Don’t wait for Black Friday — Shop these deals in advance

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Have you heard the shopping news? (Yes, lean in!) Amazon Canada’s Early Black Friday Sale will kickoff November 20, featuring deals on a wide range of items—from electronics and home essentials to toys and more. It’s the perfect opportunity to grab holiday gifts and score amazing discounts before they disappear! Sign up for Prime to get free shipping on orders over $25, plus get access to Prime video.

The best part? You don’t have to wait to shop. With an array of deals from brands like Currentbody, Wayfair, Silk & Snow and more, you can get a head start on the savings right now. Read on for slashed prices on coveted products.

Story continues below advertisement

Beauty & wellness

CurrentBody Skin LED Therapy Panel & Sauna Blanket - Black Friday Exclusive Glow and unwind this Black Friday with the CurrentBody Skin LED Therapy Panel & Sauna Blanket — your at-home spa duo for radiant skin and total-body relaxation. Let LED light rejuvenate your complexion while the infrared sauna blanket melts away stress. Together, they boost collagen, ease muscle tension, detox your body, and leave you feeling refreshed from the inside out. $1728.99 at Currentbody

CurrentBody Skin LED Face & Neck Kit: Series 2 - Black Friday Offer Turn back time with the CurrentBody Skin LED Face & Neck Kit: Series 2 — a next-generation red light therapy system for visible anti-ageing across your face, neck, and chest. Clinically proven to smooth wrinkles, boost collagen, and restore radiant firmness in just weeks, it delivers a truly celebrity-level glow right from home. $899.99 at Currentbody

CurrentBody Skin Special LED Kit - Black Friday Offer Refresh and rejuvenate your skin with the CurrentBody Skin Special LED Kit — a revolutionary mask that targets fine lines, wrinkles, and dullness for a youthful, radiant glow. With 236 LEDs delivering red, near-infrared, and deep near-infrared light, it firms, smooths, and brightens your complexion in just 10 minutes, leaving skin healthier and more luminous. $562.99 at Currentbody

Story continues below advertisement

Stone Diffuser Grab this iconic stone diffuser from Vitruvi on sale and elevate your home ambiance—crafted with 100% pure essential oils, it delivers long-lasting fragrance for up to 8 hours while also doubling as a décor piece. $119.99 at Vitruvi (was $159.99)

Dyson Supersonic Origin hair dryer The Dyson Supersonic Origin features intelligent heat control to protect hair’s natural shine and powerful airflow for fast, precise drying. Lightweight and makes styling easy while reducing heat damage and frizz. $399.99 on Amazon (was $499.99)

Naturium Vitamin C Complex Face Serum The Naturium Vitamin C Complex Serum brightens and hydrates skin with a potent blend of Vitamin C, Hyaluronic Acid, and Vitamin E to visibly improve texture and radiance. Vegan, fragrance-free, and dermatologist-tested, it’s a powerful yet gentle formula designed to smooth fine lines and boost glow for most skin types. $27.19 on Amazon (was $36.88)

Story continues below advertisement

Oral-B iO6 Electric Toothbrush The Oral-B iO6 in Opal Grey delivers a deep, dentist-level clean with smart technology that helps you brush better every day. Sleek, intelligent, and travel-ready. $149.99 on Amazon (was $199.99)

Get weekly The Curator news Be in the know before you buy - Stay up to date with the latest trends, get expert recommendations, tips, and shopping guides. Sign up for weekly The Curator newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Home & Kitchen

Egyptian Cotton Bed Sheets Sleep like royalty – these 100% certified long-staple Egyptian cotton sheets from Silk & Snow are buttery-soft and silky-smooth. Crafted with love in Portugal. $153 at Silk & Snow (was $180)

Braedin Upholstered Accent Chair & Storable Ottoman looking for new seating that’s also an absolute steal? The Braedin Upholstered Accent Chair & Storable Ottoman by Wade Logan is the ultimate comfort and clever design combo. Plush, foam-filled seating and flared arms invite you to sink in, while the hidden ottoman keeps your space neat and tidy. $353.99 at Wayfair (was $739.99)

Story continues below advertisement

Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo Meet your new cleaning sidekick: this 2-in-1 robot vacuum and mop sucks up dust and debris while mopping your floors evenly—perfect for everything from tile to hardwood. With smart app and voice controls, four cleaning modes, and clever obstacle avoidance, it handles the hard work so you can sit back and relax. $159.99 on Amazon (was $699.99)

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer If you’ve been lusting after this must-have appliance, now’s the time to bite the bullet. The KitchenAid Artisan 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer in Almond Cream makes baking easy, letting you mix up to 9 dozen cookies in a single batch with its roomy stainless steel bowl. With a handy tilt-head, 10 speeds, and tons of attachments, you can whip, knead, and create everything from pasta to ice cream right in your kitchen. $379.99 on Amazon (was $474.98)

Ninja BL481C Nutri-Ninja Auto-iQ Technology Blender This Ninja treat is completely worth it. Its powerful blades crush fruits, veggies, and ice into silky smooth juices, smoothies, or purees in seconds, and with three convenient Nutri Ninja cups and sip-and-seal lids, you can take your favourite drinks anywhere. $84.99 on Amazon (was $139.98)

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Wireless smart security camera – $124.99

4K PRO-UHD Smart Streaming Projector – $1199.99

Canon Ivy 2 Mini Photo Printer – $99.99

Tech

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select Stream your favourite shows in stunning 4K Ultra HD with HDR10+ and enjoy all your go-to apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ in one spot. With Alexa built right in, you can just ask to find shows, play games, or even control your smart home—making your TV smarter and streaming easier than ever. $34.99 on Amazon (was $59.99)

LG 65-Inch B4 OLED 4K Smart TV The LG 65″ B4 OLED 4K Smart TV packs some seriously impressive features. Its self-lit OLED pixels deliver stunning colour and contrast, while the α8 AI Processor 4K automatically fine-tunes everything for the best picture possible. $1399.99 on Amazon (was $1697.99)

Story continues below advertisement

Kids & family

BlueWood Pikler Triangle Set The BlueWood Pikler Triangle 7-in-1 set is a versatile climbing toy that grows with your toddler, offering a triangle ladder, slide, and arch ladder for at least seven different play configurations. Made from sturdy, FSC-certified natural wood, it’s safe, foldable for easy storage, and perfect for encouraging active, imaginative play indoors. $139.99 on Amazon (was $179.99)

Monster Mini Karaoke Machine The Monster Mini Karaoke Machine is a portable, fun-packed speaker with two wireless microphones, 8 colorful LED lights, and 5 magical sound effects that make every singing session a party. With Bluetooth 5.4, 7-hour battery life, and multi-device compatibility, it’s perfect for kids and adults to sing, play, and have fun anywhere. $39.99 on Amazon (was $129.99)

Pampers Baby Wipes Pampers Sensitive Baby Wipes are gentle, fragrance-free, and perfect for keeping your little one’s skin healthy and happy. With 12 pop-top packs totaling 1,008 wipes, they’re hypoallergenic, water-based, and ready to handle all those everyday messes. $23.97 on Amazon (was $32.99)

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Cuisinart Chef’s Classic 11-Piece Stainless Steel Pots and Pans Set – $169.99

Apple AirPods Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds – $245.95

iRobot Roomba Max 705 Combo Robot + AutoWash Dock – $999.99