly find you need a lot more hockey tape than you ever imagined – and in every colour of the rainbow. Don’t forget to keep a few extra rolls in your bag – you’ll need them.
As a mom new to hockey, I was unaware of tape wax. I learned quickly. The wax can help keep the tape from getting wet, snowy and deteriorating quickly and can help a bit with puck control. It smells good too!
Water bottles are magic – they help keep you hydrated and also vanish regularly. Invariably, my son will misplace his water bottle or I will, so we keep a few extras at the house. The Gatorade bottle is a classic favourite.
Whether it’s on the way to a practice, or after a game, I like to have a snack on hand for when hunger strikes. MakeGood bars are a great on-the-go snack. They give my son energy while avoiding a sugar high. I always keep a few bars in the bag.
