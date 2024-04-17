Let these 8 spring fragrances lift your spirits

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
What’s better than a stroll through a fragrant field of fresh blooms? A scent that transports you there with a spritz.
It’s time to indulge in the smells of the season. Think earthy notes of patchouli and vetiver with a splash of citrus. Or perhaps it’s a sweet floral escape you crave. No matter your mood, spring fragrances are a delight for the senses.
Read on for eight scents guaranteed to whisk you away.
Comments