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Owala, Back-to-school shopping doesn’t have to mean endless supply lists and last-minute runs to the store. From organization tools and classroom must-haves to tech upgrades and creative supplies, these essentials can help make the transition back to school a little easier — and a lot more organized. Shop these school-approved finds from Apple Bentgo and more.

Label Maker Machine Keep the classroom chaos under control with the Phomemo D30 Label Maker Machine, a compact tool teachers can use to label storage bins, student supplies, folders and classroom stations. Its Bluetooth design and inkless thermal printing make it easy to create custom labels right from a phone — no ink cartridges required. $29.99 on Amazon

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BLACK+DECKER Handheld Vacuum From pencil shavings to spilled snacks and classroom craft messes, the Black + Decker dustbuster QuickClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum is a handy cleanup tool for tackling desks, floors and hard-to-reach corners without pulling out a full-size vacuum. $54 on Amazon

Sharpie Liquid Highlighters Stay organized with Sharpie Liquid Highlighters, featuring smooth chisel tips and a vibrant assortment of colours for highlighting notes, marking important information and adding colour to school projects. The visible ink supply also makes it easy to know when it’s time for a refill. $12.98 on Amazon

Shuttle Art Wood-Cased #2 HB Pencils Make sure students always have a pencil on hand with the Shuttle Art Wood-Cased #2 HB Pencil 180-pack. Pre-sharpened and ready to use, this bulk set is a classroom essential for writing, tests, homework, drawing and everyday schoolwork — with built-in erasers for quick corrections. $29.99 on Amazon

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Post-it Super Sticky Notes Keep notes, reminders and ideas easy to spot with Post-it Super Sticky Notes. With twice the sticking power of standard sticky notes and bright colours that stand out, they’re perfect for students and teachers to mark important pages, organize assignments, brainstorm ideas and keep track of daily tasks. $14.68 on Amazon (was $17.28)

10-Piece Math Set Take the guesswork out of geometry lessons with this 10-piece math set. This all-in-one kit gives students the tools they need to measure, draw angles and create precise designs, whether they’re working through math assignments, drafting projects or creative activities. $3 on Amazon

iPad mini (A17 Pro) For those looking for a portable back-to-school upgrade, the iPad mini (A17 Pro) is a handy choice for taking notes, studying and staying organized. Its compact size makes it easy to bring to class, while Apple Pencil support lets students write, sketch and tackle projects. $849.00 at Walmart

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Quartet 8.5X11 Plastic Non Magnetic Dry Erase This dry erase whiteboard is a handy little tool for students who like to keep their notes, reminders and to-do lists visible. Its compact size fits easily on a desk or in a small space, and it comes with a marker so you can start writing right away. $5.18 at Walmart (was $6.57)

Elmer's Extra-Strength Glue Sticks Elmer’s Extra-Strength Glue Sticks are a back-to-school must-have for everything from class projects to everyday crafts. This three-pack dries quickly, goes on smoothly and is washable, making it an easy addition to any pencil case or supply list. $3 on Amazon (was $4.47)

Calculator This fun calculator has retro typewriter-style keys and a colourful design. With large buttons and an easy-to-read display, it makes tackling homework, math problems and everyday calculations a little more enjoyable. $22.99 on Amazon

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Locker Accessories Kit Help them stay organized with these fun and practical locker accessories. The U Brands Locker Accessories Kit includes a whiteboard, mirror, magnetic storage cup, dry erase marker, and magnets to create a personalized locker space. $23.09 on Amazon

Expo Dry Erase Markers These dry erase marker set makes studying, brainstorming and organizing notes more colourful and creative. With a variety of bold shades and an easy-to-use chisel tip, these markers are perfect for whiteboards, calendars and classroom projects. $15.98 on Amazon (was $17.88)

Oxford Notebooks With six pastel colours to choose from, these Oxford Spiral Notebooks make it easier to separate subjects, organize notes and keep schoolwork in order. The college-ruled pages provide plenty of space for everything from daily lessons to study notes and assignments. $13.4 on Amazon (was $18.76)

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Amazon Basics Heavy Duty Colourful Plastic Folders These heavy-duty plastic folders are a simple way to keep assignments, handouts and important papers from getting lost in a backpack. The 12-pack comes in assorted colours with two pockets for sorting documents and staying organized all school year. $19.35 on Amazon

Sistema to Go Bento Box Lunch containers should be easy for little hands to open, and able to withstand a thrashing in your kid’s backpack. Kids and parents love these colourful bento boxes that keep crackers, veggie sticks, and other favourite foods organized (and separate!) for snack time, lunch time, and beyond. $9.74 on Amazon

Owala Kids FreeSip Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle Keep students hydrated throughout the school day with the owala kids freesip insulated water bottle. Designed with a leakproof lid, built-in straw and double-wall insulation, it’s a great choice for backpacks, sports practices and classroom breaks. $34.99 on Amazon

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3 Compartments Pencil Case Keep all their supplies organized and easy to find with this spacious 3-compartment pencil case. Designed to hold pencils, pens, rulers, and other essentials, it comes in a variety of colours and patterns to suit different styles. $16.99 on Amazon (was $22.99)

Crayola Bulk Coloured Pencils for Kids (2 Packs) Your little artist will love a fresh set of coloured pencils for all their upcoming creative projects. Safe, non-toxic and each pack includes 24 Crayola colours. $12.58 on Amazon

JanSport Laptop Backpack From textbooks and notebooks to laptops and everyday essentials, this Jansport laptop backpack was built to keep students organized through busy school days. It features spacious compartments, padded laptop sleeve and ergonomic straps. $56.24 on Amazon

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Bentgo Kids Prints Leak-Proof, 5-Compartment Bento-Style Kids Lunch Box it’s the #1 lunch box brand for a reason—carefully designed to fit your child’s appetite, this bento box from Bentgo Kids makes meal-time fun and mess-free. Portion sizes ideal for ages 3-7. $34.99 on Amazon (was $41.99)

Amazon Basics Back to School Supplies Kit If you’re looking to grab all the essentials in one go, the Amazon Basics Back to School Supplies Kit is for students who need a little bit of everything. The 44-piece set includes writing supplies, notebooks, folders, and other classroom must-haves, making back-to-school shopping quick and easy. $31.09 on Amazon

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Scissors, 6 Pack Stock up the classroom craft corner with this 6-pack of all-purpose scissors. Featuring sharp stainless steel blades and comfortable handles designed for both right- and left-handed users, these versatile scissors are ready for everything from school projects and art activities to everyday cutting tasks. $15.99 on Amazon

6 Colours Watercolour Paint Set Perfect for art projects, classroom activities and creative afternoons, this watercolour paint set gives students a fun way to experiment with colour and painting techniques. Each individual set includes 16 watercolours and a brush. $42.99 on Amazon (was $45.99)

Pencil Sharpener Small but mighty, this pencil sharpener is a back-to-school essential that helps students keep their pencils ready for notes, tests and creative projects. The built-in shavings container and secure screw-on lid make it easy to sharpen on the go without leaving a mess behind. $3.79 on Amazon

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