The Curator

Groundhog day is here! 10 items for spring already on sale

By Andrea Cardillo The Curator Team
Posted February 2, 2024 11:21 am
1 min read
Groundhog Day 2024: Wiarton Willie predicts early spring for Canada
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Spring is almost here, at least according to a groundhog. Shortly after 8 a.m. this morning in Ontario, Wiarton Willie declared to the masses that an early spring is on its way. This marks the third consecutive year that the famous rodent has predicted an early spring. Only time will tell if we’re actually in for an early spring (sorry, Wiarton), but regardless, what better way to celebrate the day than with a sale!

Here are 10 spring must-haves already on sale.

 

Greenworks Axial Blower
Get a quick start to cleaning up your yard after winter with this Greenworks cordless blower. It has two speeds and is ultra lightweight so you can move around your yard with ease.
$118.99 on Amazon (was $149)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Ohey Electric Weed Wacker
Goodbye unwanted weeds! This 21 volt cordless weed wacker is a game-changer for your yard. There’s a plastic blade for grass, a steel blade for cutting small shrubs and circular saw blade for trimming twigs and small branches.
$99.89 on Amazon (was $149.99)

 

 

Garden Hose Expandable 100FT
If you’re ready for a new hose, this heavy-duty flexible hose is a great find at 21% off. It can extend to three different lengths to suit all jobs around the house. It also comes with a 10-way nozzle.
$46 on Amazon (was $58)

 

Metal Raised Garden Bed for Vegetables
If you’ve wanted to start a vegetable garden, this is your year. This planter can hold up to 18 cubic feet of soil, enough for all of your vegetables. The open bottom design also means your crop won’t get waterlogged and the roots won’t be unnecessarily constrained, allowing for maximum growth potential.
$98.99 on Amazon (was $109.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Tumbling Composter
What better way to help your garden grow, than with your own personal composter. The handy thermometer will help you keep your bin at an ideal temperature – and help you figure out what kinds of food waste to add.
$125.99 on Amazon (was $159.99)

 

 

SOLIOM Bird Feeder with Camera
Take bird watching to the next level with this bird feeder with a wireless camera. Receive instant notifications when you have a new visitor. The app also recognizes over 10,000 bird species – you can also save photos on your phone.
$159.80 on Amazon (was $270)

 

More Recommendations
VEVOR Deck Box
Get ready to dust off your patio equipment! This handy storage box will help keep everything clean and organized throughout the spring and summer.
$81.13 on Amazon (was $94.24)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Grill Utensils Set
If you’re as excited about BBQ season as we are, here is a complete grilling accessories set. All the tools are double thick stainless steal and high temperature resistant.
$35.99 on Amazon (was $39.99)

 

Portable Solar Panel
At almost 40% off, this portable solar panel is a great deal. You can keep it outside or take it on a camping trip with you to help powered up and ready for the warm weather.
$238.99 on Amazon (was $399)

 

Suteck Zero Gravity Chair
After all your hard work getting your outdoor space ready for spring, you should take a well-deserved break. The ergonomically designed reclining chair has a full-back, adjustable headrest and removable non-slip footrest. it also comes with a handy drink holder!
$206.61 on Amazon (was $231.77)
Story continues below advertisement

