The Curator

Let these 8 spring fragrances lift your spirits

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted April 17, 2024 6:12 pm
1 min read
Fragrances for spring View image in full screen
Pure olfactory bliss.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

What’s better than a stroll through a fragrant field of fresh blooms? A scent that transports you there with a spritz.

It’s time to indulge in the smells of the season. Think earthy notes of patchouli and vetiver with a splash of citrus. Or perhaps it’s a sweet floral escape you crave. No matter your mood, spring fragrances are a delight for the senses.

Read on for eight scents guaranteed to whisk you away.

 

Marc Jacobs Daisy Love
Marc Jacobs Daisy Love Eau de Toilette
A vibrant burst of sweet cloudberries with a gourmand twist—and the sweetest blooming cap—captures the splendour of spring in just one spray.
$120 at Shoppers Drug Mart
Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau de Parfum
Imbued with sensuous notes of lavender, orange blossom and musk accord, this pungent perfume is daringly bold, right down to its posh couture bottle.
$159.99 on Amazon $210 at Shoppers Drug Mart

 

Lancôme Idôle Eau de Parfum
This kaleidoscopic scent is heavy on the floral notes, radiating four rose varieties intertwined with soft jasmine petals and musky chypre.
$123.49 on Amazon $145 at Shoppers Drug Mart

 

Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia
Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum
Like a joy-filled fantasy, white gardenia, jasmine, pear blossom and brown sugar accord come together to form a delicately sweet palette.
$133.85 on Amazon $153 at Shoppers Drug Mart
Maison Margiela Replica When the Rain Stops
Maison Margiela Replica When the Rain Stops
Lily of the valley, green blackcurrant and fresh pear conjure all the components of a peaceful spring afternoon.
$110.50 at Sephora
Philosophy Fresh Cream Eau de Toilette
It doesn’t get much sweeter than this delectable head-to-toe blend of creamy vanilla, delicate heliotrope and tonka bean.
$75 on Amazon $75 at Shoppers Drug Mart

 

Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Eau de Parfum
With notes of jasmine, bergamot and vanilla, this sweet floral scent is a veritable garden party in a bottle.
$160 on Amazon (was $195) $125 at Shoppers Drug Mart
Dolce&Gabbana Light Blue Eau de Toilette
Spring break to the Mediterranean? Don’t mind if we do. This beloved scent is fresh and feminine, with succulent notes of crisp Granny Smith apples and zesty Sicilian lemon.
$113.66 on Amazon (was $176) $163 at Shoppers Drug Mart
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

