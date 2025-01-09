Menu

Video link
Headline link
The Curator

Budget-friendly ways to stay warm at home

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted January 9, 2025 10:01 am
1 min read
warm weather essentials View image in full screen
Braving the brisk Canadian winters just got a whole lot easier.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Braving the brisk Canadian winters just got a whole lot easier! We’ve rounded up the best budget-friendly products to keep you and your home cozy and warm, so you can shop these incredible finds guilt-free.

 

Electric Space Heater
Heat your home with this powerful electric space heater that can warm your space in seconds and reach up to 200% farther than traditional heaters. With its quiet operation, precise temperature control, and safety features, this heater is an amazing at-home companion for chilly winter nights.
$59.99 on Amazon

 

Electric Heated Blanket
There’s nothing better than snuggling up with a soft, fluffy blanket—and even better, a heated blanket for that extra cozy warmth. With 10 adjustable heat settings, it’s designed to keep you comfortable and toasty.
$53.99 on Amazon (was $59.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

warm cozy sweater uniqlo
Uniqlo Souffle Yarn High Neck Sweater
This soft, cloud-like sweater is elegant enough to wear at home or at the office. Made from Soft ribbed knitted fabric and available in a variety of gorgeous neutrals.
$49.90 at Uniqlo

 

lululemon men's crewneck
Steady State Crew
This crewneck sweater is a streetwear classic that looks great – whether you’re running errands or lounging at home. Made with soft, breathable fabric, it’s the go-to piece you’ll never want to take off.
$69 at Lululemon (was $98)

 

Thermal Leggings
These fleece-lined leggings are an absolute essential for lounging around the house during those colder months. Soft, moisture-wicking, and comfy—prepare for them to become your new favourite apparel item.
$26.69 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

warm socks, roots
Roots Warm Cabin Socks
Wrap your feet in warmth with Roots Warm Cabin Socks – soft, thick, and snug, they’re the perfect addition to your winter wardrobe.
$22.50 at Roots

Rechargeable 2-Pack Hand Warmer
These little hand warmers can easily slip into any pocket or small shoulder bag. Ultra-light, heating up in just 3 seconds and lasting from 8.5 to 20 hours, they’re a great solution to keep you warm all day. Say goodbye to cold hands!
$19.99 on Amazon (was $36.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Heated Scarf
More than just a stylish scarf, this electric heated accessory warms you up in just 3-5 seconds with three adjustable temperature levels. Its versatile design lets you use it as a cozy shawl or blanket, perfect for staying snug from wherever you are.
$39.99 on Amazon (was $49.99)
Food Warming Mat
Keeping warm starts with comfort food, and this handy food warming mat ensures your meals stay perfectly heated. Featuring adjustable temperature settings and an automatic timer for convenience, it’s a game-changing kitchen accessory for family dinners, holiday gatherings, or everyday use.
$69.99 on Amazon (was $79.99)

 

Towel Warmer
A towel warmer is the ultimate little luxury to keep you cozy during winter. Ideal for chilly mornings or post-shower indulgence.
$119.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

thick bedding duvet
600 Fill Power Goose Down and Feather All Season Comforter Duvet Insert
There’s nothing like a warm duvet for a winter night’s sleep and this goose down and feather option from Wayfair is as dreamy as it gets. Ultra soft, comfy and crafted from a premium polyester-nylon blend that’s gentle and noiseless.
$145.99 on Wayfair (was $301.99)

 

Tabletop Fire Pit
Don’t just warm up your home—create a cozy vibe with this affordable tabletop fire pit. Ideal for roasting s’mores or enjoying a relaxing evening, it’s the perfect centerpiece for entertaining on your patio.
$45.39 on Amazon (was $68)

