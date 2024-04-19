‘The Tortured Poets Department ‘ is finally here

Send this page to someone via email

Exciting news for Swifties! Taylor Swift’s latest album, ‘The Tortured Poets Department,’ has finally been released. Featuring 16 tracks, plus the bonus track ‘The Manuscript,’ fans can now dive into the captivating world of Taylor’s music once again.

The Tortured Poets Department This 2 Ghosted White vinyl disc collectible album includes never-before-seen photos and a 24-page book-bound jacket with replication of three handwritten lyrics. $56.99 on Amazon (was $61.99)

