8 best holiday inflatables for 2025

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Whether you’re decking the halls, front yard, or rooftop, nothing says holiday cheer quite like a glowing inflatable. From classic snowmen to mischievous Grinches, this year’s lineup of blow-up decorations is all about spreading smiles (and maybe a few laughs). They’re easy to set up, built to weather the snow, and guaranteed to make your home the most festive on the block. So grab a mug of hot cocoa, plug in those lights, and get ready to inflate your way into the holiday spirit. Ahead, seven of the best holiday inflatables of 2025 to make your outdoor display merry and bright.
Give the neighbourhood a laugh with this hilarious inflatable featuring Santa scrambling up a Christmas tree as the family dog playfully chases behind. It’s the perfect mix of festive and funny–bound to be a crowd-pleaser for kids and adults alike.
Straight from Whoville, this mischievous inflatable features the Grinch mid-scheme on his sleigh, with loyal Max leading the way. It’s large and delightfully detailed–ideal for those who prefer their Christmas with a touch of mischief.
For a setup that’s guaranteed to make people do a double take, this inflatable Santa hangs upside down from the roof, held up by one of his trusty reindeer. A hilarious twist on the traditional rooftop scene that adds instant whimsy.
Comments