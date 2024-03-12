Menu

The Curator

Our top 5 Amazon deals of the week

By Staff The Curator Team
Posted March 12, 2024 12:15 pm
1 min read
Here are our favourite Amazon deals up for grabs this week. View image in full screen
Here are our favourite Amazon deals up for grabs this week.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Looking to shop discounts?

Read on for our top five deals of the week from Amazon Canada. Save big on Aeitto, Australian Gold and more coveted brand items.

 

Aeitto Juicer Machine
Experience Aeitto’s slow masticating juicer, a versatile marvel with 3 modes for diverse fruits and veggies. It’s quiet, easy-to-clean and backed by a 12-month warranty for your satisfaction.
$139.99 on Amazon

 

Waterproof Sling Bag Crossbody Backpack
Introducing this adjustable sling bag, versatile for men and women. With multiple compartments, USB and headphone holes, and durable nylon material, it’s perfect for all occasions.
$25.99 on Amazon

 

Sportneer Bike Stand
Experience the ultimate bike repair solution with this top-quality reinforced aluminum bike repair stand. It’s equipped with a 360-degree rotatable clamp, is height-adjustable, stable and has a compact foldable design for easy storage and transport.
$95.99 on Amazon (was $115.99)
Australian Gold Spf 30
This sunscreen is enriched with Australian botanicals like Kakadu plum and tea tree oil. It’s also Vegan, cruelty-free, gluten-free and has a refreshing coastal breeze fragrance.
$15.19 on Amazon (was $17.99)
Orthomolecular Laboratories Beauty Collagen
Elevate your beauty regimen with Beauty Collagen, formulated in Canada with 1,000 mg of Peptan Hydrolyzed Marine Collagen Peptides for radiant skin, hair and nails.
$24.5 on Amazon (was $29.95)
