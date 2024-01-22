Heart-shaped meal ideas to surprise your loved one this Valentine’s Day

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Take your meal to the next level this Valentine’s Day with these fun and easy kitchen tools. From heart-shaped waffles to an unforgettable cocktail, here’s a roundup of some of our favorite finds.

Dash Mini Waffle Maker Machine Put a little spin on your classic breakfast with this heart-shaped waffle maker. It heats up in minutes, and its dual non-stick surfaces will ensure that everything goes off without a hitch. Additionally, it’s compact, so you can easily tuck it away until the next special occasion. $41 on Amazon

Heart Shaped Mould What about adding some heart-shaped eggs or pancakes to the mix? The ring features a 360-degree rotating handle, allowing you to turn food easily and safely. $6.55 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Valentines Day Apron Let the kids help! Dressing up to surprise Mom or Dad is fun for everyone. This set of two aprons comes with adjustable waist straps and is easy to clean. $21.99 on Amazon

Heart Shape Non-Stick Moulds Start the evening off with a Valentine’s Day-inspired cocktail (think pink Cosmo or a Campari Spritz). This 3-pack of heart-shaped molds is perfect for ice cubes for that special drink, or if you really want to impress, you can make some chocolates. $19.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Dipping Bowls Make your appetizers and dips extra special with these four heart-shaped dipping bowls. They will quickly become a staple in your kitchen. $19.49 on Amazon

Artoid Mode Red Love Valentine's Day Table Runner Don’t forget to make the table pop! This soft and durable table runner is easy to clean and will add an extra touch of special to your meal. $12.99 on Amazon (was $14.99)

—

More from The Curator team

10 candy-free gifts that kids will love this Valentine’s Day

Story continues below advertisement

Valentine’s Day gifts under $50 they’ll *really* love