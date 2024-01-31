Safe and affordable ways to clean your jewelry at home

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
We may invest heavily in our jewelry, but when it comes to maintaining that sparkle, we often fall short. The good news is, you don’t need to spend a fortune to keep your favorite pieces in great condition. Cleaning expert Melissa Maker recently joined The Morning Show to share her best tips for cleaning your jewelry properly and safely. She demonstrates easy and affordable methods to make our diamonds, gold, silver, pearls, and costume jewelry sparkle and shine.
Gold and diamonds
From hand cream to sunscreen, diamond jewelry can accumulate gunk over time, diminishing its shine. This hack requires only dish soap and a kid’s toothbrush!
Pearls
Pearls are more delicate than gold and diamonds. They have a shiny outer layer called the nacre, and you don’t want to remove that, says Maker. Avoid any chemicals, and even wearing perfume or sweating can affect pearls, she adds.
Silver
This hack works well and is fun to do! To start, line a bowl with tin foil.
Costume jewelry
Costume jewelry can develop a green layer of build-up due to exposure to air, skin, sweat, and oils. Avoid water when dealing with costume jewelry; take it off before working out, showering, or cooking. Use a dry microfiber cloth to buff it all around, and the green will start to come off, advises Maker.
