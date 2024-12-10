Recreate these easy holiday hairstyles at home

Get ready to dazzle this holiday season with our guide to easy at-home hairstyles! Perfect for any festive occasion, these looks will have you turning heads without the need for a salon appointment. Let’s dive into some fabulous styles you can create from the comfort of your home.

Look 1: Sleek & Snatched Achieve a sleek and chic appearance with this stunning hairstyle. Start by parting the front section of your hair from the front to the back of your ear. Apply a shine gel and comb it through for a polished finish. Next, secure the two front sections at the nape of your neck to create that snatched, tight look. For the rest of your hair, use your favourite extra-long curling iron, like the 1.25-inch Mint Pro Tool, to create gorgeous waves.

Story continues below advertisement

KMS Hairplay Styling Gel This long-lasting formula delivers exceptional hold and control without flaking or build-up. It’s perfect for the polished look of this hairstyle. $29 on Amazon

100% Soft Bristle Hair Brush To slick down the top half of your hair, this 100 per cent boar bristle brush is just what you need. Bonus: it’s help tame flyaways and smooth ponytails, too. $12.99 on Amazon

Lanvier 1.25-Inch Curling Iron with Extra Long Tourmaline Ceramic Barrel Create flawless curls, courtesy of this extra-long ceramic barrel curling wand. It ensures smooth, shiny results, while adjustable heat, dual voltage, and auto shut-off for added ease and safety. $39.99 on Amazon (was $49.99)

Story continues below advertisement

Look 4: Half-Up Topsy Tail The half-up topsy tail is a playful yet elegant style that’s perfect for any holiday gathering. Simply divide your hair into two sections, and create a topsy tail with the top portion. This look adds a fun twist to your typical half-updo while keeping it chic and refined.

OUAI Wave Texture Spray Start off by giving your hair some texture with this texture spay. It’ll give your strands a beach-y vibe before going in with your hot tools. $38 on Amazon

Conair Double Ceramic 1-Inch Curling Wand You don’t want to go any larger than one inch with your curling barrel for this look–it will help create soft, wave-like strands. This Conair wand is perfect for the job. $24.97 on Amazon (was $29.97)

Story continues below advertisement

Kitsch Essential Bobby Pins If your half updo isn’t exactly staying in place, go in with some bobby pins for extra security. $4.99 on Amazon (was $8.39)

Look 7: Boho Bubble Braids Get ready to embrace your bohemian side with these fun bubble braids! To create this look, gather 2-inch sections of hair from each side and pull them into a high ponytail. Flip it up and tuck it away, then create another ponytail directly underneath. Secure with hair elastics, and voilà—you’ve got a stylish and playful hairstyle perfect for any holiday celebration.

Batiste Dry Shampoo Spray In a rush? Not to worry–this tried-and-true Batiste dry shampoo spray has you covered. It absorbs oil fast, and leaves hair smelling great, too. $9.97 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System Get the perfect undone waves with this multi-styling system. Bonus: it styles your hair with low heat, so you experience less damage. $279.99 on Amazon (was $349.99)

Nylon Bristle Teasing Brush This look is all about volume, so you’ll need the perfect brush to backcomb your strands–like this bestselling teasing brush. It’ll take your hair to new heights. $13.98 on Amazon (was $24.98)

You may also like:

L’ANGE HAIR Titanium Brush Dryer – $65

Story continues below advertisement

Kitsch Satin Hair Scrunchies – $10.99

Redken Styling Hair Gel – $23.36

Look 2: Fun Quick Updo for Curly Textured Hair Embrace your natural curls with a fun and quick updo! This effortless style is perfect for showcasing your textured locks while keeping your hair out of your face. Simply gather your curls into a loose bun or ponytail, and secure it with a few bobby pins. Add some festive accessories to elevate the look.

Goody Ouchless Forever Polyband Hair Ties Hold your hair in place with these ouchless hair ties–they discreetly grip hair in place. $5.97 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Pearl Hair Pins Add a touch of elegance to your do with this set of 16 pearl hairpins, in four versatile sizes. Super cute for holiday parties! $8.89 on Amazon

L'Oréal Paris Elnett Satin Extra Strong Hold Hairspray, Seal the deal with this extra-hold hairspray. It’ll help keep your look in place all night long. $16.99 on Amazon

Look 3: French Twist Hack The French Twist is a classic, and this hack makes it easier than ever! Start by tying your hair back into a ponytail. Using two fingers, create a space parting above the ponytail, then slide the ponytail through the gap to form the base of the twist. Backcomb the ends for added volume, then roll and pin the hair towards your head for a sophisticated finish.

Story continues below advertisement

REDKEN Shampoo and Conditioner Set for Damaged Hair Repair If your hair is slightly more on the damaged side, you’ll want to start off by repairing it in the shower with this smoothing shampoo and conditioner set. $67.98 on Amazon

Schwarzkopf NEW OSiS+ Upload Volume Cream Since this look requires a bit more body throughout–but especially at the crown of the heasd–you’ll want to give your strands a bosst from the root with this volumizing cream. $25 on Amazon

Redken Shine Flash Glistening Mist For added sleekness, spray some of this glistening mist all over you hair once it’s been styled. It’ll keep your strands in place and give them a beautiful, subtle shine. $24.15 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

With these easy at-home holiday hairstyles, you’ll be ready to shine at every festive event. Whether you prefer sleek and sophisticated or fun and flirty, there’s a look here for everyone. Happy hairstyling!

Loriebelle is the salon owner anf master stylist at Hair Love Studio, located at 1000 Danforth Avenue in Toronto, Ontario.

You may also like:

Authentic Beauty Concept Amplify Mousse – $31

Schwarzkopf The Texturizer Spray – $24.70

Design.Me Hair: Bounce.Me Curl Balm – $29