It’s National Lash Day: Shop deals on mascaras you’ll love

It’s National Lash Day! If you love bold, look-at-me lashes as much as we do, now’s the time to give your fringe a makeover with these seven fabulous formulas.
Experience instant volume and length with L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara. Infused with flower oils, its clump-resistant formula delivers breathtaking lashes that feel conditioned and supple. Suitable for sensitive eyes.
Experience Maybelline’s Sky High Mascara for long, full and lightweight lashes. Achieve dramatic volume and breathtaking length with the flex tower brush and bamboo-infused formula. Smudge-proof and suitable for sensitive eyes.
Boost volume and length for each lash with rich, pure colour for maximum impact. Instantly achieve volume and length. This formula is ophthalmologist and allergy tested.
Achieve your lash goals with New Lash Idôle volumizing mascara. It’s revolutionary and non-clumping formula targets every lash for instantly fuller, lifted eyelashes.
More Recommendations
Experience the lash roller effect! The Hook ‘n’ Roll brush grabs, separates, lifts and curls while the long-lasting formula holds for 12 hours. Enriched with provitamin B5 and serin for lash-conditioning benefits.
This clean, vegan mascara by Covergirl is formulated without harmful ingredients and is cruelty-free. Infused with nourishing oils, it delivers 6x volume with no smudging.
Achieve longer-looking lashes with Annabelle’s award-winning Skinny Mascara. Perfect for short lashes, its high-precision brush captures even the shortest hairs for ultimate definition. Now in an eco-friendly pack, cruelty-free certified by PETA.
