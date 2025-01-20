Blue Monday getting you down? Cheer up with these top picks

Send this page to someone via email

Blue Monday might be the gloomiest day of the year, but who says we can’t turn it around? From mood-boosting self-care products to cheerful pick-me-ups, we’ve rounded up everything you need to brighten your day. Whether it’s a cozy pair of socks or an uplifting candle, these little joys are here to help you feel good inside and out. Let’s make this Monday anything but blue.

Vitruvi Stone Diffuser Combat Blue Monda by transforming your space into a haven of calm. This diffuser not only fills the air with soothing scents like lavender or uplifting citrus but also adds a touch of minimalist elegance to your décor. Made from natural materials with a sleek, sculptural design, it’s the perfect way to create a serene atmosphere and lift your spirits. $119 on Amazon (was $149)

Weighted Sherpa Blanket Wrap yourself in a warm hug with this ultra-soft weighted blanket. Its sherpa layers provide cloud-like comfort, while gentle pressure soothes stress and promotes deep, restful sleep. Perfect for relaxing and recharging. $155.83 on Amazon

Verilux HappyLight Lumi Plus Brighten your Blue Monday with this LED light therapy lamp. Delivering 10,000 lux, it enhances mood, focus and energy while combating winter blues. With customizable brightness, a timer and a portable design, it’s the ultimate pick-me-up for dreary days. $42.39 on amazon (was $52.99)

Ultra-Luxe Cloud Warm & Cozy Fuzzy Socks There’s just no way you can feel down wth these fuzzy socks on your feet. Experience cloud-like comfort while you lounge or sleep. They’re a self-care treat and a fabulous way to de-stress and stay warm all winter. $48.53 on Amazon (was $56.61)

Intelligent Change The Five Minute Journal Kick off your gratitude journey this Blue Monday with a daily journal designed to brighten your outlook. Featuring simple prompts, it helps you reflect and reset in just five minutes a day. $39.99 on Amazon

Claude Monet 1,000-piece Jigsaw Puzzle Featuring 1,000 pieces of artistic beauty, his serene Monet Waterlilies puzzle is the perfect way to relax, refocus and boost your mood. As you piece together the tranquil scene, you’ll find calm in every detail—a therapeutic escape for the gloomiest of days. $45.99 on Amazon

Traditional Medicinals Organic Chamomile with Lavender Soothe stress and settle your nervous system with this caffeine-free, organic herbal tea. Featuring high-quality, ethically sourced ingredients, its delightful floral taste with lavender notes makes it the perfect pick-me-up. $4.79 on Amazon

