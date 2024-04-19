Menu

The Curator

‘The Tortured Poets Department ‘ is finally here

By Catherine Ferguson The Curator Team
Posted April 19, 2024 7:47 am
1 min read
Taylor Swift's latest album, "The Tortured Poets Department," on vinyl
Taylor Swift's latest album, "The Tortured Poets Department," has finally been released. (Amazon)
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Exciting news for Swifties! Taylor Swift’s latest album, ‘The Tortured Poets Department,’ has finally been released. Featuring 16 tracks, plus the bonus track ‘The Manuscript,’ fans can now dive into the captivating world of Taylor’s music once again.

 

The Tortured Poets Department
This 2 Ghosted White vinyl disc collectible album includes never-before-seen photos and a 24-page book-bound jacket with replication of three handwritten lyrics. 
$56.99 on Amazon (was $61.99)

 

The Tortured Poets Department
Not looking for vinyl? The album is also available in CD.
$30.6 on Amazon
