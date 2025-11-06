10 items to refresh if you’re holiday hosting this year

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hosting family and friends for the holidays? Give your home a quick, stylish refresh before your guests arrive to really make them feel special. From updated table settings to cozy guest-room touches, these simple upgrades make a big impact. Here are 10 easy ways to elevate your space and create a warm, festive welcome for everyone on your guest list with a little help from brands including Amazon Basics, Silk & Snow, Veradek and more.

New multipurpose dishware

The quality, style, and type of tableware you put out can significantly impact the dining experience and can even influence the perception of the food’s taste and quality. To this end, your dishware need not be particularly fancy or even holiday-themed to serve its purpose (you can deck the table with other decorative holiday touches for that). But, ideally, your dishware shouldn’t be chipped and should include all the matching pieces to hold the delicious meal you plan to serve.

Story continues below advertisement

Amazon Basics 18-piece dinnerware set (service for 6) If you have an incomplete set and are hosting, you may want to hit reset with this simple, affordable and elegant White Porcelain Coupe set from Amazon Basics. It comes with everything you’d need for a dinner for six: 10.5-inch dinner plates, 7.5-inch salad/dessert plates and 5.9-inch bowls. The dishes are dishwasher-safe, freezer-safe, microwave-safe and made with AB-grade porcelain, making them lightweight but durable. Bonus? You can reuse the set for any other occasion too. $89.59 on Amazon

Rustic forest dinnerware collection If you’ve got the budget, we also can’t get enough of Pottery Barn’s Rustic Forest Dinnerware Collection for those classic holiday feels. Starting at $59 at Pottery Barn

Elegant flatware

Amazon Basics 20-piece stainless steel flatware set You’ll also want to step up your cutlery game if you have missing or mismatched pieces. Something basic, comfortable to hold (meaning well-balanced) and complementary in style to your dishware works. Another Amazon Basics find – the 20-piece stainless steel set is elegant, dishwasher-safe and perfect for entertaining. You can choose different shapes, but this minimalist square edge plays nicely off the tableware mentioned above – perfect for Scandinavian holiday decor trending this season. $26.24 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Classic servingware

Dowan 9-inch porcelain serving bowls (Set of 4) Of course, you also need servingware to hold the delicious mains or sides, allowing the food to truly shine. The Dowan serving bowls are a great option; they’re easy to stack and clean, come in an eye-catching oval shape and are sold in a set of four, making them a great budget-conscious option. Made with premium porcelain, they’re microwave, oven-, freezer- and dishwasher-safe. $41.62 on Amazon (was $45.99)

Dowan large serving platters (Set of 2) For serving platters, Dowan also offers large serving platters that come in a set of two. Similarly made of durable porcelain and designed to be chip-resistant, you can choose from two sizes for maximum versatility and convenience. The platters’ elegant, simple design means it never goes out of style and that it can easily work with your pre-existing options. $44.99 on Amazon

Rustic Forest Stoneware serving platter And, if your budget allows, this serving tray will definitely add to your holiday table setting. $89 at Pottery Barn

Story continues below advertisement

Magical village oval serving tray Christmas Collection Lastly, when it comes to the sweeter side of things this holiday season, this serving tray from Simon’s Christmas Collection hits all the right nostalgic notes. $24 at Simons

Matching glassware

Better Homes & Gardens clear flared stemless wine glass (Set of 4) Some of the best stemware needs no stem at all. Holiday gatherings can frequently mean spills and broken glasses, so we favour stylish options that preemptively minimize that risk. This option from Walmart is not only super affordable, but tres cute too. $10 at Walmart

Better Homes & Gardens diamond cut tumbler drinking glass (set of 8) For a tumbler option, this 8-pack set from the same well-known brand at Walmart is also irresistible and adds a decorative element to your tablescape. $20 at Walmart

Story continues below advertisement

Wine glasses PRO (Set of 4) If you do prefer classic wine glasses with stems, we recommend Fable Stemware for its durability. The Canadian-designed and crafted-in-Germany option uses high quality crystal that undergoes a special ion-toughening technique for durability. $185 at Fable

Tupperware for all the leftovers

Rubbermaid Brilliance glass food storage containers (Set of 9) Of course, it wouldn’t be a holiday dinner without leftovers. And instead wasting precious time fielding questions about where this top is or what container it goes with (or navigating that maze yourself), it may be wise to start from scratch. This 18-piece set contains 9 high-quality containers (with perfectly matching lids) – no IQ test required. The set is made with high quality glass, made to safely go from refrigerator to microwave or oven to the table. It includes airtight smart-locking lids for fresher and longer-lasting food. $109.99 on Amazon

You may also like:

Snowflake grooved wine glasses – $28

Story continues below advertisement

Professor Puzzle Festive Family Games – $31.98

TABLETOPICS to GO Holiday Trio – $25

An aesthetically-pleasing waste bin

Veradek Tambour Series outdoor trash can with lid Inevitably, there are things to tidy and trash to toss. For that, keep things sorted and organized. A large separated waste bin is a great option because it already sets you and your guests up for success. Simply toss your waste or recycling in the appropriate bag and you’re set. Bonus: the large capacity bin is not only aesthetically unintrusive, but it means fewer bag changes are required – and you have the option to either stick with the dual bag system or convert to a larger trash bag. The durable, Canadian-made Veradek resists tipping (read: no messy spills) and comes with a secure latching system, making it a great option for summer outdoor gatherings too. $129.99 on Amazon

Seasonal bathroom towels

Cardinal organic cotton hand towels (Set of 2) Luxury may be in the details but you don’t need to spend a tonne to make your guests feel like royals. While we may no longer be in the era of “don’t touch the good towels,” that doesn’t mean your options can’t be cute. Case in point: this Simon Maison exclusive towel set made with Egyptian cotton, originating from the Gossypium barbadense plant – known for producing the best cotton in the world. These festive cardinal hand towels are both irresistible and soft. $25 at Simon’s

Story continues below advertisement

Turkish towels And if you have guests staying with you, these various-sized body towels are a great option as well. Starting at $8 at Silk & Snow

Bathroom essentials

FORIOUS toilet brush and holder set And you don’t want to overlook other bathroom essentials that may need a refresh (ahem – literally). This toilet brush works wonders on stubborn toilets and isn’t terrible to look at either. It features a 360° rotating brush head, a stainless steel base, is corrosion resistant and won’t easily tip. $21.99 on Amazon

Scrubbing Bubbles toilet bowl cleaner Because the best cleaning is the type no one has to do, don’t forget to add the Scrubbing Bubbles Toilet Cleaning Gel Stamps to automatically clean and freshen your toilet bowl for up to 12 days. $12.48 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Poo Pourri Royal Flush, before-you-go toilet spray Lastly, air fresheners may no longer be en vogue, but no sweat – Poo Pourri is a great alternative. Blending natural essential oils, the spray eliminates bathroom odour before it begins – no harsh chemicals, aerosols, parabens or other nasties. Simply spray into your porcelain throne and the blend works to contain smells. It is leaping Bunny Certified and Septic Safe. $12.99 on Amazon

A seasonal bathmat

Merry hand-tufted bath rug Keep those feet toasty even on cold surfaces with this hand-tufted bath rug. It features a latex backing to avoid slipping and adds to the festive spirit of the holidays with a subtle nod to Christmas. $33 at Pottery Barn

New pillows (and bedding)

Down perfect pillow Lastly, toss those old, stained, misshapen pillows in favour of this down feather option. This best-seller is made with a goose feather core while the outer chambers are filled with 575 loft goose down, adding some softness and luxury. $85 at Canadian Down & Feather Company

Story continues below advertisement

Pine tree printed sheet set Lastly, make your guest bed with this lovely pine tree-themed sheet set from Pottery Barn. Made in a Fair Trade Certified™ factory and tested for over 1,000 harmful chemicals, you can sleep soundly knowing you’ve offered your guests the best. Starting at $194 at Pottery Barn

You may also like:

Spruce Branches Embroidered Tablecloth – $50

Mistletoe and white berries artificial branch – $4.50

Artificial Blueberry Bouquet – $14