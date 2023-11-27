Menu

The Curator

Cyber Monday deals that are worth the hype – from Dyson to Bose & beyond

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted November 27, 2023 10:58 am
Get the best Cyber Monday deals with products from coveted brands like Dyson, Breville, Beis and more. View image in full screen
Get the best Cyber Monday deals with products from coveted brands like Dyson, Breville, Beis and more.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Simple Modern 40 oz Tumbler
It’s the chic tumbler on everyone’s list, now at a palatable price. This winter white hue happens to be our favourite.
$32.99 on Amazon (was $42.99)

 

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Keep sound out, so you can focus on your music (and only your music) with these Bose headphones. They provide an immersive sound experience that lasts up to 24 hours of wireless playtime.
$499.99 on Amazon (was $549.99)
Kobo Sage
With this Kobo Sage e-reader, you can carry your to-be-read pile anywhere and even tune in to your favourite audiobooks. It’s also compatible with the Kobo Stylus, for easy notetaking on every page.
$269.99 on Indigo (was $299.99)

 

Muji women's flannel pajamas
Women's Side Seamless Flannel Pajamas
Add these dreamy pajamas to your cart before they’re gone. They’re already sold out in ivory, but this cutesy pink pair is equally as stylish.
$63.92 on Muji (was $79.90)

 

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine
Get set for café-quality coffee from home with this state-of-the art espresso machine by Breville. Dose control grinding and digital temperature control ensures the perfect cuppa every time.
$748.99 on Amazon (was $999.99)
Lefant Robot Vacuum
Get hands-free cleaning at an amazing price with this top-of-the-line Lefant robot vacuum. The powerful, multi-surface lifting suction and multiple cleaning modes (from random cleaning to spot cleaning), makes this smart vacuum just the tool you’ll need for a pristine floor.
$159.80 on Amazon (was $329.99)

 

Dyson Supersonic hair dryer
You can never go wrong with Dyson. This high-tech baby comes equipped with all the attachments for a sleek and speedy blowout with each use.
$479.99 on Amazon (was $579.99)

 

Adidas Originals Men's Superstar 2
With its iconic design, what’s not to love about this classic pair of Adidas sneakers? If you or someone on your shopping list have had their eye on these kicks, it’s time to go for it.
$84.50 on Amazon (was $130.00)
The Weekender Bag Beis
The Weekender by Beis
Designed to take the hassle out of packing, the Weekender Bag is the ultimate travel companion. With its sleek design, you’ll want to tote it around everywhere you go.
$108.75 on Beis (was $145.00)
More Recommendations

 

Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Instant Camera
Make memories that will last a lifetime, thanks to this Fujifilm Instax Mini camera. It’s equal parts cute and practical, for quick snapping and printing action.
$84.99 on Amazon (was $99.99)

 

eufy Security S210 Outdoor Cam
With a built-in spotlight and ultra-clear 2K resolution, this Eufy camera provides powerful round-the-clock security. You’ll get colour detail at night and crisp recordings for the full picture at all times.
$89.98 on Amazon (was $129.99)
Govee Smart Lightbulbs
Set the mood with these Alexa-compatible Govee Smart lightbulbs. Hands-free voice control and music syncing makes this lighting fun.
$34.99 on Amazon (was $69.99)

 

MANSCAPED Electric Groin Hair Trimmer
Give your man the gift of a fresh shave with this hair trimmer by Manscaped. It’s waterproof, includes a wireless charging dock and comes with adjustable trimming guards for different hair lengths.
$90.99 on Amazon (was $129.99)

 

Theragun Elite
Designed to provide deep muscle relaxation and relief, this heavy-duty massage gun simply melts away tension. With five different attachments and speeds, this handheld machine is ready to tackle pain like a pro.
$388.99on Amazon (was $549.99)
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

