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The Curator

Your ultimate outdoor entertaining guide

By Susie Wall The Curator Team
Posted June 15, 2026 8:00 pm
1 min read
outdoor entertaining View image in full screen
Enjoy fun in the sun, in style.
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The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Whether you’re a last minute entertainer or a Pinterest-leaning, plan-for-weeks kind of host–we can all agree that high impact and low effort is the ultimate intersection for Summer 2026. And you don’t need to be oceanside or frolicking at a farm to make the experience incredible. A simple, well-appointed festivus (that’s what we call it) can come together just about anywhere–your neighbourhood park, your condo balcony, your front stoop! Fun doesn’t have to be fussy.

 

Natural Burlap Fabric Roll
As a party favour or hostess gift, the vegetable bouquet just requires burlap or craft paper and some kitchen string. I use natural burlap like this for everything from Christmas trees skirts to wrapping carrots for my pals.
$24.99 on Amazon
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Brown Wrapping Paper
When I buy flowers, I skip the decorative wrapping and curly ribbons and just ask for plain old craft paper.
$21.99 on Amazon (was $23.99)

 

Mini Floral Foam Holders
Is there anything more lovely than a bottle brimming with blooms? This move is the way! Originally a niche wedding trend, the concept of a mini floral foam holder has officially crossed over into mainstream gifting – and I’m here for it.
$31.52 on Amazon

 

Stemless Wine Glasses Set of 6
Sure – you’ve seen stemless plastic wine glasses since forever, but have they been DISHWASHER SAFE? Boom.
$30.99 on Amazon
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Sakolla Marine Theme Fondant Silicone Molds
In case you hadn’t heard, butter moulds are now a thing. And as someone who makes my own bread – AND butter – this charming party trick has my complete attention. Just smear your beurre of choice into these seashell and seahorse silicone moulds, pop them in the freezer, et voilà – you are now a butter artist.
$12.99 on Amazon

 

You may also like:

Outdoor Patio Storage Bags – $50.79

Veradek Umbrella Side Table – $149.99

Patio Cantilever Umbrella Cover for 9-13 Ft Umbrellas – $49.99

 

Sea's Bounty Embroidered Napkin
There’s something so charming about crab and lobster motifs. And these scalloped-edge versions feel plucked straight from the shores of Nantucket.
$4.99 at Simons
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Solar Power Waterproof Lantern String Lights
After 15 good years, I’ve officially grown weary of my camp-style globe lights. Considering these solar lantern versions as a fresh upgrade.
$43.2 on Amazon

 

Parasol-Stripe Organic Cotton Beach Towel
If you are lucky enough to have a hot tub, slip and slide (lol) or a pool, lake or beach on site (woot!) – a stack of fresh, uniform stripey towels is a must (model not included).
$25 at Simons

 

Strawberry Vinyl Tablecloth
How sweet and juicy is this berry vinyl tablecloth! Variety of dimensions available.
$6.99 at Simons
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Orvo Outdoor Pillow Vintage Pink
I heart this cushion pattern because you don’t often see a shade like Vintage Pink in the outdoor throw pillow lineup. Throwback and charming all at once.
$59 at Article

 

You may also like:

76×51 inches Large Grill Mat for Outdoor Grill – $46.99

Large Resin Planter Pot – $39.99

Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 Portable Power Station – $1,099

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