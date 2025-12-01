2025 home design trends: Must-have upgrades for beautiful spaces

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you’re craving a fresh perspective for your home, these 2025 trends are here to inspire. It’s time to swap out the sterile all-white rooms with darker richer wooded pieces, rounded silhouettes, wellness-infused upgrades, and even playful accents (yes, fun colours and shapes!). Think intriguing textures that feel fresh and modern, yet timeless enough to endure years of style evolution. With these value-packed and budget conscious choices, it’s easier than ever to show some love to your treasured abode. From Wayfair to Bouclair, Simons and beyond, read on for the latest and greatest in home design trends.

Round or curved furniture

While scrolling through your favourite home-decor sites, you’ve probably noticed the chic resurgence of rounded and curved furniture—shapes that gently soften interiors and provide a graceful counterpoint to the angular lines of tables, shelves, and cabinetry.

Story continues below advertisement

Caleigha Upholstered Barrel Chair With a round-shaped backrest and elegant gold legs, this barrel chair adds comfy curved lines to your living space, sitting area or bedroom. $229.99 at Wayfair (was $531.99)

Rattan Arched Cabinet Bookshelf Rattan is undeniably in, and teamed with an arched cabinet bookshelf in a warm walnut tone, it not only serves as functional storage, but a beautiful place to showcase books, vases and other decor pieces. $399.99 on Amazon

CAROLMADE Set of 2 Round Ottoman with Storage Who wouldn’t benefit from additional storage? These round ottoman pieces are multifunctional and made from dutch velvet. $116.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Dark rich woods

Darker, richly hued woods are having a major moment, with walnut reigning supreme as the must-have staple.

Lift Top Coffee Table With Storage This editorial-worthy coffee table has a lift top (for easy laptop moments), hidden storage, and a beautiful sculptural fluted design. $315.99 at Wayfair

COLAMY Wooden Dining Chairs Set of 2 Perfect for a breakfast nook or smaller dining space, these wooden dining chairs are firmly on-trend and designed with ergonomic support. $199.99 on Amazon (was $239.99)

You may also like:

Skylight Calendar: 15-inch Digital Calendar – $359.00

Story continues below advertisement

ORRD Accent Sideboard Buffet Cabinet – $152.99

Modern Abstract Pictures Wall Art – $22.24

Tactile & natural materials

Tactile, natural materials are defining home design trends, from warm timber and handwoven fibers to stone and concrete.

HOMCOM Concrete Finish Side Table Whether indoors or out, this concrete side table is both functional and minimal—ideal for anyone who loves a clean, modern aesthetic. Add a bubble cube candle or the latest issue of Vogue to complete the look. $139.99 on Amazon

Ceramic Farmhouse Vase This ceramic vase is full of interesting texture – perfect for fresh blooms, dried botanicals, or simply as a sculptural accent on your table, shelf, or mantel. $34.43 on Amazon (was $38.44)

Story continues below advertisement

Concrete Effect Side Table It’s hard to resist a table with interesting shapes and materials. With its concrete-effect finish and industrial-inspired design, this side table from bouclair is ideal for modern living rooms, lofts, or minimalist interiors. $175.99 at Bouclair

Health & wellness spaces

We’re seeing a clear shift toward health- and wellness-infused spaces in the home, with sculptural planters and sleek humidifiers that nourish your plants—and your sense of calm.

Vitruvi Cloud Humidifier for Bedroom Upgrade your wellness with quality air. Humidifiers boost wellness by adding moisture to the air, easing respiratory issues, hydrating skin and hair, improving sleep, protecting wooden furniture and plants, and creating a more comfortable, healthful home environment. This cloud humidifier from Vitruvi features whisper-quiet operation, 8–24 hour run times, a removable dishwasher-safe water tank, and a cool mist that’s safe for the whole family. $194.69 on Amazon (was $221.24)

Story continues below advertisement

Veradek Mason Series Lima Planter Incorporating plants into a space enhances wellness by purifying the air, reducing stress, boosting mood, and bringing a natural, calming energy to any room. These planters from Veradek are all-weather resistant and great for indoor or outdoor use. $50.99 on Amazon (was $59.99)

Playful accents

Playful accents – whether in colour or form – bring a touch personality to any space, turning everyday décor into an instant conversation starter.

Mirror Wall Decor Available in a spectrum of vibrant colours, including this velvety burgundy, this irregular mirror is bold—and beautiful—enough to command attention as an art piece on its own. $37.68 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Glass blown mini bud vase From 6 to 9 cm tall For an affordable, low-commitment way to embrace the trend, this glass-blown vase from Simons is the answer—colourful, playful, and the perfect home for your favourite blooms. $50.00 at Simons

Smart home upgrades

Smart home upgrades are redefining modern living, using technology and design to make everyday life more intuitive.

Amazon Echo Hub The Amazon Echo Hub brings smart living to your fingertips, letting you control lights, cameras, and thousands of compatible devices with a simple tap or voice command—making it a must-have for the modern, connected home. $159.99 on Amazon (was $239.99)

Story continues below advertisement

EZVALO 10inch Under Cabinet Lighting These cabinet lights are a must-have for anyone seeking an affordable upgrade with a high-end look—perfect under cabinets, inside wardrobes, or in bathrooms, with motion sensors that make nighttime trips and getting ready in low light simple and easy. $22.87 on Amazon (was $25.99)

Meross 3-Way Smart Single Pole Light Switch The Meross 3-Way Smart Light Switch lets you control lights from anywhere with your phone or voice—compatible with Apple HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Home—while supporting multiple switches for the same light, scheduling, and energy-saving automation, making smart lighting simple and practical. $54.99 on Amazon

You may also like:

Canadian Down & Feather Co. – 2 Pack Soft Support White Goose Feather Pillow – $95.00

Story continues below advertisement

Space Heater – $62.99

Fingerprint Door Lock – $79.99