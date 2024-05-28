Is Canada sexy? Bestselling author Carley Fortune thinks so

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

“I love books with kissing in them,” jokes bestselling author Carley Fortune, eliciting a wave of laughter in the crowded Hot Docs theatre. Just last week, a flurry of fans, affectionately known as ‘Fortunates,’ gathered at the venue for an exclusive chat about the Toronto native’s highly anticipated—and hella hot—new romance novel, This Summer Will Be Different.

Perhaps the *spiciest* addition to Fortune’s repertoire, the book’s swoon-worthy plot contains tantalizing love scenes set against a dreamy maritime backdrop. The story follows the romance of Lucy, a tourist vacationing at a beach house on Prince Edward Island, and Felix, the local guy who shows her a good time. The twist? Lucy discovers that Felix is her best friend’s younger brother.

After the success of Fortune’s debut novel Every Summer After and buzz around the soon-to-be Netflix adaptation of Meet Me at the Lake (thank you, Harry and Meghan!), it is no surprise the author’s third novel has garnered much attention since its recent release—including ours. “I wanted to deliver a book that transported you somewhere and felt like a bit of a thrill ride,” says Fortune. True to her word, This Summer Will Be Different is anything but a slow burn. Filled with page-turning prose, Fortune’s novel delivers the heat and warms hearts in the process. You won’t want to put it down. Here’s why.

Be prepared to book a PEI trip, stat!

Inspired by a trip to PEI that Fortune took with her best friend in their early twenties, the novel’s East Coast setting is the perfect romantic backdrop. “It stuck with me,” says Fortune. “The island is so beautiful, and more magical than I expected.” A departure from the lakeside settings of Barry’s Bay and Muskoka in the author’s previous works, Fortune takes readers on an adventure around the province, relishing its picturesque scenery. From sandy shorelines with serene glittering waters to hikes up rust-coloured cliffs, the descriptions are so vivid, you can almost taste the salt-kissed breeze.

Lucy and Felix’s romance will leave you breathless.

Stolen glances, secret gift exchanges, sneaky bathroom sex—Lucy and Felix’s romance is truly one for the books. “I want [readers] to feel like they’re snooping on a real relationship,” says Fortune. Readers get a glimpse into Lucy and Felix’s captivating romance from every corner, even when it feels like no one should be watching.

The fact that Felix is the younger brother of Lucy’s best friend, Bridget, only intensifies their forbidden love. Despite the circumstances, they are undeniably meant for each other. It’s evident in the way Lucy admires Felix’s oyster shucking skills, the dazzle in his iceberg blue eyes and his thick, coastal accent. And Felix admires her back, surprising Lucy with bottles of her favourite wine, vinho verde, and chauffeuring her from the airport. Oh, and did I mention the steamy love scenes?

The Anne of Green Gables references are peak Canadiana.

Several parallels can be drawn between L.M. Montgomery’s Anne of Green Gables and This Summer Will Be Different. Lucy’s name and fascination with the Canadian classic being one, but also the shared setting. It’s only fitting that each section of Fortune’s book opens with a quote from the series. One quote, “Everything that’s worth having is some trouble,” speaks to the complicated relationship between the story’s protagonists. The pair even explore Green Gables together, where Felix whispers another popular Anne reference in Lucy’s ear: “Tomorrow is a new day with no mistakes in it.” These quotes both complement the love story throughout the book and serve as a cheerful nod to a beloved classic.

