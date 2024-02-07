Menu

The Curator

Stock up (and save!) on these grocery staples

By Staff The Curator Team
Posted February 7, 2024 5:54 pm
1 min read
Dried goods in jars View image in full screen
Amazon has a wide range of grocery essentials to choose from . (Getty/File)
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

We get it, the cost of food and household essentials are at an all-time high and when shopping for your family, every dollar counts. Surprisingly, Amazon offers a wide array of these staples at competitive prices. After scouring the site, here are our top 10 finds.

 

Mott's Value Pack
Packing lunches is no one’s idea of a good time. However, having grab-and-go snacks readily available can alleviate morning stress.
$9.97 on Amazon

 

Kicking Horse Coffee
Kicking Horse makes a great cup of coffee with lots of different blends to choose from. And this price is hard to beat.
$10.99 on Amazon

 

Cheerios 2-pack
Ensure you never run out of Cheerios with this jumbo option! Grab two 1kg boxes and add another box of your favorite cereal to fill up your cart.
$10.99 on Amazon

 

French's Ketchup
Condiments keep for a long time so why not stock up your pantry?
$3.47 on Amazon (was $4.79)
Kraft Smooth Peanut Butter
Never run out of this breakfast staple again with this 2kg jar of Kraft Smooth Peanut Butter.
$10.47 on Amazon

 

Annie's Cheddar Bunnies
Annie’s pasta is a crowd-pleaser and always comes in handy when you have a few boxes tucked away in your cupboard for that Saturday when the kids ask, “What’s for lunch?!”
$2.99 on Amazon

 

Nature Valley Value Pack
If you take a granola bar with you wherever you go, this Nature Valley variety pack will come in handy.
$11.47 on Amazon
Bounty Select-A-Size Paper Towels
Having paper towel on-hand at all times is key. For $30 you get eight double rolls of the super-absorbent Bounty Paper Towels.
$29.98 on Amazon

 

Cascade Dishwasher Detergent Pods
This 90-pack of Cascade dishwasher detergent pods will keep your kitchen running for a while – plus, they are on sale.
$19.99 on Amazon (was $24.99)

 

Dawn Platinum Dishwashing Liquid
Keep you soap dispenser filled up with this bestselling Dawn Platinum refill.
$9.97 on Amazon (was $12.99)
Bonus!

32pcs Food Storage Container Set
If you are stocking up on dry goods, these food storage containers are a game-changer. Extra bonus? They’re 19% off.
$53.99 on Amazon (was $66.99)
