Ready for a January restart? We’ve got you covered

From goggles and fruit juice gummy bears to (finally!) somewhere to slam dunk those carpool snack wrappers –this week’s favourites will keep you organized (and not nauseous).

Car show

We think you’re going to like this one.

Motion Sickness Glasses Where were these things in the seventies?! Help prevent dizziness with Motion Sickness Glasses (suitable for adults and children aged 5 and up) designed to relieve vertigo and car-induced nausea. Patches and pressure point wristbands also included. $14.99 on Amazon

Ginsco Car Trash Can with Lid I love that these cute little carpool trash cans (extra points for the Kardashian lids) fit right into your vehicle’s cup holder. $17.99 on Amazon

MTCode Car Seat Gap Filler Organizer Create bonus storage for your driver or passengers by sliding this buttery cream catch-all into the void space between your car’s seats and center console. Also available in a sexy Hermès orange. $9.99 on Amazon

Car Trunk Organizer I own this vehicle organizer in black (to match my smoked-out windows and rims). Loads of compartments for everything from first aid to road trip carbs. $34.55 on Amazon

Sugar - Hi!

If avoiding refined sugar is in your 2025 vocab? Keep reading, sweetness.

Gummy Candy Molds Have you seen the exorbitant cost of ‘healthy’ candies these days? Control your budget (and your ingredients) by making your own batches of wholesome, homemade gummy bears (and triceratops) at home. $14.99 on Amazon

Organika Bovine Gelatin Powder Some candy chefs will suggest you use Agar Agar powder for making gummy bears at home, but I can confirm the consistency is no bueno. Consider a grass-fed gelatin powder like this version for sweet results. $28.99 on Amazon

4-Pack Glass Storage Containers We won’t judge if you fill yours with M&M’s, but these aesthetic countertop snack jars also play well with dried fruit, nuts and seaweed snacks. Also adorbs for Q-tips and makeup wedges in your en suite. $23.96 on Amazon (was $29.59)

Stackable Water Bottle Organizer Dear 2025 green smoothie crew–lightbulb moment! Use the same organizer designed for wine and Perrier to wrangle your family’s cabinet-full of annoying, falling-over to-go containers. $22.99 on Amazon

Va-va-vanity

Did you ever think we’d live in an era where toothpaste could be trending? Good grief.

Makeup Brush Holder This makeup brush holder (or pretty much anything holder) comes equipped with on-trend ridging and a hideaway window. Also available in blush pink and gun metal grey. $17.99 on Amazon (was $24.99)

Hismile Corrector Whitening Toothpaste Meet TikTok’s trending brightening treatment for teeth, Hismile. Along the same lines as how purple shampoo neutralizes brassy tones, this post-brushing serum promises to colour correct and temporarily mask stains. $39 on Amazon

Seletti Lipstick-Print Wash Bag Or pony up for this cheeky lip-smacking upgrade from Seletti! $129 at Farfetch

