Get up to 80% off during Wayfair’s Way Day Sale–ends tonight!

The Way Day sale at Wayfair is here, offering an incredible up to 80% off on everything from functional furniture to chic home decor. But don’t wait too long—this amazing event ends tonight! Whether you’re looking to revamp your living space or find that perfect accent piece, shop now at Wayfair.ca to get those pieces you’ve been eyeing before it’s too late!

SMEG 50's Retro Style Aesthetic 7-Cup Kettle A cup of tea makes everything better and this stainless steel Smeg kettle will serve you up the perfect one while looking Instagram-ready on your countertop. Available in a variety of playful colours including cream, pink and pastel blue. Grab it for 40% off while the sale is still on. $150.99 (was $250) on Wayfair.ca

Brij Upholstered Storage Bed This practical tufted design bed is perfect for those who love extra storage. Tuck away clothes, shoes and bedding with 4 space-saving drawers. 57% off and no Box Spring required. $589.99 (was $1,369.99) on Wayfair.ca

KitchenAid® Artisan® Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer With 10 speeds and 10+ attachments available, this built-to-last mixer is an expert at kneading, thoroughly mixing, and whipping up ingredients for any recipe. At 20% off and in over 20 colours to choose from, it’s the perfect time to get the kitchenAid mixer you’ve always lusted after. $379.99 (was $474.99) on Wayfair.ca

Gravity 6 Drawer Dresser This timeless dresser drawer will blend in with any decor. Neutral and modern, it features 6 functional drawers with high-quality metal handles. Get it while it’s 31% off! $325.99 (was $469.99) on Wayfair.ca

Stauton Upholstered Platform Bed With Velvet and Striped Headboard Soft to the touch and luxurious, rest easy with this dreamy velvet headboard. Minimalist and sure to match your clean bedroom aesthetic, get it while it’s 23% off! This is what dreams are made of. $339.99 (was $439.99) on Wayfair.ca

Espinosa 6 Piece Corduroy Sectional Snuggle up for movie night with this spacious corduroy sectional. Ideal for bigger spaces, it comes with an ottoman to keep your snacks an arms-reach away and seats up to 6! $2,239.99 (was $2,839.99) on Wayfair.ca

Ariste Coffee Table Complete your living room with this contemporary minimalist coffee table – the perfect finishing touch for a modern, sophisticated space. $259.99 on Wayfair.ca

Anabrenda LED Wall Light Energy-saving and weather-resistant, this sleek LED light adds practicality and ambiance to any indoor or outdoor space. It features a bar-like silhouette with a square backplate that mounts to your wall and is a steal at 28% off. $95.99 (was $132.99) on Wayfair.ca