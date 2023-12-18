Menu

The Curator

10 yummy, tummy-friendly snacks for the sensitive stomach

By Joy Jin The Curator Team
Posted December 18, 2023 9:53 am
Bowl of vegetable chips View image in full screen
With or without food intolerances, these amazing snacks are one-of-a-kind amazing and are gluten-free, dairy-free, nut-free, egg-free and soy-free. (Getty/File)
Share

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Food intolerances can cause havoc on the gut and quickly turn your day upside down.

Luckily there are plenty of gluten-free, dairy-free, nut-free, egg-free, soy-free snacks to choose from nowadays. So go ahead and try one or more of these yummy, tummy-friendly snacks for the sensitive stomach. You deserve to eat worry-free.

Caution for those with allergies: Be sure to check if products are made in allergy-safe facilities as they may contain traces of nuts and other allergens.

Veggie Straws Rosemary and Olive Oil, and $2.47 for 1 at Walmart
These light veggie straws will easily satisfy that craving for a snack that’s crunchy and wholesome. Made with a medley of non-genetically engineered veggies, they are certified gluten-free, kosher, vegan, and contain no artificial flavours. Yup, all that goodness from just simple, natural ingredients.
$29.64 for 12 at Amazon Canada $6.89 per package at Walmart
dried mango snack
Prana Organic Dried Organic Mango
A source of protective antioxidants, dried fruit is rich in micronutrients and dietary fibre. When you feel your energy levels getting low, these organic dried mangoes, with no additional ingredients, will help boost blood sugar quickly to get you through the day. Mango not your flavour? Prana Organic makes other dried fruits, including dried cranberries, dried apricots and dried mulberries.
$7.99 at Prana Foods $8.79 at Well.ca

 

Beretta Beef Jerky
Beef jerky that is widely available at major grocery stores and convenience shops often contain a plethora of highly processed ingredients, artificial flavours, preservatives and common allergens. Beretta Farms offers a much healthier alternative to the easy-to-grab high-protein snack. Their beef jerky is antibiotic-free, hormone-free, gluten-free, soy-free, and naturally smoked. And with just four ingredients – beef, sea salt, cultured celery juice, smoke – you can feel good about this cleaner jerky.
$6.29 at Natura Market $5.99 at Beretta Farms

 

Plant Snacks Dairy-Free Cheddar Plant Thins
These vegan-friendly cheezy thins have some weight to their bite – with 3g of protein per serving, 3g of fibre as well as a good source of vitamin D, they’re a healthy choice that will also keep the hunger pangs at bay. They are also certified gluten-free, soy-free, tree nut- and peanut-free, dairy-free and non-GMO project verified.
$6.29 at Well.ca
MadeGood Chocolate Chip Granola Bars
MadeGood’s name says it all. Their chocolate chip granola bars are certainly made good to deliver antioxidants and the nutrients of one full serving of vegetables. While many sweet bars contain mass amounts of sugar, each granola bar only contains 6% of the daily value. And not only are these bars made with pure gluten-free oats and free from common allergens, they are also produced in a facility that’s gluten-free, soy-free, dairy-free, sesame-free, peanut-free, tree nut-free, egg-free and fish/shellfish-free, too.
$22.63 for 30 at Amazon Canada

 

Glutino Pretzel Twists
Pretzels are so versatile – a party classic, good to munch on when watching any big game, and a fantastic snack in between meals. Salty, crunchy, and satisfying, they’re great on their own or with a dip. Traditionally a wheat-based snack, we’re glad to have this option that’s gluten-free, soy-free, vegan, non-GMO and kosher as well.
$9.74 on Amazon $10.29 at Well.ca
No dairy spicy queso dip
Primal Kitchen Spicy Queso-Style Plant-Based Dip
For all your pretzels, crackers and chips, this spicy queso-style dairy-free plant dip will help add more heft to your snacking experience – plus a load of veggies. Not only are they sugar-free, soy-free and certified gluten-free, they also meet the dietary standards of Whole 30, Keto and Paleo lifestyles. Chips and dip night will never be the same!
$11.99 at Natura Market
Terra Original Low-Sodium Exotic Vegetable Chips
The potato chip can be considered the easy, mindless go-to snack while watching a show. The exotic vegetale chip, on the other hand, is meant to be savoured – each chip a different flavour, a different surprise that will tantalize the tastebuds. So popular were the Original Exotic Chips by Terra that they have since created other flavours. But with the simplest of ingredients in the original, we vote this one is best.
$15.94 on Amazon

 

 

Mary's organic crakcers
Mary’s Organic Real Thin Olive Oil and Cracked Black Pepper Crackers
Those who like a little kick in their snacks will enjoy these cracked black pepper crackers that are flavourable to have just on their own sans dairy-free cheese or dip. Certified vegan and gluten-free, they are also non-gmo verified and organic. Irresistably delicious, you’ll be hooked in no time.
$7.79 at well.ca
