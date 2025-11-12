Trending gifts: Here’s what’s hot for 2025

Send this page to someone via email

Ready, set, gift! Holiday 2025 feels like this motley mixture of pretty much everything. Practical (but not), cozy (but still glamourous) and D.I.Y. (while wearing cashmere). From Aritzia coats to Mejuri jewellery and beyond, read on for the top gifts to give this holiday.

Puffed Up

I love spotting a dressed-up street styler elevating the vibe of their long puffer coat. Whether you’re wearing yours with a slick back, tailored trousers and 90’s era pointed-toe ankle boots or just trying to stay warm in the bleachers at the hockey rink (with your boyfriend sweat fleece underneath), the new era of puffy coat has changed the winter dress code game for good.

The Super Puff Long cliMATTE Function and fashion team up to beat the elements with Aritzia’s Super Puff™ Long cliMATTE jacket – a forever pantry staple in my books. Extreme Warm version (matte black) shown. $398 at Aritzia

The Super Puff cliMATTE Water repellant and wind resistant, I like to wear my matte black Super Puff cliMATTE Shorty vest beneath a long, dressy wool coat for an elevated-but-cozy vibe. $225 at Aritzia

The Super Puff Men's Hi-Gloss The 2025 version of wearing matching cardigans. Buy him a Super Puff Men’s Hi-Gloss premium down puffer jacket and be the hero of the holiday story. $350 at Aritzia

AOFITEE Dog Coat Pack puffers for the whole family thanks to this full body dog snowsuit. My Shar Pei, Greta, cries when it’s time to take hers off (lol). $50.09 on Amazon

Women’s Square Neck Bodysuit – $22.99

Pack of 50 Premium Non Slip Velvet Hangers – $29.44

Steamer for Clothes – $55.87

Things My Kids Want

… that I would actually like to test drive myself, tbh.

Mejuri Bold Herringbone Chain Necklace A new classic (and their storefront is located right in the heart of our hood in Vancouver’s Kits Beach), Mejuri never disappoints under the tree. This Bold Herringbone Chain necklace in silver is something we can all fight over. $298 at Mejuri

Stick-On Real Gel Nails No dry time, no nail damage and lasts about 14 days. This Canadian stick-on gel nail brand makes for a sweet gift while eliminating all those trips to the mani bar. $19.99 on Amazon

Cashmere Hood Also filed under things I will buy for my girls, then borrow. We’re seeing the cashmere ‘hood’ everywhere for FW/25 and I’m all about it. Available in other hues such as charcoal, black and dew blue. Colour shown is Heather Nomad Taupe. $98 at Aritzia

Wired Headphones for Kids – $19.99

LOL-FUN Baby Balance Bike Toy – $79.99

Toddler Climbing Toy – $99.26

Things I Really Want

I think there’s less of a chance that either my 16 or 19-year old will care about stealing any of these from me (except maybe the juicer).

Lockable Storage Box I need to do a better job of powering down at night, and I would be too lazy to break into this coded phone jail for a 3AM hit. $24.99 on Amazon

Papaya Phone Box The more bougie cousin to the above phone jail, the Phone Box is made from bamboo and is fashioned like a hipster bird house to aesthetically store up to 3 devices. $105.52 on Amazon

Lemon Squeezer I bought this exact Squeezer for stocking stuffers and Secret Santa’s last year, and they were a juicy homerun. A more practical design (imo) than the old school round version, this manual appliance wastes less and pours more efficiently. $29.99 on Amazon

Alexander Home The Original European Mill I have been obsessed with the glamour of these grinders since I was a kid in the 80’s (bizarre, I know). $112 on Amazon

Foreo Bear Microcurrent Facial Device – $391.16

Moroccanoil Restorative Hair Mask – $24

e.l.f. Halo Glow Pinkie Puffs – $8.99