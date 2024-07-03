It’s time to invest in your wellness

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Cold-plunging has entered the chat. These days, the wellness craze is real—and it’s no surprise. Life’s hustle and bustle seems to have sparked an inward shift. Sure, TikTok is entertaining, but what’s going on inside? Everyone’s definition of wellness is different, be it a rigorous workout sesh or a well-deserved spa trip. Whatever your zen is, there’s likely a spot in Toronto that will help you achieve complete tranquility. If you’re near the city, now is the perfect time to embrace the wellness movement. Because, let’s get real: If you’re not reaping the benefits of an infrared sauna, you’re not living your best life. Ahead, three buzzy spots in the city that are pure bliss.

Trove.

Trove

426 Adelaide St West

Escape the city grind at Toronto’s newest wellness hub, Trove. Rest, reset and relax with a variety of services including lymphatic drainage massage, infrared therapy, sound bath sessions and more. The soothing aroma of essential oils indulges the senses, welcoming you into this sweet, dimly-lit paradise. Enjoy an IV drip by the fire or take a dip in the private cold-plunge bath. Feel a wave of calm wash over you in the restorative salt cave and take your time expressing your thoughts at the cozy journal station.

Available at Trove

Three Ships Brighter Days Red Algae + Avocado Biodegradable Eye Masks Depuff and brighten with these eco-friendly hydrogel eye pads. Infused with avocado fruit extract, glycerin and red algae for intensive hydration in under ten minutes. They dissolve in hot water for easy disposal. $44 on Amazon

Studio Jaybird, Yorkville.

Studio Jaybird

110 Bloor St West Lower Concourse and 735 Queen St West 2nd Floor

Studio Jaybird‘s “nothing to see, everything to feel” wellness philosophy invites visitors to embrace the present moment. Mirrorless yoga and pilates classes foster a deep inward connection, enhanced by immersive music and dim lighting. Instructors guide you with sensation-based cues, encouraging you to release preconceived notions of movement. Simply put: Go with the flow! The studio’s palpable modern design further enriches the experience.

Available at Studio Jaybird

Athena Club All-Over Deodorant in Coconut Sparkle This all-over deodorant glides on smoothly and offers all-day protection without caking or residue. Free from sketchy ingredients and safe for sensitive skin, it’s available in four fresh fragrances: Sea Splash, Super Bloom, Matchpoint and, our favourite scent, Coconut Sparkle. $13.97 at Walmart

Formula Fig, Summerhill.

Formula Fig

1238 Yonge St and 50 Ossington Ave

The city’s new gem, Formula Fig in Summerhill, exudes European charm. Soothing shades of green fill the space, from the pistachio-coloured walls to pristine marble countertops. If you seek relaxation without the exertion of a workout, treat yourself to a luxurious high-tech facial. Whether you’re aiming to renew collagen, hydrate your skin or rejuvenate with lymphatic drainage, there’s a tailored treatment for you. The best part? They also offer top-tier injectables, featuring industry-leading wrinkle relaxers and dermal fillers.

Available at Formula Fig

Nuface Mini+ Petite Facial Toning Device Sculpt your face in minutes with this FDA-cleared microcurrent device. NuFace 3-Depth Technology blurs fine lines and lifts. Connect to the NuFace Smart App for exclusive treatments, tutorials and progress tracking. $340 at Formula Fig $340 at Sephora