Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

It’s National Lash Day: Shop deals on mascaras you’ll love

By Staff The Curator Team
Posted February 19, 2024 3:33 pm
1 min read
Get bold, look-at-me lashes with these fabulous formulas. View image in full screen
Get bold, look-at-me lashes with these fabulous formulas.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It’s National Lash Day! If you love bold, look-at-me lashes as much as we do, now’s the time to give your fringe a makeover with these seven fabulous formulas.

 

Lash Paradise
L’Oréal Paris Lash Paradise
Experience instant volume and length with L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara. Infused with flower oils, its clump-resistant formula delivers breathtaking lashes that feel conditioned and supple. Suitable for sensitive eyes.
$11.99 at Shoppers Drug Mart $11.99 on Amazon (was $13.46)

 

Maybelline Sky High Mascara
Experience Maybelline’s Sky High Mascara for long, full and lightweight lashes. Achieve dramatic volume and breathtaking length with the flex tower brush and bamboo-infused formula. Smudge-proof and suitable for sensitive eyes.
$11.56 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Clinique High Impact Mascara
Boost volume and length for each lash with rich, pure colour for maximum impact. Instantly achieve volume and length. This formula is ophthalmologist and allergy tested.
$20 at Shoppers Drug Mart (was $35)

 

Lancome Lash Idole
Lancôme Lash Idôle
Achieve your lash goals with New Lash Idôle volumizing mascara. It’s revolutionary and non-clumping formula targets every lash for instantly fuller, lifted eyelashes.
$19.50 at Shoppers Drug Mart

 

More Recommendations
Benefit Cosmetics Roller Lash Curling & Lifting Mascara
Experience the lash roller effect! The Hook ‘n’ Roll brush grabs, separates, lifts and curls while the long-lasting formula holds for 12 hours. Enriched with provitamin B5 and serin for lash-conditioning benefits.
$19.50 at Shoppers Drug Mart (was $39)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Covergirl Lash Blast Mascara
Covergirl Lash Blast Clean Volume Waterproof Mascara
This clean, vegan mascara by Covergirl is formulated without harmful ingredients and is cruelty-free. Infused with nourishing oils, it delivers 6x volume with no smudging.
$6.99 on Amazon $8.99 at Shoppers Drug Mart (was $14.99)

 

Annabelle Skinny Mascara
Achieve longer-looking lashes with Annabelle’s award-winning Skinny Mascara. Perfect for short lashes, its high-precision brush captures even the shortest hairs for ultimate definition. Now in an eco-friendly pack, cruelty-free certified by PETA.
$7.99 on Amazon (was $10.95)
The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

A weekly newsletter featuring must-have products, expert advice and a round-up of the best deals.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices