Amazon Prime Day ends tonight: Grab these top best sellers still in stock!

Amazon October Prime Big Deal Days are here, running October 7–10, and it’s one of the biggest shopping events of the year—especially for Canada! Over these four days, shoppers can score deep discounts across every category: beauty, home, travel, tech, toys, and more.

We’ve rounded up the bestsellers flying off the virtual shelves—from everyday essentials like Cetaphil to splurge-worthy favorites from Dyson, Shark, and Samsung. Whether you’re hunting for skincare must-haves, home upgrades, or the latest gadgets, now is the perfect time to save big.

Beauty deals

27% off

grace & stella Under Eye Masks With Retinol Late night? No one has to know. These retinol-infused under eye masks from grace & stella smooth fine lines, brighten dark circles, and depuff tired eyes in minutes. Pop them in the fridge for an extra-refreshing boost. $18.95 on amazon (was $25.95)

30% off

Shark HD430C FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System Meet your key to the perfect blowout. The Shark FlexStyle dries, curls, smooths, and volumizes, all without extreme heat. Lightweight, powerful, and ridiculously easy to use, it delivers salon-worthy results right at home. $239.99 on amazon (was $344.53)

15% off

Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Sky High Washable Eyelash Mascara This Maybelline mascara is a cult favourite, loved for its bamboo-infused formula that delivers full, fluttery lashes without a hint of smudge or flake. The Flex Tower brush effortlessly coats every lash, making it perfect for everything from subtle daytime looks to bold, statement-making eyes. $10.19 on amazon (was $11.99)

42% off

Crest 3D White Whitestrips Get a brighter smile at home with Crest 3D White Whitestrips Professional Effects, designed to deliver up to 13 shades whiter teeth with 22 easy-to-use treatments. This at-home whitening kit removes years of stains, giving you a professional-level shine without the dentist visit. $41.29 on amazon (was $71.17)

Home deals

20% off

Dyson V15 Detect Plus Cordless Vacuum The Dyson V10 Digital Motorbar intelligently adapts suction to your floor type and dust level, giving you powerful, precise cleaning with real-time feedback on particles picked up. With up to 60 minutes of run time, advanced filtration, and a convertible handheld design, it’s perfect for homes with pets, cars, stairs, and every nook in between. $799.99 on amazon (was $999.99)

35% off

dreame L10s Ultra Gen 2 Robot Vacuum and Mop The L10s Ultra Gen 2 makes cleaning under furniture and in tight spots simple, easily navigating around edges and tricky corners. With powerful suction, scrubbing mops, and smart pet- and carpet-friendly modes, it keeps your home spotless with minimal effort. $559.99 on Amazon (was $859.99)

26% off

Bedsure Satin Pillow Case Queen Size 2 Pack These satin pillowcases are silky-smooth and gentle on hair and skin, helping reduce breakage, frizz, and sleep-induced wrinkles for a refreshed morning look. Made from durable, vegan-friendly polyester with an envelope closure, they stay in place while adding a touch of luxury and comfort to your bedroom. $10.36 on Amazon (was $13.99)

Health & fitness deals

21% off

Organika Canadian-Made Enhanced Collagen Powder Enhanced Collagen is a versatile, flavourless powder that supports thicker hair, smoother skin, stronger nails, and joint health, all from a clean, hormone-free source of grass-fed bovine collagen. Easily absorbed and mixable into your favourite drinks or recipes, it delivers 10 g of hydrolyzed collagen and 9 g of protein per serving for maximum beauty and wellness benefits. $41.62 on Amazon (was $45.97)

30% off

BEEKEEPER'S NATURALS Propolis Throat Spray As the weather cools, your immune system needs an extra boost—and Propolis Throat Spray is your natural frontline defense. Packed with antioxidants and over 300 beneficial compounds, it helps soothe scratchy throats and support immunity so you can stay healthy all season long. $11.89 on Amazon (was $16.99)

20% off

SUBI RAW Greens Superfood Powder Sip your way to better health with SUBI – crafted in Canada, tested for purity, and bursting with superfoods to support energy, immunity, and overall wellness. $31.99 on Amazon (was $39.99)

10% off

Sperax Walking Vibration Pad Get your steps in–without leaving the house. The Sperax Walking Vibration Pad is a low-profile treadmill alternative that combines gentle vibration and walking motion to boost circulation, tone muscles, and ease tension. It’s compact, quiet, and perfect for home or office use. $179.99 on amazon (was $199.99)

Tech deals

17% off

Amazon Kindle 16 GB The lightest and most compact Kindle now comes with a brighter front light, higher contrast, and faster page turns, making every reading session even more enjoyable. With weeks of battery life, 16 GB of storage, and a distraction-free display, it’s your portable library for escaping into stories anywhere. Available in black or matcha. $119.99 on Amazon (was $144.99)

27% off

Loop Quiet 2 Ear Plugs These earplugs turn down the noise for sleep, focus, or just some well-earned calm. With four comfy, reusable sizes, they fit perfectly while keeping the world pleasantly muted. $29.95 on Amazon

43% off

HP DeskJet 2855e Wireless All-in-One Colour Inkjet Printer The HP DeskJet 2855e makes printing at home simple, whether it’s letters, recipes, or your ever-growing to-do list. Compact, wireless, and with 3 months of Instant Ink included, it keeps you printing, scanning, and copying without any fuss. $59.99 on Amazon (was $104.99)

