10 items to refresh if you’re holiday hosting this year

Hosting family and friends for the holidays? Give your home a quick, stylish refresh before your guests arrive to really make them feel special. From updated table settings to cozy guest-room touches, these simple upgrades make a big impact. Here are 10 easy ways to elevate your space and create a warm, festive welcome for everyone on your guest list with a little help from brands including Amazon Basics, Silk & Snow, Veradek and more.
New multipurpose dishware
The quality, style, and type of tableware you put out can significantly impact the dining experience and can even influence the perception of the food’s taste and quality. To this end, your dishware need not be particularly fancy or even holiday-themed to serve its purpose (you can deck the table with other decorative holiday touches for that). But, ideally, your dishware shouldn’t be chipped and should include all the matching pieces to hold the delicious meal you plan to serve.
If you have an incomplete set and are hosting, you may want to hit reset with this simple, affordable and elegant White Porcelain Coupe set from Amazon Basics. It comes with everything you’d need for a dinner for six: 10.5-inch dinner plates, 7.5-inch salad/dessert plates and 5.9-inch bowls. The dishes are dishwasher-safe, freezer-safe, microwave-safe and made with AB-grade porcelain, making them lightweight but durable. Bonus? You can reuse the set for any other occasion too.
You’ll also want to step up your cutlery game if you have missing or mismatched pieces. Something basic, comfortable to hold (meaning well-balanced) and complementary in style to your dishware works. Another Amazon Basics find – the 20-piece stainless steel set is elegant, dishwasher-safe and perfect for entertaining. You can choose different shapes, but this minimalist square edge plays nicely off the tableware mentioned above – perfect for Scandinavian holiday decor trending this season.
Of course, you also need servingware to hold the delicious mains or sides, allowing the food to truly shine. The Dowan serving bowls are a great option; they’re easy to stack and clean, come in an eye-catching oval shape and are sold in a set of four, making them a great budget-conscious option. Made with premium porcelain, they’re microwave, oven-, freezer- and dishwasher-safe.
For serving platters, Dowan also offers large serving platters that come in a set of two. Similarly made of durable porcelain and designed to be chip-resistant, you can choose from two sizes for maximum versatility and convenience. The platters’ elegant, simple design means it never goes out of style and that it can easily work with your pre-existing options.
Some of the best stemware needs no stem at all. Holiday gatherings can frequently mean spills and broken glasses, so we favour stylish options that preemptively minimize that risk. This option from Walmart is not only super affordable, but tres cute too.
If you do prefer classic wine glasses with stems, we recommend Fable Stemware for its durability. The Canadian-designed and crafted-in-Germany option uses high quality crystal that undergoes a special ion-toughening technique for durability.
Of course, it wouldn’t be a holiday dinner without leftovers. And instead wasting precious time fielding questions about where this top is or what container it goes with (or navigating that maze yourself), it may be wise to start from scratch. This 18-piece set contains 9 high-quality containers (with perfectly matching lids) – no IQ test required. The set is made with high quality glass, made to safely go from refrigerator to microwave or oven to the table. It includes airtight smart-locking lids for fresher and longer-lasting food.
Inevitably, there are things to tidy and trash to toss. For that, keep things sorted and organized. A large separated waste bin is a great option because it already sets you and your guests up for success. Simply toss your waste or recycling in the appropriate bag and you’re set. Bonus: the large capacity bin is not only aesthetically unintrusive, but it means fewer bag changes are required – and you have the option to either stick with the dual bag system or convert to a larger trash bag. The durable, Canadian-made Veradek resists tipping (read: no messy spills) and comes with a secure latching system, making it a great option for summer outdoor gatherings too.
Luxury may be in the details but you don’t need to spend a tonne to make your guests feel like royals. While we may no longer be in the era of “don’t touch the good towels,” that doesn’t mean your options can’t be cute. Case in point: this Simon Maison exclusive towel set made with Egyptian cotton, originating from the Gossypium barbadense plant – known for producing the best cotton in the world. These festive cardinal hand towels are both irresistible and soft.
And you don’t want to overlook other bathroom essentials that may need a refresh (ahem – literally). This toilet brush works wonders on stubborn toilets and isn’t terrible to look at either. It features a 360° rotating brush head, a stainless steel base, is corrosion resistant and won’t easily tip.
Lastly, air fresheners may no longer be en vogue, but no sweat – Poo Pourri is a great alternative. Blending natural essential oils, the spray eliminates bathroom odour before it begins – no harsh chemicals, aerosols, parabens or other nasties. Simply spray into your porcelain throne and the blend works to contain smells. It is leaping Bunny Certified and Septic Safe.
Keep those feet toasty even on cold surfaces with this hand-tufted bath rug. It features a latex backing to avoid slipping and adds to the festive spirit of the holidays with a subtle nod to Christmas.
Lastly, toss those old, stained, misshapen pillows in favour of this down feather option. This best-seller is made with a goose feather core while the outer chambers are filled with 575 loft goose down, adding some softness and luxury.
Lastly, make your guest bed with this lovely pine tree-themed sheet set from Pottery Barn. Made in a Fair Trade Certified™ factory and tested for over 1,000 harmful chemicals, you can sleep soundly knowing you’ve offered your guests the best.
