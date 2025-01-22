Ready for a January restart? We’ve got you covered

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
From goggles and fruit juice gummy bears to (finally!) somewhere to slam dunk those carpool snack wrappers –this week’s favourites will keep you organized (and not nauseous).
Where were these things in the seventies?! Help prevent dizziness with Motion Sickness Glasses (suitable for adults and children aged 5 and up) designed to relieve vertigo and car-induced nausea. Patches and pressure point wristbands also included.
Some candy chefs will suggest you use Agar Agar powder for making gummy bears at home, but I can confirm the consistency is no bueno. Consider a grass-fed gelatin powder like this version for sweet results.
We won’t judge if you fill yours with M&M’s, but these aesthetic countertop snack jars also play well with dried fruit, nuts and seaweed snacks. Also adorbs for Q-tips and makeup wedges in your en suite.
Meet TikTok’s trending brightening treatment for teeth, Hismile. Along the same lines as how purple shampoo neutralizes brassy tones, this post-brushing serum promises to colour correct and temporarily mask stains.
Comments