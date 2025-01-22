Menu

The Curator

Ready for a January restart? We’ve got you covered

By Susie Wall The Curator Team
Posted January 22, 2025 7:00 am
1 min read
January restart View image in full screen
Nothing like a new year to start fresh!.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

From goggles and fruit juice gummy bears to (finally!) somewhere to slam dunk those carpool snack wrappers –this week’s favourites will keep you organized (and not nauseous).

 

Car show

We think you’re going to like this one.

 

Motion Sickness Glasses
Where were these things in the seventies?! Help prevent dizziness with Motion Sickness Glasses (suitable for adults and children aged 5 and up) designed to relieve vertigo and car-induced nausea. Patches and pressure point wristbands also included.
$14.99 on Amazon

 

Ginsco Car Trash Can with Lid
I love that these cute little carpool trash cans (extra points for the Kardashian lids) fit right into your vehicle’s cup holder.
$17.99 on Amazon

 

MTCode Car Seat Gap Filler Organizer
Create bonus storage for your driver or passengers by sliding this buttery cream catch-all into the void space between your car’s seats and center console. Also available in a sexy Hermès orange.
$9.99 on Amazon
Car Trunk Organizer
I own this vehicle organizer in black (to match my smoked-out windows and rims). Loads of compartments for everything from first aid to road trip carbs.
$34.55 on Amazon

 

Sugar - Hi!

If avoiding refined sugar is in your 2025 vocab? Keep reading, sweetness.

Gummy Candy Molds
Have you seen the exorbitant cost of ‘healthy’ candies these days? Control your budget (and your ingredients) by making your own batches of wholesome, homemade gummy bears (and triceratops) at home.
$14.99 on Amazon

 

Organika Bovine Gelatin Powder
Some candy chefs will suggest you use Agar Agar powder for making gummy bears at home, but I can confirm the consistency is no bueno. Consider a grass-fed gelatin powder like this version for sweet results.
$28.99 on Amazon

 

4-Pack Glass Storage Containers
We won’t judge if you fill yours with M&M’s, but these aesthetic countertop snack jars also play well with dried fruit, nuts and seaweed snacks. Also adorbs for Q-tips and makeup wedges in your en suite.
$23.96 on Amazon (was $29.59)
Stackable Water Bottle Organizer
Dear 2025 green smoothie crew–lightbulb moment! Use the same organizer designed for wine and Perrier to wrangle your family’s cabinet-full of annoying, falling-over to-go containers.
$22.99 on Amazon
Va-va-vanity

 

Did you ever think we’d live in an era where toothpaste could be trending? Good grief.

 

Makeup Brush Holder
This makeup brush holder (or pretty much anything holder) comes equipped with on-trend ridging and a hideaway window. Also available in blush pink and gun metal grey.
$17.99 on Amazon (was $24.99)

 

Hismile Corrector Whitening Toothpaste
Meet TikTok’s trending brightening treatment for teeth, Hismile. Along the same lines as how purple shampoo neutralizes brassy tones, this post-brushing serum promises to colour correct and temporarily mask stains.
$39 on Amazon

 

Large Capacity Travel Cosmetic Bag
I prefer a masculine-leaning wash kit, so this sexy, bias-zipping version speaks to me.
$23.74 on Amazon (was $24.99)
Seletti lipstick-print wash bag
Seletti Lipstick-Print Wash Bag
Or pony up for this cheeky lip-smacking upgrade from Seletti!
$129 at Farfetch

 

