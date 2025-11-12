Trending gifts: Here’s what’s hot for 2025

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Ready, set, gift! Holiday 2025 feels like this motley mixture of pretty much everything. Practical (but not), cozy (but still glamourous) and D.I.Y. (while wearing cashmere). From Aritzia coats to Mejuri jewellery and beyond, read on for the top gifts to give this holiday.
Puffed Up
I love spotting a dressed-up street styler elevating the vibe of their long puffer coat. Whether you’re wearing yours with a slick back, tailored trousers and 90’s era pointed-toe ankle boots or just trying to stay warm in the bleachers at the hockey rink (with your boyfriend sweat fleece underneath), the new era of puffy coat has changed the winter dress code game for good.
A new classic (and their storefront is located right in the heart of our hood in Vancouver’s Kits Beach), Mejuri never disappoints under the tree. This Bold Herringbone Chain necklace in silver is something we can all fight over.
Also filed under things I will buy for my girls, then borrow. We’re seeing the cashmere ‘hood’ everywhere for FW/25 and I’m all about it. Available in other hues such as charcoal, black and dew blue. Colour shown is Heather Nomad Taupe.
I bought this exact Squeezer for stocking stuffers and Secret Santa’s last year, and they were a juicy homerun. A more practical design (imo) than the old school round version, this manual appliance wastes less and pours more efficiently.
