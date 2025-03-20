Upgrade your spring skincare with these beauty tools

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Spring skin prep is all about refreshing and rejuvenating your complexion after the colder months. From gentle exfoliation to using a microcurrent device that helps lift and tone your skin, to trying a new cooling ice roller that reduces puffiness and inflammation, the right tools can truly transform your routine. These beauty essentials work together to give your skin the ultimate refresh, leaving it smooth, glowing, and ready for the new season. Read on to discover the must-have beauty tools you can’t miss this spring!
Achieve a youthful glow with a non-invasive face lift alternative that tightens and smooths sagging skin in just 8 weeks. Using exclusive skin sense technology and FDA-cleared radio frequency, this at-home treatment helps boost collagen for visibly smoother, firmer skin.
If you’ve never tried an ice roller, here’s your sign. The Kitsch Ice Roller is designed to promote youthful, healthy-looking skin by soothing inflammation, reducing wrinkles, and offering a calming facial massage.
Skip the time consuming laser hair-removal appointments and grab this at-home solution. Achieve noticeable hair reduction in just weeks, all from the comfort of your home, and enjoy the freedom of silky skin on multiple body areas. It’s a one-time investment that pays for itself!
Made from Terahertz, this does more than your average gua sha. This affordable beauty tool is crafted from a unique material that emits a frequency known to boost blood circulation and stimulate collagen production, helping to sculpt and tone your skin for a more youthful, chiseled appearance.
If you’re looking to tone, lift, and contour your face, this Foreo Bear Microcurrent Facial Device will be your new bff! With its targeted microcurrent technology, it helps smooth fine lines and promotes a firmer, more radiant complexion.
The NuDerma Professional Skin Therapy Wand uses the natural power of argon and neon to boost radiance and fight the signs of aging. With its specialized applicators, it ensures your beauty products absorb better, while giving you a spa-quality treatment for your skin, scalp, and body.
If you’re looking for an affordable option, this 3-in-1 facial cleansing system has everything you need for a flawless face, with 4 brush heads that tackle everything from gentle cleansing to deep exfoliation. Waterproof and rechargeable.
Comments