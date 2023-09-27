Menu

The Curator

New to hockey? Here’s what you need in your kid’s hockey bag

By Andrea Cardillo The Curator Team
Posted September 27, 2023 6:00 am
Father helping son with ice skates View image in full screen
USA, North Carolina. Getty Images/File
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Fall means back-to-school and for some kids it will mean stepping into the hockey world. Even the youngest players might end up on the ice multiple times per week, so it’s important to get good gear for your first-timer.

But as you protect your growing NHL star, you’ll also want to protect your wallet. Here are a few ways to get started and keep things manageable, coming from a mom who’s been there.

 

Winnwell Wheel Backpack Hockey Bag
Let’s start with the bag itself. You’ll be collecting a lot of equipment, so you’ll need a bag to keep it all organized. These rolling bags with backpack-style straps make it easy for small players to pull their own equipment around and give you the option of hoisting it over your own shoulder if you’re in a rush (you’ll be in a rush!).
Shop @ Amazon $149.09
Story continues below advertisement
Ice hockey skates
Bauer S21 Vapour Shift Pro Youth Player Skate
Skates are one of the items worth spending money on. Find a store with an expert who can help you. A mid-level skate like the Bauer Vapour will give your kid better stability than an entry-level option.
Shop @ Just Hockey $82.49

 

CCM Jetspeed FT485 Youth Hockey Skates
Or consider these CCM Jetspeed for a bit more savings.
Shop @ Pro Hockey Life $64.97 Shop @ CCM $99.99
black hockey skate guards for youths
Hockey Skate Guard
Don’t let those skate sharpenings go to waste – make sure to protect the blades with a pair of skate guards.
Shop @ Amazon $20.94
Story continues below advertisement

 

Read more: 10 ways to up your kids’ lunch game this year

 

kids black hockey helmet with cage
Bauer PRODIGY Youth Hockey Helmet Combo
Invest in a good helmet. The Bauer Prodigy is a popular option that adjusts to a growing head. If you’re unsure about fit, ask an experienced sales associate to help you find the right one.
Shop @ Sportcheck $69.99

 

kids black hockey helmet with cage
Bauer Re-Akt 100 Youth Helmet Combo
At a slightly higher price point, try the Bauer Re-Akt youth helmet. It offers triple-density impact protection and can also be adjusted as your child grows.
Shop @ Sportcheck $129.99
Hockey protective gear including chestpad, shorts, elbow pads, shin guards and gloves
Sherwood CODE Premium Hockey Protective Kit
Making sense of the multiple pads a player needs can be overwhelming at first. Luckily, you can buy them all in one starter kit, like this one, saving you time and money.
Shop @ Canadian Tire $139.99
Story continues below advertisement

 

White rolls of Howie's hockey tape in a package
Howies Hockey Tape 5 Roll Pack
If your kid is anything like my son, you’ll quickly find you need a lot more hockey tape than you ever imagined – and in every colour of the rainbow. Don’t forget to keep a few extra rolls in your bag – you’ll need them.
Shop at Amazon $29.99
a pair of scissors to cut hockey tape
Howies Hockey Tape Scissors
Save your teeth, save your nails, cut with scissors.
Shop @ Amazon $13.54
More Recommendations
Howie's tin of hockey wax
Howies Hockey Stick Wax 3-pack
As a mom new to hockey, I was unaware of tape wax. I learned quickly. The wax can help keep the tape from getting wet, snowy and deteriorating quickly and can help a bit with puck control. It smells good too!
Shop @ Amazon $33.25
Story continues below advertisement
Small bag that includes hockey scissors, tape, wax
Howies Hockey Tape Loaded Accessory Bag
A convenient option for tape, wax and scissors is this loaded accessories bag from Howie’s.
Shop @ Amazon $66.99
Gatorade water bottle
Gatorade Water Bottle, 32 Ounce Bottle
Water bottles are magic – they help keep you hydrated and also vanish regularly. Invariably, my son will misplace his water bottle or I will, so we keep a few extras at the house. The Gatorade bottle is a classic favourite.
Shop @ Amazon $9.99
Extended-Tip Hockey Water Bottle
But with a cage covering your kid’s face, they might prefer one of these bottles with a straw that can fit through the cage gaps.
Shop @ Canadian Tire $3.99
Story continues below advertisement
Box of MadeGood chocolate granola bars
MadeGood Granola Bars
Whether it’s on the way to a practice, or after a game, I like to have a snack on hand for when hunger strikes. MakeGood bars are a great on-the-go snack. They give my son energy while avoiding a sugar high. I always keep a few bars in the bag.
Shop @ Amazon @22.63

 

Two spray bottles with odour eliminator liquid
Game Over Sport Odor Eliminator Spray
Hockey stinks – literally. Make sure you take all the gear out of the bag regularly and it all a good spray (don’t forget the bag itself, too).
Shop @ Amazon $16.99
The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

A weekly newsletter featuring must-have products, expert advice and a round-up of the best deals.

