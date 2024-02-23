Empowering Beauty: 5 top picks from Black-owned Canadian brands

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you’ve been looking to add some new beauty products to your collection, we’ve got you covered! Beauty expert Tracy Peart stopped by The Morning Show to discuss a few of her favorite Black-owned brands that are dominating the hair, skincare, and beauty scenes – and she dishes on her must-have products too!

Baby Fresh Body Fluff Gleam Beauty, based out of Ottawa, specializes in handmade products crafted with natural ingredients, Peart explains. One of her favorite items is the Body Fluff, which she describes as a fusion of body cream and body butter, resulting in a luxurious whipped consistency. The Gold Dust variation boasts a delightful fruity scent and contains actual gold flakes, providing your body with a shimmering glow! $40 at Gleam Beauty

Creamsicle Body Oil This is another favorite from the Gleam line. The Body Oils are particularly beneficial for individuals dealing with eczema or hyperpigmentation, Peart emphasizes. $30 at Gleam Beauty

Anti-Bump Treatment This Blair & Jack brand is set to revolutionize the way men approach skincare, Peart says. “It was created by a Black female plastic surgeon out of Ontario. Her husband’s struggle with razor bumps inspired her to develop this anti-bump treatment.” This product features Azelaic Acid, known for its inflammation-reducing and skin-soothing properties, which Peart mentions is an ingredient gaining more attention in 2024. $45 at Blair & Jack

Ultra Hydration Curl Spritz Allure Botanicals hails from Mississauga, Ontario, offering a natural haircare line specifically tailored for individuals with kinky, curly, and wavy hair, Peart shares. The brand prides itself on using ethically sourced plant ingredients and places a high priority on eco-friendly packaging, she adds. Peart expresses her fondness for the Ultra Hydration Curl Spritz, highlighting its effectiveness in detangling curls. $15 at Allure Botanicals

Make Me Smile Hair Gel This brand, originally from Montreal but now based in Ottawa, was founded by twin sisters who were inspired to create haircare products using natural ingredients sourced from around the world, Peart explains. “The Make Me Smile gel is a personal favorite of mine. It serves as an alternative to traditional mousses and gels that often contain alcohol,” she adds. Plus, it improves curl elasticity, which is a fantastic bonus! $25.99 Frize Frize

Duo Compact Powder Montreal-based company NAGI has redefined the pharmacy makeup game with products dedicated to black skin. They keep melanin in mind, offering 30 shades of brown-undertone base makeup. This powder can be used alone for a light application or over foundation for full coverage. $36.50 at Nagi Cosmetics

Matte Velours Liquid Lipstick NAGI also carries eyeshadows, blushes, mascara and lipstick including this striking shade called ‘Validate.’ These matte velour liquid lipsticks offer an extremely pigmented colour payoff with a smooth finish. $27 at Nagi

And last, but not least, Full of Love Magnetics is a premium magnetic lash brand based in Toronto, Ontario. They offer complimentary eye shape consultations, so you can attain the fringe of your dreams with lashes suited to your face. Each box of lashes comes with a magnetic liner, plus one for practice–in case it takes a few tries to master. Get up to 30 wears with each set.