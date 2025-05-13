Score big on aesthetic indoor & outdoor home deals

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

These indoor and outdoor deals are here to give your home a major glow up. Whether you’re hosting backyard BBQs or furnishing your perfectly curated indoor space, don’t miss these exclusive finds – including major markdowns on beautifully crafted pieces by Canadian brands like Article. Read on to shop the sales – but hurry! These fabulous finds won’t be discounted for long.

Soren 86.5 Inch Outdoor Sofa - Dravite Gray Lounge, float, and forget your to-do list with this ultra comfy outdoor sofa. Crafted from solid eucalyptus wood with naturally unique colour and texture variations, the Soren features water-resistant cushions, and a smart slatted base with a hidden back brace. $1099 at Article (was $1999)

Rattan Nightstand Handcrafted with a natural rattan drawer front and solid beechwood legs, this mid-century-meets-boho nightstand features two roomy drawers, an open shelf for daily essentials, and a spacious top – plus, it’s easy to assemble and built to last with a sturdy, professionally tested structure and an 18-month warranty for peace of mind. $63.95 on Amazon (was $79.94)

Latta Outdoor Dining Table for 6 - Beach Sand Are you envisioning all the fun family times to come around this gorgeous table? From Canadian brand Article, Latta features a solid acacia wood top that gracefully weathers to a soft gray, a convenient umbrella hole for sunny days, and sleek, powder-coated aluminum legs – all coming together in a durable design that assembles in just 15 minutes. $579 at Article (was $989)

Armless Wide Office Chair with Wheels Known as the viral criss-cross chair, it’s extra wide cushioned base means you can sit comfortably in a criss-cross position. Who says office chairs can’t be cute? $170.99 on Amazon (was $199.99)

Stonewashed pure lyocell sheet set Fits mattresses up to 16 in A Simons Maison exclusive designed in Canada, this soft, breathable sheet set is made from biodegradable lyocell with moisture-wicking properties and comes in stonewashed, nature-inspired tones; available in multiple sizes with perfectly tailored fitted sheets and matching pillowcases. Grab them while they’re 50 per cent off! $49.95 at Simons (was $110.00)

Lift Top Coffee Table with Hidden Storage This table is perfect for anyone who loves extra storage to keep their table tops extra clean and minimal. Grab it while it’s 32 per cent off! $135.99 on Amazon (was $199.99)

King Bed Frame with Storage If you’re looking for a bedroom upgrade, check out this luxurious bed frame featuring a regal 52 inch wingback upholstered velvet headboard, a built-in LED light system with over 20 colour options, a charging station, and double storage in the headboard. $399.99 on Amazon (was $459.99)

7 Tier Rotating Shoe Rack Tower Ready to complete your dream closet? This sleek 7-tier rotating shoe rack tower maximizes space, offering an organized, visible display for shoes, bags, and accessories, all while being sturdy, easy to assemble, and a perfect fit for any home decor. $159.98 on Amazon (was $199.98)

