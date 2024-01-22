Menu

The Curator

Heart-shaped meal ideas to surprise your loved one this Valentine’s Day

By Staff The Curator Team
Posted January 22, 2024 3:37 pm
1 min read
heart-shaped waffles on a white plate with berries View image in full screen
Make a Valentine's Day meal your loved one won't forget. (Getty/File)
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Take your meal to the next level this Valentine’s Day with these fun and easy kitchen tools. From heart-shaped waffles to an unforgettable cocktail, here’s a roundup of some of our favorite finds.

Dash Mini Waffle Maker Machine
Put a little spin on your classic breakfast with this heart-shaped waffle maker. It heats up in minutes, and its dual non-stick surfaces will ensure that everything goes off without a hitch. Additionally, it’s compact, so you can easily tuck it away until the next special occasion.
$41 on Amazon

 

Heart Shaped Mould
What about adding some heart-shaped eggs or pancakes to the mix? The ring features a 360-degree rotating handle, allowing you to turn food easily and safely.
$6.55 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Heart Shaped Double Walled Insulated Glass Mugs
Complete your one-of-a-kind breakfast with these adorable heart-shaped mugs. They’re lightweight and dishwasher-safe.
$13.92 on Amazon

 

Valentines Day Apron
Let the kids help! Dressing up to surprise Mom or Dad is fun for everyone. This set of two aprons comes with adjustable waist straps and is easy to clean.
$21.99 on Amazon

 

Heart Shape Non-Stick Moulds
Start the evening off with a Valentine’s Day-inspired cocktail (think pink Cosmo or a Campari Spritz). This 3-pack of heart-shaped molds is perfect for ice cubes for that special drink, or if you really want to impress, you can make some chocolates.
$19.99 on Amazon
More Recommendations
Story continues below advertisement

 

Dipping Bowls
Make your appetizers and dips extra special with these four heart-shaped dipping bowls. They will quickly become a staple in your kitchen.
$19.49 on Amazon

 

Artoid Mode Red Love Valentine's Day Table Runner
Don’t forget to make the table pop! This soft and durable table runner is easy to clean and will add an extra touch of special to your meal.
$12.99 on Amazon (was $14.99)

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

