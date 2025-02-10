How to have fun while cleaning & organizing your home

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

There are plenty of pesky, cumbersome cleaning and organizing jobs that make us want to do anything but clean. But what if we could turn those dreaded chores into something we might even *enjoy*? As a cleaning and organizing expert, I’m here to help you tackle these tasks with the best tools and tricks that make them easier, faster, and—dare I say—fun.

Dusting all the awkward spaces

Dusting high-up shelves, ceiling fans, and baseboards can be frustrating and often requires awkward bending and stretching. Enter the multi-dusting tool, a game-changer when it comes to reaching those tricky spots. With its 100-inch telescopic pole, you can dust high spaces without needing a ladder, making the task far less of a hassle and easier on your body. The set includes four interchangeable heads—a microfibre head, a chenille dusting head, a cobweb duster head, and a gap duster head—so you can tackle every kind of surface, crack and crevice with ease. The static-charged fibres grab dust, pollen, and pet hair effortlessly while ensuring no scratches on furniture or walls. Best of all, the duster heads are washable and reusable, so once you’re done, just rinse, dry, and it’s ready for the next round of cleaning.

Garage organizing made simple

A messy garage can be overwhelming (especially when those snowy, chilly temperatures hit and we want nothing more than to park in the garage), but with the right storage system, it becomes a well-organized space where everything has its place. The NeatFreak two-tier garage/sport organizer is a perfect solution for taming the chaos. Its large fabric bins are deep enough to store gardening supplies, car wash accessories, small tools, and sports equipment like balls, skates, and helmets. The garage/sport/utility storage rack has a 27-compartment wire grid that lets you quickly and easily organize everything from hockey sticks to tiki torches. These easy-to-assemble solutions are built on a sturdy metal frame with wipe-clean polyester fabric. Either of these would quickly calm the chaos of the garage.

Cleaning the glass on your oven door

Let’s be real—cleaning the inside of an oven door is one of the most frustrating tasks in the kitchen. The grease, grime, and baked-on messes make it seem impossible and that’s why most of us avoid it. But with the Magic Eraser Ultra Foamy, it becomes much easier. This cleaning powerhouse combines Dawn’s grease-fighting ability with the micro-scrubbing action of Magic Eraser, cutting through stuck-on messes with minimal effort. It’s safe to use on glass and needs just water to work. Instead of scrubbing endlessly with traditional cleaners, you just wet the eraser, squeeze, and let the foamy formula do the heavy lifting. Once done, wipe with a damp cloth to reveal that sparkly glass oven door you’ve been dreaming of (or is it just me who dreams of cleaning?).

Pristine glass shower doors, stainless steel and stone

Glass, stainless steel, and natural stone add a sleek touch to any home, but they can be tricky to keep clean. Fingerprints, water spots, and soap scum build up quickly, making it feel like a never-ending cleaning task. Now, imagine that you could give these surfaces a little repellant superpower thanks to a major cleaning technology upgrade. No need to imagine, because Lifeproof Home Ceramic Coating is just that—a non-toxic, ultra-slick, non-stick, hydrophobic coating that’s safe for many surfaces in your home (just not floors, unless you want to live in a rollerskating rink). This innovative spray creates a barrier that repels stains, smudges, and mineral buildup for up to 6-12 months. When surfaces do get dirty, a quick wipe is all it takes to bring back their shine. Safe for granite, stainless steel, glass, tile, and more, this non-toxic coating is easy to apply—just spray, buff, and let it cure for 2 hours. The result? Less scrubbing, longer-lasting cleanliness, and more time to enjoy your home rather than constantly cleaning it.

