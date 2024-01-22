Heart-shaped meal ideas to surprise your loved one this Valentine’s Day

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Take your meal to the next level this Valentine’s Day with these fun and easy kitchen tools. From heart-shaped waffles to an unforgettable cocktail, here’s a roundup of some of our favorite finds.
Put a little spin on your classic breakfast with this heart-shaped waffle maker. It heats up in minutes, and its dual non-stick surfaces will ensure that everything goes off without a hitch. Additionally, it’s compact, so you can easily tuck it away until the next special occasion.
Start the evening off with a Valentine’s Day-inspired cocktail (think pink Cosmo or a Campari Spritz). This 3-pack of heart-shaped molds is perfect for ice cubes for that special drink, or if you really want to impress, you can make some chocolates.
