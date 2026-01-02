Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Staying active in 2026 is easy with the right gear. From cozy zip-ups and ultra-stretchy leggings to lightweight hoodies and everyday layers, brands like Lululemon, Aritzia, Gymshark, and more are serving styles that move with you. We’re adding these activewear finds to cart and can’t wait to feel energized while building healthy habits. Read on to refresh your athletic wardrobe.

Best women’s tops

Everyday Seamless Long Sleeve Crop Top Take your workout essentials up a notch with this long sleeve top, crafted with seamless construction for a sleek, second-skin feel. The cropped fit and flattering silhouette pair effortlessly with your favourite high-waisted leggings. $25.20 at Gymshark

Story continues below advertisement

Scuba Oversized Funnel-Neck Half Zip The Lululemon scuba oversized funnel-neck half zip is the perfect mix of cozy and chic. With its oversized fit and soft fabric, it’s the ultimate go-to for those laid-back, chilly days. $89 at Lululemon (was $128)

New Butter Limit Zip-Up Ever wondered how to get that Range Rover mom look? The limit zip from Aritzia has you covered, with sweat-wicking fabric that keeps you cool and fresh. $70.20 at Aritzia (was $78)

You may also like:

Stanley Quencher H2.0 – $46.00

Fruit of the Loom Mens Eversoft Fleece Sweatpants & Joggers with Pockets – $18.72 – $20.40

Story continues below advertisement

Barbell Squat Pad – $29.99

Two Piece Long Sleeve Yoga Outfit – $36.99

Best women’s bottoms

High Waisted Leggings for Women These high-waisted yoga pants with tummy control will contour and script you in all the right places. Equipt with pockets, these ultra-stretchy leggings will be your go-to athletic piece for lounging, working out or running errands. $29.99 on Amazon

BUTTER Cheeky Hi-Rise Flare 32 Inch Legging Turn heads in the Cheeky Hi-Rise Flare Legging. These high-rise leggings feature a curved back waistband designed to lift and flatter, while the flared leg adds a stylish twist to our iconic Cheeky fit. Made from BUTTER — ultra-soft, sweat-wicking fabric that moves with you — they hug your curves in all the right places without holding you back. $88.20 (was $98)

Story continues below advertisement

BUTTER Cheeky Infinite Hi-Rise 5 Inch Short These high-rise cheeky bike shorts are designed to hug your curves and keep you comfy with their sweat-wicking, breathable fabric. The updated fit and flattering waistband offer freedom to move while giving you a sleek, supportive feel all day long. $52.20 at Artizia (was $58)

Best men’s tops

Dry Fit Moisture Wicking T-Shirts If it’s time to refresh his wardrobe, these versatile moisture-wicking t-shirts are perfect for runs or gym days, featuring a reflective strip on the left sleeve for enhanced visibility in low light, keeping his workouts safe no matter the time of day. $32.55 on Amazon (was $36.99)

Soft Jersey Pullover Hoodie This soft jersey pullover hoodie from Lululemon will get endless wear from the man in your life. Cozy, soft and lightweight, this piece looks just as good as it feels – perfect for both lounging and layering. $98 at Lululemon

Story continues below advertisement

Best shoes

Under Armour Men's Running Shoe These Under Armour running shoes are built for comfort and speed, with a breathable mesh to propel you forward. With a flexible outsole and durable design, they’ll keep you moving smoothly mile after mile. $157.52 on Amazon

New Balance Women's 608 V5 Casual Comfort Cross Trainer Need new comfy runners? These New Balance Women’s 608 V5 Casual Comfort Cross Trainers have you covered, with a PU Foam insert for lasting comfort and support. The lightweight EVA foam midsole and Phantom Liner interior keep your feet cushioned and irritation-free all day. $76.99 on Amazon (was $109.99)

You may also like:

Seamless Leggings with Padded Stretchy Sports Bra – $38.99

Story continues below advertisement

Cotton Ankle Socks – $25.99

Sweat Band Waist Trainer – $40.95

Peach Bands Core Sliders – $24.99