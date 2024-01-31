Safe and affordable ways to clean your jewelry at home

Send this page to someone via email

We may invest heavily in our jewelry, but when it comes to maintaining that sparkle, we often fall short. The good news is, you don’t need to spend a fortune to keep your favorite pieces in great condition. Cleaning expert Melissa Maker recently joined The Morning Show to share her best tips for cleaning your jewelry properly and safely. She demonstrates easy and affordable methods to make our diamonds, gold, silver, pearls, and costume jewelry sparkle and shine.

Gold and diamonds

From hand cream to sunscreen, diamond jewelry can accumulate gunk over time, diminishing its shine. This hack requires only dish soap and a kid’s toothbrush!

Dawn EZ-Squeeze Ultra Dish Soap Add some dish soap to a bowl of water. If the ring is fairly grimy, let it soak in the soapy mixture for about half an hour. $16.99 on Amazon

Kids Toothbrush With Suction Cup Next, take a kid’s toothbrush with extra-soft bristles and gently brush around the setting and the band. This will help remove any gunk, assures Maker. Don’t worry about scratching diamonds; they are very sturdy. You can also use this routine for gold jewelry. $5.99 on Amazon

Pearls

Pearls are more delicate than gold and diamonds. They have a shiny outer layer called the nacre, and you don’t want to remove that, says Maker. Avoid any chemicals, and even wearing perfume or sweating can affect pearls, she adds.

Microfiber Cleaning Cloth After each wear, take a flat microfiber cloth and buff it. For antique pearls showing yellowing, you can use a bit of pure acetone, but it’s advisable to check with a jeweler before attempting it at home. $18.99 on Amazon (was $19.99)

Silver

This hack works well and is fun to do! To start, line a bowl with tin foil.

Baking Soda Next, add about a tablespoon of baking soda to the lined bowl. Pour in boiling hot water, and you’ll start to see some bubbling action, working off the tarnish. $5.49 on Amazon (was $6.49)

Tongs Ensure you use coated tongs when swishing the silver around in the mixture to avoid scratching the jewelry. Afterward, you can use a flat microfiber cloth to dry it off and remove any remaining tarnish. $24.99 on Amazon

Costume jewelry

Costume jewelry can develop a green layer of build-up due to exposure to air, skin, sweat, and oils. Avoid water when dealing with costume jewelry; take it off before working out, showering, or cooking. Use a dry microfiber cloth to buff it all around, and the green will start to come off, advises Maker.

Wavytalk Ionic Hair Dryer If you want to use a bit of liquid to give it a polish, you can dip it in water, but ensure it’s super dry by using a hair dryer afterward! $49.99 on Amazon (was $62.99)

