2025 home design trends: Must-have upgrades for beautiful spaces

If you’re craving a fresh perspective for your home, these 2025 trends are here to inspire. It’s time to swap out the sterile all-white rooms with darker richer wooded pieces, rounded silhouettes, wellness-infused upgrades, and even playful accents (yes, fun colours and shapes!). Think intriguing textures that feel fresh and modern, yet timeless enough to endure years of style evolution. With these value-packed and budget conscious choices, it’s easier than ever to show some love to your treasured abode. From Wayfair to Bouclair, Simons and beyond, read on for the latest and greatest in home design trends.
Round or curved furniture
While scrolling through your favourite home-decor sites, you’ve probably noticed the chic resurgence of rounded and curved furniture—shapes that gently soften interiors and provide a graceful counterpoint to the angular lines of tables, shelves, and cabinetry.
With a round-shaped backrest and elegant gold legs, this barrel chair adds comfy curved lines to your living space, sitting area or bedroom.
Rattan is undeniably in, and teamed with an arched cabinet bookshelf in a warm walnut tone, it not only serves as functional storage, but a beautiful place to showcase books, vases and other decor pieces.
Who wouldn’t benefit from additional storage? These round ottoman pieces are multifunctional and made from dutch velvet.
Dark rich woods
Darker, richly hued woods are having a major moment, with walnut reigning supreme as the must-have staple.
This editorial-worthy coffee table has a lift top (for easy laptop moments), hidden storage, and a beautiful sculptural fluted design.
Perfect for a breakfast nook or smaller dining space, these wooden dining chairs are firmly on-trend and designed with ergonomic support.
Tactile & natural materials
Tactile, natural materials are defining home design trends, from warm timber and handwoven fibers to stone and concrete.
Whether indoors or out, this concrete side table is both functional and minimal—ideal for anyone who loves a clean, modern aesthetic. Add a bubble cube candle or the latest issue of Vogue to complete the look.
This ceramic vase is full of interesting texture – perfect for fresh blooms, dried botanicals, or simply as a sculptural accent on your table, shelf, or mantel.
It’s hard to resist a table with interesting shapes and materials. With its concrete-effect finish and industrial-inspired design, this side table from bouclair is ideal for modern living rooms, lofts, or minimalist interiors.
Health & wellness spaces
We’re seeing a clear shift toward health- and wellness-infused spaces in the home, with sculptural planters and sleek humidifiers that nourish your plants—and your sense of calm.
Upgrade your wellness with quality air. Humidifiers boost wellness by adding moisture to the air, easing respiratory issues, hydrating skin and hair, improving sleep, protecting wooden furniture and plants, and creating a more comfortable, healthful home environment. This cloud humidifier from Vitruvi features whisper-quiet operation, 8–24 hour run times, a removable dishwasher-safe water tank, and a cool mist that’s safe for the whole family.
Incorporating plants into a space enhances wellness by purifying the air, reducing stress, boosting mood, and bringing a natural, calming energy to any room. These planters from Veradek are all-weather resistant and great for indoor or outdoor use.
Playful accents
Playful accents – whether in colour or form – bring a touch personality to any space, turning everyday décor into an instant conversation starter.
Available in a spectrum of vibrant colours, including this velvety burgundy, this irregular mirror is bold—and beautiful—enough to command attention as an art piece on its own.
For an affordable, low-commitment way to embrace the trend, this glass-blown vase from Simons is the answer—colourful, playful, and the perfect home for your favourite blooms.
Smart home upgrades
Smart home upgrades are redefining modern living, using technology and design to make everyday life more intuitive.
The Amazon Echo Hub brings smart living to your fingertips, letting you control lights, cameras, and thousands of compatible devices with a simple tap or voice command—making it a must-have for the modern, connected home.
These cabinet lights are a must-have for anyone seeking an affordable upgrade with a high-end look—perfect under cabinets, inside wardrobes, or in bathrooms, with motion sensors that make nighttime trips and getting ready in low light simple and easy.
The Meross 3-Way Smart Light Switch lets you control lights from anywhere with your phone or voice—compatible with Apple HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Home—while supporting multiple switches for the same light, scheduling, and energy-saving automation, making smart lighting simple and practical.
