8 genius space savers for your home

By Susie Wall The Curator Team
Posted October 28, 2025 7:00 am
1 min read
Efficient storage at reasonable price points. View image in full screen
Efficient storage at reasonable price points.
This week’s theme is entirely inspired by my own personal quest for aesthetic, efficient storage at reasonable price points. Let’s let the healing begin!

 

Powder Room Win

I’m a Hall-of-Famer when it comes to accumulating self-care products. So when I recently installed a bathroom vanity with abysmal counter space? Let’s just say things got real.

 

Birola Shelves
Designed for displaying nursery books and hanging onesies, this shelf also flips upside down to comfortably store your big girl potions and lotions.
$23.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

White Pharmacy Box
A pharmacy box that’s good to look at and fits more than just a few Band Aids. Boom. (Also makes for a sweet housewarming gift).
$35 at Simons

 

3 Layer Medicine Box
Tackle box or medicine chest? Sky’s the limit.
$36.99 on Amazon

 

The Cure

This past summer I diagnosed myself with a severe case of renovation fatigue along with no budget for the big ticket finishing touches of my dreams. My prescription? A quick pivot to cool, creative products that more than get the job done.

 

Emlaoe Gold Shower Curtain Rod
No rust, no slip, no drill. The telescopic design on this curtain or shower rod is laughably easy to install (and it only looks expensive).
$24.5 on Amazon (was $41.99)

 

Just the sweetest ‘lil way to stash your stuff – in any room. Well-priced, practical and eye-pleasing all at once.
$24 (set of 3) at Simons
Story continues below advertisement

 

Filling the Void

When I say that I search for space-saving products, I’m really (really) not kidding. Finding space, creating space and dreaming of space that doesn’t even exist is a full-time job over here, folks.

 

Valet Rod
Gone are the days of valet rods only hanging in hotel rooms or being gate-kept by high end closet installers.
$30.39 on Amazon (was $31.99)

 

Diatomite closet deodorizers
OK so these Diatomite closet deodorizers have absolutely nothing to do with space-saving, but just add a few drops of your favourite essential oil and voilà – your closet just became a spa.
$25 (set of 2) at Simons
Story continues below advertisement

 

Vermars Rolling TV Stand
The viral ‘rolling TV’ would be perfect for my postage stamp of a home at the lake (where there are currently zero TV’s, btw). Already own a flat screen that’s gathering dust in the guest room? Affix it to this chicster stand – and jump on the rolling bandwagon.
$149.99 on Amazon

 

