Stock up (and save!) on these grocery staples

We get it, the cost of food and household essentials are at an all-time high and when shopping for your family, every dollar counts. Surprisingly, Amazon offers a wide array of these staples at competitive prices. After scouring the site, here are our top 10 finds.

Mott's Value Pack Packing lunches is no one’s idea of a good time. However, having grab-and-go snacks readily available can alleviate morning stress. $9.97 on Amazon

Kicking Horse Coffee Kicking Horse makes a great cup of coffee with lots of different blends to choose from. And this price is hard to beat. $10.99 on Amazon

Cheerios 2-pack Ensure you never run out of Cheerios with this jumbo option! Grab two 1kg boxes and add another box of your favorite cereal to fill up your cart. $10.99 on Amazon

French's Ketchup Condiments keep for a long time so why not stock up your pantry? $3.47 on Amazon (was $4.79)

Kraft Smooth Peanut Butter Never run out of this breakfast staple again with this 2kg jar of Kraft Smooth Peanut Butter. $10.47 on Amazon

Annie's Cheddar Bunnies Annie’s pasta is a crowd-pleaser and always comes in handy when you have a few boxes tucked away in your cupboard for that Saturday when the kids ask, “What’s for lunch?!” $2.99 on Amazon

Nature Valley Value Pack If you take a granola bar with you wherever you go, this Nature Valley variety pack will come in handy. $11.47 on Amazon

Bounty Select-A-Size Paper Towels Having paper towel on-hand at all times is key. For $30 you get eight double rolls of the super-absorbent Bounty Paper Towels. $29.98 on Amazon

Cascade Dishwasher Detergent Pods This 90-pack of Cascade dishwasher detergent pods will keep your kitchen running for a while – plus, they are on sale. $19.99 on Amazon (was $24.99)

Dawn Platinum Dishwashing Liquid Keep you soap dispenser filled up with this bestselling Dawn Platinum refill. $9.97 on Amazon (was $12.99)

