Foolproof gifts for everyone on your list this holiday

No risk, no going out on a limb, no chance you’ll be asked if you still have the gift receipt… When it comes to holiday gifting, sometimes you just need guaranteed crowd-pleasers. This curated list of foolproof Christmas gifts and universally loved holiday presents takes the guesswork out of giving—think can’t-miss picks that delight everyone from coworkers to in-laws. Consider this your stress-free guide to the gifts you cannot go wrong with this season.

Le Creuset Set of 6 Rainbow Espresso Mugs I love all things Le Creuset, including this chic set of six sturdy stoneware mugs for (almost) every day of the week. $69.41 on Amazon

Full Body Bath Pillow for Bathtub I literally did not know full body bath pillows were a thing until a few weeks ago, now I urgently need one. $59.99 on Amazon

RORRY Portable Charger Who can’t use voltage on-the-go? This pint-sized key chain charging bank powers both your iPhone and Apple Watch. $39.99 on Amazon (was $41.99)

Lacquered Twisted Candles Set of 2 Thanks to a gorgeous layer of lacquer and twisty tapering, consider a pair of amped up candlesticks for anyone (with good taste) on your list. My hue of choice: mossy green. $30 at Simons

Metallic Candle Holder And at this price point you can afford a pair of metallic holders to go with! $12 at Simons

