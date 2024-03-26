Menu

The Curator

Our top 5 Amazon deals of the week

Staff The Curator Team
Posted March 26, 2024 9:00 am
1 min read
Amazon deals of the week View image in full screen
Here are our favourite Amazon deals up for grabs this week.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Looking to shop discounts?

Read on for our top five deals of the week from Amazon Canada. Save big on Soundcore, Honiture and more coveted brand items.

 

HONITURE Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Now at an unbeatable price, this top-of-the-line Honiture cordless vacuum is the ultimate household helper. It comes equipped with a six-stage filtration system and HEPA filter, an LED touchscreen display and a blockage reminder function.
$149.99 on Amazon (was $269.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

iZEEKER Dash Cam
If you’ve been curious about a dashcam, now is the time to go for it. This high-definition front and rear dashcam for cars with night vision is currently forty per cent off. The built-in G-sensor detects and automatically records collision or shock, which is critical for accident evidence and peace of mind while driving.
$47.99 on Amazon (was $79.99)

 

Soundcore by Anker Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds
Experience tranquility with these cutting-edge noise cancelling earbuds by Soundcore. They block up to 98 per cent of noise. Tailored to your environment, enjoy 50 hours of immersive sound, with comfort that lasts for endless listening sessions.
$79.99 on Amazon (was $99.99)
More Recommendations

 

Comfy Breathable & Cooling Sheets
Indulge in luxury with our four-piece bed sheet set, which comes with two pillowcases, a flat sheet and a fitted sheet. Deep pockets ensure easy fit for mattresses up to 16 inches deep. Experience unparalleled softness and breathability, crafted from the highest quality brushed microfiber.
$29.99 on Amazon (was $64.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Bedsure Small Dog Bed for Small Dogs
Get ready for some serious tail wagging. Your furry friend will adore this plush microfiber fleece pet bed designed to help them sleep like a log every night. Get it now while it’s on sale!
$31.99 on Amazon (was $39.99)
