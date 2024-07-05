The 15 best bridesmaid gifts to spoil your crew

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Planning a wedding can be daunting—but also tons of fun, especially the part where you get to ask your besties to be in your bridal party. Whether you’re looking for ideas for bridesmaid proposal boxes or a from-the-heart thank-you present for their support along the way, the best bridesmaid gifts are the ones they’ll love right away and re-use long after last call.

Bridesmaid pajamas that don’t look like pajamas

Another Day Women’s Classic Lounge Set in Rose We love chic loungewear for bedtime twinning on your bachelorette trip or for getting-ready photos the morning of the wedding. This set is designed in Canada and made in Korea with insanely soft fabric. Bonus: pockets! $90 at Another Day

A cute insulated tumbler

Simple Modern 20 oz Insulated Tumbler with Straw and Lid Keep drinks cold and lipstick in place with an insulated tumbler that includes a straw. We love the quality of this top-seller, and it comes in tons of colours and patterns to suit your wedding theme. $25.28 on Amazon (was $26.59)

Summer Fridays Mini Jet Lag Mask + Moisturizer This much-hyped mask promises an instant glow-up for your bridal party, with glycerin and hyaluronic acid for moisture, niacinamide to target inflammation, and a combo of skin soothers. And with “jet lag” in the name, it’s especially on-theme for destination bachelorettes or weddings. $35 at Sephora

Emoji bridesmaid slippers

Miscloder Smile Face Slippers in White Pink Bring the good vibes with these budget-friendly bridesmaid slippers. They have cozy fleece on the inside and a grippy rubber sole. We’re partial to the white and pink pair, but there are tons of options—you can even mix up the hues based on each bridesmaid’s style. $25.99 on Amazon

Rosé (all day)

Moët & Chandon Brut Rosé Champagne Is it even a bachelorette without rosé bubbles? This iconic champagne serves strawberry, rose and citrus notes with a not-too-sweet taste—perfect for your bridesmaid proposal boxes or for a thank-you toast during your limo ride. $98 at LCBO

A wow-worthy gemstone ring

Dean Davidson Mini Plaza Ring Pop the question: “Will you… be my maid of honour?” If you want to spoil your bestie with something special, this gemstone sparkler from Toronto-based Dean Davidson marries style and quality—its handcrafted and backed by a lifetime warranty. $250 at Dean Davidson

An iconic lip treatment

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask For a gift that also helps your crew prep for the big day, add this top-selling lip mask to your bridesmaid proposal boxes. It has coconut oil plus murumuru seed and shea butters to load lips with moisture overnight—just what’s needed before getting their bridesmaid makeup done. $32.50 on Amazon $32.50 at Sephora

Customizable wine glasses

BetterSub 12 Oz Sublimation Wine Tumblers Get your bridal party sipping in style with matching insulated wine tumblers. These ones come in a pack of four and even include little white gift boxes, and if you’re crafty, you can add a fun design via sublimation. $40 for 4 at Amazon

A celebratory soy candle

Kim and Pom Peach Champagne Scented Candle A trendy candle with a party-themed scent? Cue the “let’s get lit” puns with this surefire gift, which is handmade in Hamilton, Ont. using soy wax, and high-quality fragrance oils. Bonus points if you pair the bridesmaid candle with a custom matchbook. $27 on Amazon

Can’t-mess-up makeup

Merit The Color Set Clean beauty brand Merit is all about foolproof products that feel as great to wear as they look, making them perfect for bridesmaid makeup. This duo includes cream blush and sheer lipstick—and you can combine any shades from the full range. $69 at Merit

A photo-ready robe

Knix Lace Trim Robe Matching bridesmaid robes are a bridal party tradition; they make for great group photos while you get ready for the wedding and they’re a nice treat for your besties to take home. You can’t go wrong with this one’s pretty lace and soft modal fabric. $98 at Knix

An evening bag

Aldo Miramax Top Handle Bag Make your own bridesmaid loot bags, loaded with night-out essentials. Start with this sparkling bag and add a lip gloss, nail file, scrunchie and breath mints, plus a thoughtful handwritten note from you. $75 at Aldo

Stylish sunnies

Jenny Bird The Cateye Novelty bridesmaid sunglasses can make for fun photo opps, but if it works with your budget, go for a better-quality pair that will outlive the occasion. These cat-eye frames serve major style, and you can count on 100-percent UV protection. $240 at Jenny Bird

A sunscreen touch-up stick

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Dew Balm SPF 45 This cute sunscreen stick makes for a practical bridesmaid gift, especially if you’re planning a destination wedding. It has broad-spectrum sun protection, plus complexion-boosting niacinamide, squalane and hyaluronic acid. Have your crew keep theirs handy for midday reapplications. $41 at Sephora

Thoughtful bridesmaid jewellery

Mejuri Cursive Letter Charm For personalized bridesmaids gifts that they’ll wear non-stop, gift a charm with their initial. These pretty cursive letters are made with 14k gold, so they can be worn for the long haul with no need to worry about discolouration. $128 at Mejuri

