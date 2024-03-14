Amazon’s Big Spring Sale starts March 20

Send this page to someone via email

Spring is almost here and so is Amazon’s Big Spring Sale!

The sale will run from March 20-25, and will offer deep discounts on a wide selection of must-have items for spring. Big savings include up to 50 per cent off beauty products and sports equipment and as much as 40 per cent off home products, spring fashion and select electronics.

You can see all the deals starting on the 20th by going to amazon.ca/events/bigspringsale. You’ll also want to make sure you’re signed up for our newsletter as we’ll be sending out the biggest and best deals every day! The link to sign up is just at the bottom of our story.

And unlike some other big Amazon sales, this one is not just for Prime members. But if you want access to free shipping as well as access to Prime Video, you can sign up here.

As we count down the days to the big sale, here’s our top deals for this week if you want to start shopping.

Aeitto Juicer Machine Experience Aeitto’s slow masticating juicer, a versatile marvel with 3 modes for diverse fruits and veggies. It’s quiet, easy-to-clean and backed by a 12-month warranty for your satisfaction. $99.99 on Amazon (was $139.99)

MAXTOP Large Crossbody Fanny Pack Introducing this adjustable fanny pack with four zippered pockets that fits phones, passports, keys and more. Bonus: It has a theft-proof pocket and water-resistant fabric for ultimate comfort. $17.37 on Amazon (was $30.99)

Sportneer Bike Stand Experience the ultimate bike repair solution with this top-quality reinforced aluminum bike repair stand. It’s equipped with a 360-degree rotatable clamp, is height-adjustable, stable and has a compact foldable design for easy storage and transport. $95.99 on Amazon (was $115.99)

Australian Gold Spf 30 This sunscreen is enriched with Australian botanicals like Kakadu plum and tea tree oil. It’s also Vegan, cruelty-free, gluten-free and has a refreshing coastal breeze fragrance. $15.19 on Amazon (was $17.99)

Orthomolecular Laboratories Beauty Collagen Elevate your beauty regimen with Beauty Collagen, formulated in Canada with 1,000 mg of Peptan Hydrolyzed Marine Collagen Peptides for radiant skin, hair and nails. $24.5 on Amazon (was $29.95)

OneTwoFit Mini Exercise Bike This compact arm & leg exerciser is perfect for desk or floor workouts. Complete with adjustable resistance, an LCD display and anti-slip design, it’s ideal for toning, increasing circulation and relieving stress. $69.99 on Amazon (was $89.99)

Skatinger Super Wide Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board This inflatable stand up paddle board is ideal for all skill levels, oceans, lakes and rivers. Perfect for paddling, fishing and yoga, it comes with all the necessary accessories. $335.95 on Amazon (was $399.99)

TODO Under Desk Treadmill Looking to get active while working at your desk? This under-desk treadmill comes fully assembled and has a silent design, making your walking and running quieter. It also has a slim profile with rollers underneath for easy storage. $239.99 on Amazon (was $309.99)