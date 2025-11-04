8 best holiday inflatables for 2025

Send this page to someone via email

Whether you’re decking the halls, front yard, or rooftop, nothing says holiday cheer quite like a glowing inflatable. From classic snowmen to mischievous Grinches, this year’s lineup of blow-up decorations is all about spreading smiles (and maybe a few laughs). They’re easy to set up, built to weather the snow, and guaranteed to make your home the most festive on the block. So grab a mug of hot cocoa, plug in those lights, and get ready to inflate your way into the holiday spirit. Ahead, seven of the best holiday inflatables of 2025 to make your outdoor display merry and bright.

Christmas Airblown Snowman Bring timeless charm to your front lawn with this cheerful snowman. Dressed in a black hat, striped scarf, and cozy mitts, his jolly expression will greet guests with a smile all season long. $22.98 at Walmart

Poptrend Inflatable Santa Being Chased Up The Tree Give the neighbourhood a laugh with this hilarious inflatable featuring Santa scrambling up a Christmas tree as the family dog playfully chases behind. It’s the perfect mix of festive and funny–bound to be a crowd-pleaser for kids and adults alike. $59.99 on Amazon

Christmas Grinch and Max Inflatable Decoration Straight from Whoville, this mischievous inflatable features the Grinch mid-scheme on his sleigh, with loyal Max leading the way. It’s large and delightfully detailed–ideal for those who prefer their Christmas with a touch of mischief. $139.98 at Walmart

Hanging Santa Christmas Inflatable For a setup that’s guaranteed to make people do a double take, this inflatable Santa hangs upside down from the roof, held up by one of his trusty reindeer. A hilarious twist on the traditional rooftop scene that adds instant whimsy. $59.99 on Amazon

Christmas Airblown Holiday Light Santa With his arms open wide and a “ho ho ho” ready to go, this merry Santa is all about spreading good cheer. He’s the perfect finishing touch for any front lawn display. $22.98 at Walmart

Ice House Penguin Inflatable This adorable penguin-and-igloo duo brings cozy Arctic vibes to your yard. With built-in LED lights that glow through the night, it’s a charming display that shines even after the sun goes down. $75.55 on Amazon

Inflatable Christmas Ornament Decoration Proof that good things come in small (and affordable) packages. This decorative inflatable features a beautifully lit Christmas tree inside a giant ornament. $14.40 at Walmart

Inflatable Archway For a grand entrance, this 12-foot version stretches over most walkways or driveways. With LED illumination, it’s built to grab attention and frames your front door perfectly. $100.99 on Amazon

