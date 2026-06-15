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Whether you’re a last minute entertainer or a Pinterest-leaning, plan-for-weeks kind of host–we can all agree that high impact and low effort is the ultimate intersection for Summer 2026. And you don’t need to be oceanside or frolicking at a farm to make the experience incredible. A simple, well-appointed festivus (that’s what we call it) can come together just about anywhere–your neighbourhood park, your condo balcony, your front stoop! Fun doesn’t have to be fussy.
As a party favour or hostess gift, the vegetable bouquet just requires burlap or craft paper and some kitchen string. I use natural burlap like this for everything from Christmas trees skirts to wrapping carrots for my pals.
Is there anything more lovely than a bottle brimming with blooms? This move is the way! Originally a niche wedding trend, the concept of a mini floral foam holder has officially crossed over into mainstream gifting – and I’m here for it.
In case you hadn’t heard, butter moulds are now a thing. And as someone who makes my own bread – AND butter – this charming party trick has my complete attention. Just smear your beurre of choice into these seashell and seahorse silicone moulds, pop them in the freezer, et voilà – you are now a butter artist.
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