Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Curator

Your guide to the perfect Canada Day cottage tablescape

By Mollie Brown The Curator Team
Posted June 20, 2024 3:49 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'How to create the perfect Canada Day tablescape'
How to create the perfect Canada Day tablescape
Get ready for Canada Day with interior designer Shai DeLuca's expert tips.
Share

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Impress your guests and create the perfect Canada Day tablescape with dishware, charger plates, themed centerpieces, and cozy touches. Interior designer Shai DeLuca joined The Morning Show to share expert tips on creating an elegant and elevated tablescape for your cabin or cottage.

Dishware

Safdie & Co. 16-Piece Porcelain Red, Black Plaid Dinnerware Set
Think beyond the red and white disposable plates and elevate your table setup with the Safdie & Co. porcelain dinnerware set featuring a subtle patriotic buffalo plaid look. Shai notes that you can even reuse this set over the Holidays.
$44.97 on Amazon

 

Ruby Red Hobnail Drinking Glasses
Whether you’re sipping a Caesar or savoring a refreshing mocktail, serve your guests with these vintage-inspired glasses. A classier alternative to the red solo cup.
$48.74 on Amazon

 

Rustic Wood Slice Charger Place Mat
Enhance your table decor by layering elements such as these rustic wood charger place mats.
$29.95 on Amazon

Decoration

Duduta White Faux Fur Chair Seat Throws
Shai added white faux fur throws to chair backs for a chic, but still functional touch that will keep your guests cozy and warm.
$35 on Amazon (was $40)
Large Buffalo Plaid Cozy Soft Throw Blanket
Another option is to create a cohesive look and add some dimension by including patterns and prints that tie into your palette.
$16.99 on Amazon

 

More Recommendations
Arcadia Garden Products Center Piece Bowl
Add a touch of elegance and beauty to your Canada Day celebrations with a DIY flower arrangement. Choose a large bowl or vase and add your favourite festive flowers such as white peonies, red roses, daisies, gerberas or carnations.
$29.99 on Amazon

 

Elevated Extras

Maple Leaf Cookie Cutters
Finish with the little extras and carry your theme through to desert. While Shai commissioned individual cheesecakes with Trillium toppers, baking Canada Day cookies couldn’t be easier with these maple leaf cookie cutters.
$19.99 on Amazon
Maple Leaf Dessert Baking Molds
Suitable for making chocolates, fudge, fondant, cake decorations, candy and more.
$15.59 on Amazon (was $16.99)

 

When creating a festive tablescape for Canada Day, the most important thing to remember is not to stress about it too much. The main goal is to gather with loved ones and create cherished memories. Your table is simply a beautiful backdrop to enhance the celebration.

