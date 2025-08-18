Best cookware sets of 2025 for every kitchen and budget

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Whether you’re stocking a first apartment, upgrading your tired old pans, or shopping for a gift, the best cookware sets of 2025 have something for every kitchen and every budget. From durable stainless steel collections to ultra-nonstick, easy-clean sets, these top picks combine performance, style, and value – so you can cook with confidence and flair, no matter your experience level or countertop space.
This no-coat cookware set is a total kitchen upgrade – safe, durable, and versatile, it handles everything from high-heat searing to everyday cooking, and comes with all the handy tools you need to whip up your favourite meals stress-free.
Looking for something basic – but in the best way? This affordable 8-piece nonstick cookware set has everything you need for everyday cooking – from fry pans to saucepans and a casserole – with easy-to-clean nonstick surfaces, soft-touch handles that stay cool, and vented glass lids for perfectly cooked meals every time.
The Meyer Confederation cookware set from Simons Maison, proudly made in Prince Edward Island, is your new kitchen workhorse – crafted from high-grade stainless steel with a fully encapsulated base, tight-fitting lids, and durable handles, it’s built for even cooking, easy cleanup, and lasting performance on any cooktop, including induction.
Everyday cooking just got a glow-up with T-fal’s Intuition set – nonstick, scratch-resistant, and complete with Thermo-Spot tech to tell you when it’s time to sizzle, it’s the perfect mix of flair and function for your kitchen.
Known for its high quality and professional-grade performance, Cuisinart’s stainless steel cookware set is as functional as it is beautiful. This 11-piece collection is the perfect gift for new homeowners – or the ultimate excuse to finally replace your tired old pots and pans.
From pancakes to pastas, the Jeetee granite nonstick cookware set has everything you need to whip up delicious meals – its ultra-durable, PFOA-free granite coating keeps food from sticking, cleans up in a flash, and adds a sleek, modern touch to your kitchen.
Comments