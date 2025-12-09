15 last-minute gifts for men that don’t feel last-minute

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It is officially “shipping deadline panic” season. If you are still hunting for the perfect gift for the dad, partner, brother, or dude-identifying person in your life, don’t sweat it. We’ve curated a list of 15 standout products that are available and shipping fast. From the year’s most coveted gaming console to grooming upgrades and “cool dad” gadgets, here is the 2025 holiday hit list.

Tech & Toys

Nintendo Switch 2 One of the true “it” gifts of 2025. Nintendo’s new powerhouse console rocks a sharper screen, backward compatibility, and the kind of family-friendly library that makes it a safe bet for literally anyone who likes to wiggle a thumbstick. If you see one in stock, buy it—these are vanishing faster than shortbread cookies. $629.96 on Amazon $629.96 at Walmart

Plaud Note AI Voice Recorder This isn’t your grandfather’s dictaphone. The Plaud Note snaps magnetically to a phone and uses the latest AI models to record calls and meetings, transcribing and summarizing them into perfect notes instantly. It is the ultimate productivity flex for the guy who hates taking minutes. $219.9 on Amazon 219.90 at Plaud

Apple AirPods Pro 3 Apple’s latest earbuds are a massive leap forward for commuters. With scary-good noise cancellation and the new live translation feature (which actually works!), they are indispensable for travel or just tuning out the GO Train. A practical luxury he will use every single day. $329 on Amazon

Marshall Emberton III Portable Speaker Proof that tech doesn’t have to look like a spaceship. This pint-sized retro-looking speaker pumps out Marshall’s signature gritty, warm sound and looks iconic sitting on a bookshelf. It’s waterproof, dustproof, and has a battery life that outlasts (almost) any playlist. $249.98 on Amazon

Home & Lifestyle

Ninja CREAMi Deluxe The viral kitchen gadget that guys are actually obsessed with. It turns just about anything—protein shakes, fruit, frozen yogurt, candy—into café-quality ice cream or sorbet in minutes. It’s loud, industrial, and super satisfying. $239.97 on Amazon (was $349.99)

Meater Pro Wireless Meat Thermometer This one’s for the guy who treats grilling like a science experiment. This completely wireless probe connects to an app to predict exact cook times, meaning he never has to cut into a steak to check “doneness” again. It withstands extreme heat and makes holiday roasts fool-proof. $139.95 on Amazon (was $179.95)

Solo Stove Mesa Tabletop Fire Pit Bonfire vibes without the smoke or the backyard renovation. This compact fire pit fits on a patio table and burns wood pellets for a cozy, contained flame perfect for roasting marshmallows. And it comes in sleek colours that look great even when it’s not lit. $119.99 on Amazon $79.99 at Solo Stove

HOTO Electric Screwdriver Set, 3.6V Cordless Screwdriver Set USB-C, 3 Torque Settings, 1500mAh Battery, LED Light & 12 S2 Metal Bits for Furniture/Electrical Repairs If Apple made power tools, they’d probably look (and function) something like this. The sleek, matte black HOTO driver is powerful enough for both PC building and furniture assembly. It comes in a premium aluminum case that he’ll want to leave on his desk, inviting questions from his friends. $79.99 on Amazon

Grooming

Sephora Favourites: Men's Discovery Set The perfect starter pack for the guy curious about skincare. This curated set includes top-tier samples of moisturizer, cleanser, masks, and peels without the commitment of buying full-sized bottles. It’s low-risk, high-reward, and impossible to mess up. And once he sees the difference these products make on his raw, red skin, he’ll be hooked. $44.00 at Sephora Canada

Maison Margiela 'REPLICA' Jazz Club This is a fragrance that smells like a memory, not a department store. Jazz Club features notes of rum, tobacco leaf, and pink pepper—warm, boozy, and incredibly sophisticated for winter. It’s a mood disguised as a scent. $153.77 on Amazon (was $214.5) $215 at Sephora

Kiehl’s Facial Fuel Energizing Moisture Treatment The gold standard for morning skincare. Packed with caffeine and vitamins, this moisturizer feels like splashing ice water on your face—waking up tired skin instantly. It’s non-greasy, absorbs fast, and has been a bestseller for decades for a reason. $44 on Amazon $56.00 at Sephora

Niche & Cool

LEGO Icons Concorde This 2,000-piece set builds a stunningly accurate replica of the supersonic jet that used to rattle people’s bones whenever it flew overhead (until it was retired in 2003). It comes complete with that iconic tilting droop nose and landing gear. It’s a display piece that looks right at home in a grown-up home office. $259 on Amazon

Anker MagGo 3-in-1 Charging Station (Qi2) Meet the cure for cable clutter! This tiny, foldable cube charges an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods simultaneously using the new ultra-fast Qi2 standard. Ideal for the frequent flyer who wants to pack light. $139.99 on Amazon

Brass Monkey Weird Sports Trivia: 200 Unique Cards, Ages 6+ to Adult Looking for a stocking stuffer that will actually get used? This deck is packed with bizarre stats and obscure facts that will dominate conversation at Christmas dinner. Perfect for the armchair athlete who thinks they know it all. (Just wait until they get a log rolling question!) $21 on Amazon

Kershaw Camp 10 Machete This isn’t for opening envelopes; it’s for clearing a path to the outhouse. The Camp 10 is a beast of a tool—part knife, part machete—with a 10-inch carbon steel blade perfect for chopping kindling or clearing brush. It comes with a molded sheath and a rubberized grip that ensures it stays in his hand, even when the work gets sweaty. $89.5 on Amazon (was $100.15)

