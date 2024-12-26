12 best Amazon Boxing Day deals to add to cart

Send this page to someone via email

Don’t let the clock run out on Amazon’s best Boxing Day deals of 2024. With savings on coveted picks like the Dyson Supersonic blowdryer and Toshiba Fire TV, now’s the time to snag these steals—before they disappear tomorrow!

Beauty deals

35% off

Rechargeable Makeup Mirror with Lights A portable LED mirror is guaranteed to put the happy in their holidays. This one comes complete with dimmable lights, for flawless makeup application in any setting. $29.99 on Amazon (was $45.99)

17% off

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer You can never go wrong with Dyson. This high-tech baby comes equipped with all the attachments for a sleek and speedy blowout. It’s also gentler on your strands, compared to traditional blow-dryers. $479.99 on Amazon (was $579.99)

32% off

HUGO Man Gift Set This invigorating fragrance exudes vibrance—perfect for the man who loves to stand out. $68.39 on Amazon (was $101)

You may also like:

FRAMAR Detangling Hair Brush – $11.89

PLANTIFIQUE Clay Mask with Avocado & Superfoods – $23.95

Philips One by Sonicare Battery Toothbrush – $29.95

Kérastase Elixir Ultime L’Huile Hair Oil – $81

Philips Wet and Dry Electric Shaver Series 7000 – $149.89

Fashion deals

20% off

Columbia Women's Puffer Jacket Stay warm and dry with this Columbia puffer jacket, featuring water and stain resistance and lightweight warmth. Complete with zippered pockets, elastic cuffs and a cozy high collar, it’s built to last. $90 on Amazon (was $143.99)

20% off

Men's Gym Workout Shorts Stay active in style with these performance gym shorts. Featuring a hidden zip pocket for valuables, breathable fabric and an adjustable elastic waistband with a drawstring, they’re great for workouts and casual wear. $47.19 on Amazon (was $58.99)

45% off

SHAPERMINT Wirefree Bra This wireless bra is built for the ultimate everyday comfort. It provides barely-there coverage while feeling feather-light against skin. $23.19 on Amazon (was $41.99)

You may also like:

Josnown Men’s Wool Socks – $19.99

RELLECIGA Women’s One Piece Bathing Suit – $29.93

Sova Men’s Ultra Comfy Fit Micro Fleece Pajama Pants – $36.48

Women’s Half Zip Sweatshirt – $39.09

SAXX Underwear Co. Ultra Soft Boxer Briefs – $58.77

Tech deals

38% off

Toshiba 55 Inch 4K UHD HDR LED Fire Smart TV Make family time even better with this Toshiba 55 inch smart TV that has stunning picture quality and endless streaming options. All your favourite shows are just a click away. $399.99 on Amazon (was $649.99)

50% off

Amazon Echo Show 5 Make screen time smarter and safer with the Amazon Echo Show 5 for kids, designed to entertain and educate little ones. With built-in parental controls and fun kid-friendly features, it’s the perfect tech companion for young explorers. $64.99 on Amazon (was $129.99)

40% off

Sony Bookshelf Speakers Transform your space with the powerful sound of Sony bookshelf speakers, designed to deliver crisp highs and deep, rich bass. Compact yet mighty, they’re perfect for creating a cinematic experience or enjoying your favourite playlists at home. $198 on Amazon (was $329.99)

You may also like:

JBL Cinema Channel Soundbar – $169.98

Full Motion TV Wall Mount – $39.99

Samsung 32 inch Curved Gaming Monitor – $299.99

Amazon Kindle Scribe – $344.99

Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones – $149.88

Home deals

76% off

Slow Cold Press Juicer Let 2025 be the year of health, flavour, and creativity in every sip with the help of this slow cold press juicer. At 76% off, it’s a must-have for any health-lover. $159.99 on Amazon (was $639.99)

64% off

Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Cleaning has never been easier with this cordless vacuum featuring a powerful 450W motor and 38KPA suction that delivers up to 55 minutes of runtime. Say goodbye to tangled hair with its anti-hair wrap design, and enjoy spotless results with its advanced filtration system that captures 99.99% of fine dust. $144.49 on Amazon (was $399.99)

29% off

Flexispot 55 x 28 Inch Standing Desk Elevate your work-from-home space with this sleek, height-adjustable desk. Its 55- by 28-inch desktop offers ample room, while the smooth electric lift adjusts quietly from 28.6- to 46.3-inches. $249.98 on Amazon (was $349.99)

You may also like:

Laptop Bed Desk Tray Bed Table – $39.99

Ergonomic Office Desk Chair – $127.99

Nespresso Vertuo Lattissima by De’Longhi – $439.99

Air Purifier for Large Room – $127.99

Stainless Steel Kitchen Pots and Pans Set – $179.99