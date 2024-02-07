Stock up (and save!) on these grocery staples

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
We get it, the cost of food and household essentials are at an all-time high and when shopping for your family, every dollar counts. Surprisingly, Amazon offers a wide array of these staples at competitive prices. After scouring the site, here are our top 10 finds.
Packing lunches is no one’s idea of a good time. However, having grab-and-go snacks readily available can alleviate morning stress.
Kicking Horse makes a great cup of coffee with lots of different blends to choose from. And this price is hard to beat.
Ensure you never run out of Cheerios with this jumbo option! Grab two 1kg boxes and add another box of your favorite cereal to fill up your cart.
Never run out of this breakfast staple again with this 2kg jar of Kraft Smooth Peanut Butter.
Annie’s pasta is a crowd-pleaser and always comes in handy when you have a few boxes tucked away in your cupboard for that Saturday when the kids ask, “What’s for lunch?!”
If you take a granola bar with you wherever you go, this Nature Valley variety pack will come in handy.
More Recommendations
Having paper towel on-hand at all times is key. For $30 you get eight double rolls of the super-absorbent Bounty Paper Towels.
This 90-pack of Cascade dishwasher detergent pods will keep your kitchen running for a while – plus, they are on sale.
Keep you soap dispenser filled up with this bestselling Dawn Platinum refill.
Bonus!
If you are stocking up on dry goods, these food storage containers are a game-changer. Extra bonus? They’re 19% off.
