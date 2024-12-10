Recreate these easy holiday hairstyles at home

Get ready to dazzle this holiday season with our guide to easy at-home hairstyles! Perfect for any festive occasion, these looks will have you turning heads without the need for a salon appointment. Let’s dive into some fabulous styles you can create from the comfort of your home.
Achieve a sleek and chic appearance with this stunning hairstyle. Start by parting the front section of your hair from the front to the back of your ear. Apply a shine gel and comb it through for a polished finish. Next, secure the two front sections at the nape of your neck to create that snatched, tight look. For the rest of your hair, use your favourite extra-long curling iron, like the 1.25-inch Mint Pro Tool, to create gorgeous waves.
The half-up topsy tail is a playful yet elegant style that’s perfect for any holiday gathering. Simply divide your hair into two sections, and create a topsy tail with the top portion. This look adds a fun twist to your typical half-updo while keeping it chic and refined.
Get ready to embrace your bohemian side with these fun bubble braids! To create this look, gather 2-inch sections of hair from each side and pull them into a high ponytail. Flip it up and tuck it away, then create another ponytail directly underneath. Secure with hair elastics, and voilà—you’ve got a stylish and playful hairstyle perfect for any holiday celebration.
Embrace your natural curls with a fun and quick updo! This effortless style is perfect for showcasing your textured locks while keeping your hair out of your face. Simply gather your curls into a loose bun or ponytail, and secure it with a few bobby pins. Add some festive accessories to elevate the look.
The French Twist is a classic, and this hack makes it easier than ever! Start by tying your hair back into a ponytail. Using two fingers, create a space parting above the ponytail, then slide the ponytail through the gap to form the base of the twist. Backcomb the ends for added volume, then roll and pin the hair towards your head for a sophisticated finish.
With these easy at-home holiday hairstyles, you’ll be ready to shine at every festive event. Whether you prefer sleek and sophisticated or fun and flirty, there’s a look here for everyone. Happy hairstyling!
Loriebelle is the salon owner anf master stylist at Hair Love Studio, located at 1000 Danforth Avenue in Toronto, Ontario.
