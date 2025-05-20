Play more, pay less – top toy & game deals

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Why settle for boring when you can bag the best toys and games and save big? We’ve rounded up the most exciting, imagination-sparking finds at prices that’ll make your wallet cheer. Whether you’re shopping for birthdays, holidays, or just because, these deals bring the fun without the fuss. Let the games begin – without breaking the bank!

Taco vs Burrito Get ready for a wild food fight where tacos battle burritos – and every card brings a deliciously silly surprise! Easy to learn in just 3 minutes, Taco vs Burrito is a fast-paced, strategic card game filled with crazy ingredients and hilarious action cards. $19.97 on Amazon (was $35.99)

Story continues below advertisement

Mochi Squishies Tiny, squishy, and irresistibly adorable. With 100 unique designs, each mini squishy features a different cuddly animal in bright, kawaii-inspired colours and shapes – perfect for helping kids learn through hands-on play. $26.99 on Amazon (was $39.99)

Construction Monster Truck Toys Zoom, flip, and roar into action – these mighty little trucks are built for big adventures and endless giggles, no batteries needed. $18.99 on Amazon (was $29.99)

Water Marbling Paint for Kids Watch their eyes light up as they swirl, drop, and create magical marbled masterpieces. This all-in-one marbling kit includes safe, non-toxic pigments, tools, and easy instructions – making it perfect for kids and adults to explore mess-free, mesmerizing water art. $16.99 on Amazon (was $29.98)

Story continues below advertisement

Wireless Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Kids Headphones Safe sound, kid-friendly and perfect for little listeners – the JBL Jr460NC keeps volume under 85dB to protect young ears, with Active Noise Cancelling for better focus, a built-in mic for easy chatting, and up to 20 hours of battery life. $69.98 on Amazon (was $99.98)

Razor A2 Kick Scooter Zoom into fun with a scooter as bold and bright as your little adventurer! Crafted from tough aircraft-grade aluminum, it folds easily, glides smoothly on 98 mm urethane wheels, and features a rear fender brake plus a new wheelie bar for extra thrills. $49.2 on Amazon (was $68.92)

Floating Mat Perfect for lakes, beaches, pools, and water parks, this oversized floating mat brings endless summer fun for the whole family. Made from 1.3-inch thick, tear-resistant, UV-resistant 3-layer XPE foam, and reinforced with durable nylon mesh, it’s designed for long-lasting use, enhanced stability, and no tearing! $159.99 on Amazon (was $199.99)

Story continues below advertisement

Kids Bouncy Castle Encourage outdoor play with this all-in-one inflatable bouncy castle. Includes two exciting tunnels, a thrilling climbing wall, obstacle poles for dodging fun, a huge trampoline-style jumping zone, and two super-fun slides. At 35 per cent off, it’s the perfect toy for summer fun! $368.98 on Amazon (was $569)

You may also like:

Little Daisy Kids Bike – $179.98

PicassoTiles 100 Piece Set – $46.61

Foldable Dog Pool – $47.59

Outsunny Kids Sandbox with Canopy – $156.60

Remote Control Car for Kids – $33.58