Boxing Day early deals have arrived! Here are our faves

Here at The Curator, there’s no such thing as shopping fatigue…especially when sales are involved!

After a *seriously* amazing Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we didn’t expect more impressive deals to reveal themselves, but alas; early deals for Boxing Day have dropped and our carts are (once again) loaded. With discounts this good, we’re not mad about it!

Ahead, 13 impressive Boxing Day early deals to shop before it’s too late.

The heating and cooling air purifier

Hot+Cool Air Purifier HP07, Dyson If you spend a lot of time at home (hello, remote workers!), this Dyson air purifier is worth the price point–and now it’s $100 off! It captures ultrafine dust and allergens with ease. Plus, its cooling and heating fan makes this device is a triple threat. $699.99 on Amazon (was $899.99)

The chic weighted blanket

Hand Knitted Weighted Blanket, Silk & Snow Cozy as a hug, this hand-woven weighted blanket is chic and stress-reducing–win win. Unlike other blankets of its kind, Silk & Snow’s is free of plastic pellets. This dreamy cream hue is sure to brighten your days and spruce up your home décor, too. $168 at Silk & Snow (was $280)

The smart TV projector

SAMSUNG 2nd Gen Full HD HDR Smart TV LED Projector This smart TV projector may be pricey but, hear us out, it will change your viewing experience for good. With its compact, portable design and premium 360-degree audio, you can watch movies and shows from Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime video and more anywhere in your home. $898 on Amazon (was $1149.99)

The beautifying collagen powder

Sports Research Collagen Peptides Say hello to a radiant, youthful complexion. This collagen powder is packed with amino acids and protein to support healthy skin and nails from the inside out. The vanilla flavour makes for a yummy smoothie base, or protein creamer for your coffee. $48.95 on Amazon (was $61.13)

The pan that does it all

Always Pan 2.0, Our Place Braise, boil, bake, sear, steam, saute–do it all with this Insta-famous pan. Now $61 off, it’s your time to shine in the kitchen. Even your stovetop will get a makeover with this limited-edition earth-toned pan in the colour Tiera (our favourite from the collection!). $139 at Our Place (was $200)

The compact floor cleaner

eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac Yes, that really *is* the discounted price of this top-of-the-line eufy robot vacuum. With its powerful, multi-surface lifting suction and super slim profile, this smart vacuum will save your floors when disaster (read: debris) strikes. $179.99 on Amazon (was $259.99)

The precision blender

Vitamix Explorian Blender Now at a low price, this highly-coveted Vitamix blender is a kitchen essential. With ten variable speeds, it promises culinary precision every time. From the smoothest of purées to the heartiest of soups, the blending options are endless. $289.95 on Amazon (was $469.95)

The floodlight with built-in intelligence

Google Nest Cam with Floodlight, Google This Nest Cam with floodlight is more than a motion detector–it automatically lights up when there’s important activity and can even pick up on familiar faces with a Nest Aware subscription. It’s just the security system you needed, now at an affordable price. $239.98 on Amazon (was $379.99)

The personal sound headphones

Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones Stay devoted to your tunes with these sleek, wireless headphones by Skullcandy. “Crusher tech” examines your hearing and adjusts the sound to your listening experience, so you can focus on your music and *only* your music. $199.99 on Amazon (was $299.99)

The slim fitted turtleneck

Patrick Assaraf Merino Wool Turtleneck, Harry Rosen There’s nothing like merino wool to keep you warm on a cold day. This turtleneck’s understated design makes it a wardrobe staple. Add it to your (or a loved one’s) capsule collection now while it’s discounted. $167.99 at Harry Rosen (was $225)

The coveted reading socks

Waffle Reading Socks For cooler mornings and evenings spent with a book, these fuzzy socks pair perfectly with a cup of tea and a bestseller–and now they’re on sale. Their plush design makes you feel like you’re wearing slippers. $20 at Indigo (was $29.99)

The crimson palette

Magnif'eyes Eyeshadow Palette, Rimmel London What’s not to love about this gorgeous palette? Complete with 12 matte and shimmery crimson shades, it’s the perfect addition to any makeup arsenal–and the price simply cannot be beat. $8.99 on Amazon (was $14.98)

The pore-diminishing face steamer

Ionic NanoSteamer Looking to achieve a poreless complexion in 2024? With this steamer, you’re all set. It uses ionic nano technology to penetrate deep into pores. It also comes with a five-piece kit of tools that allows you to have a spa-like experience from home. $49.95 on Amazon (was $59.95)