Save now with these summer travel deals

Who hasn’t promised themselves a budget-friendly summer, only to find their cart overflowing after one too many “too-good-to-miss” deals? Guilty as charged. But hey, if you’re going to indulge, why not make it count? I’ve curated the hottest summer travel steals that’ll have you jet-setting in style without the guilt—think sun-soaked escapes, must-have travel gear, and sneaky upgrades that say, “Yes, I’m totally on top of my summer game.” Ready to pack your bags and save big? Let’s dive in—your best trip yet awaits.

Waterproof Weekender The airplane-friendly weekender bag is perfect for carry-on travel, keeping your valuables safe and close throughout your flight. Made from durable waterproof material and features multiple compartments and pockets. Grab it while it’s 35 per cent off! $22 on Amazon (was $33.99)

Digital Hanging Luggage Scale Featuring a high-accuracy sensor and a rubber-textured handle, this travel scale helps you avoid overweight fees by providing instant luggage weight. Compact and lightweight, it fits easily in your pocket. $16.98 on Amazon (was $19.99)

Travel Neck Pillow Say goodbye to travel discomfort with this memory foam neck pillow. Designed for superior support and comfort, it helps prevent neck, shoulder, and back pain whether you’re in a car, on a plane, or relaxing at home. $16.99 on Amazon

26-Inch Hardside Checked Luggage The 26-inch hardside spinner luggage is perfect for 3- to 5-day trips, featuring a durable, scratch-resistant shell made from extra-thick ABS, a fully lined interior with organized pockets, expandable capacity, sturdy zippers, a telescoping handle, and smooth-rolling double spinner wheels for easy travel. $116.99 on Amazon (was $158.58)

Beats Solo 4 - Wireless Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones Elevate your sound experience with Beats’ cutting-edge acoustic design and personalized Spatial Audio that moves with you. Wrapped in an ultralight, sculpted frame with plush cushions and a sleek flex-grip headband, these headphones blend luxury comfort with high-performance audio – boasting a marathon battery life and fast charging, perfect for the modern audiophile on the go. $189.93 on Amazon (was $279.95)

