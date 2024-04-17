Let these 8 spring fragrances lift your spirits

Send this page to someone via email

What’s better than a stroll through a fragrant field of fresh blooms? A scent that transports you there with a spritz.

It’s time to indulge in the smells of the season. Think earthy notes of patchouli and vetiver with a splash of citrus. Or perhaps it’s a sweet floral escape you crave. No matter your mood, spring fragrances are a delight for the senses.

Read on for eight scents guaranteed to whisk you away.

Marc Jacobs Daisy Love Eau de Toilette A vibrant burst of sweet cloudberries with a gourmand twist—and the sweetest blooming cap—captures the splendour of spring in just one spray. $120 at Shoppers Drug Mart

Maison Margiela Replica When the Rain Stops Lily of the valley, green blackcurrant and fresh pear conjure all the components of a peaceful spring afternoon. $110.50 at Sephora