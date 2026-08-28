Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

De’Longhi, From beauty must-haves to smart home upgrades, Amazon is serving up plenty of tempting deals this weekend. We rounded up 10 worth adding to your cart, including a few big-ticket finds with hundreds of dollars in savings. Don’t miss out on these limited-time deals from Bioderma Philips and more.

Beauty and personal care

Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional White At-Home Teeth Whitening Kit A brighter smile is just a strip away with Crest 3D Whitestrips, offering 22 at-home treatments designed to whiten teeth by up to 20 levels. Made with hydrogen peroxide, the enamel-safe formula uses the same whitening ingredient as dentists and is Canadian Dental Association validated. $49.99 on Amazon (was $66.39)

Story continues below advertisement

Shark HD430C FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System The Shark FlexStyle combines a powerful blow dryer with auto-wrap curlers, an oval brush, paddle brush and concentrator for versatile styling. Its high-speed airflow and temperature regulation support fast drying and lower heat exposure, while the rotating design lets you switch between drying and styling modes. $279.99 on Amazon (was $399.99)

Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water Bioderma’s Sensibio H2O Micellar Water is a gentle, no-rinse cleanser that effortlessly removes makeup, impurities and pollution without leaving sensitive skin feeling dry or tight. Fragrance-free and soothing, it’s an easy everyday essential for a fresh, clean complexion. $15.99 on Amazon (was $19.99)

Philips Sonicare 4100 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Make your daily dental routine feel a little more polished with the Philips Sonicare 4100, featuring a pressure sensor and two cleaning intensities to help keep brushing comfortable. The two-minute timer, long-lasting battery and handy brush-head reminder take the guesswork out of maintaining a thorough clean. $54.95 on Amazon (was $84.99)

Story continues below advertisement

Home

Roborock 2026 New Qrevo S Pro Robot Vacuums and Mop A serious upgrade to your cleaning routine, this Roborock robot vacuum and mop combines powerful 18,500Pa suction, smart obstacle avoidance and an all-in-one self-cleaning dock for hands-free floor care. $649.99 on Amazon (was $999.99)

De'Longhi Classic Signature Espresso Machine Bring café-style drinks home with the De’Longhi Classic Signature Espresso Machine, featuring rapid Thermoblock heating, a 15-bar pump and preset single- and double-shot options. Its adjustable steam wand makes it easy to create everything from silky lattes to rich, frothy cappuccinos. $149 on Amazon (was $249.99)

Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for Home Looking for an easy way to tackle everyday messes? This lightweight cordless vacuum has strong suction for crumbs, dust and pet hair across carpets and hard floors, with an anti-tangle brush, built-in LED light and up to 55 minutes of runtime. $139.98 on Amazon (was $259.99)

Story continues below advertisement

Tech

Beats Studio Pro - Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones These sleek Beats headphones make listening to your favourite music feel more immersive, while noise cancellation helps block out distractions and the long battery life keeps the tunes going all day. Grab them while they’re 47% off! $249.94 on Amazon (was $469.94)

SAMSUNG 27 inch Odyssey G6 QHD OLED Gaming Monitor Give your gaming setup a stylish little upgrade with Samsung’s 27-inch Odyssey G6, featuring a gorgeous OLED display that makes every game feel more immersive. The smooth visuals, rich colours and glare-reducing screen make it just as lovely to look at as it is fun to play on. $498 on Amazon (was $799.99)

Amazon Echo Show 15 Think of the Echo Show 15 as your kitchen’s new command centre, keeping your calendar, to-do lists, weather and smart-home controls all in one spot. When you’re ready to unwind, you can also use the bright display to stream your favourite shows, play music or show off your favourite photos. $374.99 on Amazon (was $499.99)

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

L’Oréal Paris Lumi Glotion Jumbo – $26.69

Amazon Echo Dot – $59.99

SAMSUNG 27 inch Odyssey G6 QHD OLED Gaming Monitor – $498.00