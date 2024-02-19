It’s National Lash Day: Shop deals on mascaras you’ll love

Send this page to someone via email

It’s National Lash Day! If you love bold, look-at-me lashes as much as we do, now’s the time to give your fringe a makeover with these seven fabulous formulas.

Maybelline Sky High Mascara Experience Maybelline’s Sky High Mascara for long, full and lightweight lashes. Achieve dramatic volume and breathtaking length with the flex tower brush and bamboo-infused formula. Smudge-proof and suitable for sensitive eyes. $11.56 on Amazon

Clinique High Impact Mascara Boost volume and length for each lash with rich, pure colour for maximum impact. Instantly achieve volume and length. This formula is ophthalmologist and allergy tested. $20 at Shoppers Drug Mart (was $35)

Lancôme Lash Idôle Achieve your lash goals with New Lash Idôle volumizing mascara. It’s revolutionary and non-clumping formula targets every lash for instantly fuller, lifted eyelashes. $19.50 at Shoppers Drug Mart

Benefit Cosmetics Roller Lash Curling & Lifting Mascara Experience the lash roller effect! The Hook ‘n’ Roll brush grabs, separates, lifts and curls while the long-lasting formula holds for 12 hours. Enriched with provitamin B5 and serin for lash-conditioning benefits. $19.50 at Shoppers Drug Mart (was $39)

