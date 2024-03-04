Menu

The Curator

Our top 5 Amazon deals of the week

By Staff The Curator Team
Posted March 4, 2024 7:15 pm
1 min read
Amazon deals of the week
Here are our favourite Amazon deals up for grabs this week.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Looking to shop discounts?

Read on for our top five deals of the week from Amazon Canada. Save big on Skullcandy, Fruit of the Loom and more coveted brand items.

 

Skullcandy Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones
Stay devoted to your tunes with these sleek, wireless headphones by Skullcandy. “Crusher tech” examines your hearing and adjusts the sound to your listening experience, so you can focus on your music and *only* your music.
$119 on Amazon (was $149.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Fruit of the Loom Soft Cushioned Socks
These moisture-wicking socks are made of ultra-soft polyester yarn that dries fast, while thicker cushioning boosts comfort. The relaxed elastic and spandex stretch ensure a snug fit for all-day comfort and support.
$17.91 on Amazon (was $21.72)

 

World's Best Feather Soft Microfiber Neck Pillow
Planning to fly this March break? Stay comfy on the flight with this plush neck pillow. Feather-soft microfibers encased in plush fabric guarantees softness.
$19.87 on Amazon (was $22.43)
ATTITUDE Bamboo Toothbrushes
Clean your teeth while contributing to a cleaner planet. Gentle nylon bristles care for teeth and gums, while sustainable, recyclable packaging promotes eco-conscious habits for the whole family. Available in blue, orange, purple and green.
$17.9 on Amazon (was $21.61)
Amazon's Choice Packing Cubes
Make packing a cinch with this four-piece cube set. It’s made of waterproof, lightweight nylon fabric to protect clothes and the double zippers compress efficiently. Ideal for various luggage types, family vacations, business trips, camping, and daily storage.
$19.99 (was $21.99)
