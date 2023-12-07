Menu

The Curator

Our top 3 Amazon deals this week: Save big on Nespresso, JBL & Philips

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted December 7, 2023 11:46 am
Amazon Deals - Nespresso, JBL & Philips Sonicare View image in full screen
Here are our favourite deal items up for grabs this week on Amazon.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Looking to shop deals?

Whether you’re continuing to cross off your holiday shopping list or snag some items for yourself, read on for our top three deals of the week from Amazon Canada.

 

Nespresso by Breville Vertuo Next
Now at an excellent price, this elegantly compact machine keeps things simple, with its one-touch brewing button. Enjoy a premium flavoured cuppa across a range of five coffee sizes, from espresso to a generous mug’s worth.
$129 on Amazon (was $196.98)

 

Story continues below advertisement
JBL Live 660NC Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Stay devoted to your tunes with this sleek pair of noise-cancelling headphones by JBL. They keep sound out, so you can focus on your music and only your music. With up to 50 hours of wireless playtime, you won’t miss a beat.
$149.98 on Amazon (was $299.98)
More Recommendations

 

Philips Sonicare 2100 Power Toothbrush
For a gentle, yet effective clean, opt for this Philips Sonicare toothbrush. It gently eases you into brushing by gradually increasing power, and the two-minute timer lets you know when time is up.
$24.95 on Amazon (was $42.99)
