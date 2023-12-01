Menu

The Curator

Easy holiday gifts under $100 for the foodie in your life

By Brittany Devenyi The Curator Team
Posted December 1, 2023 7:00 am
Foodie gift guide View image in full screen
We’ve rounded up the most coveted products under $100 that any foodie will devour this year.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Holiday shopping for loved ones isn’t the easiest undertaking – especially when we repeat the task year after year.

Sometimes, the idea bank runs dry and we end up defaulting to a pair of slippers or a scented candle. But fear not, there are plenty of thoughtful and affordable gift options on the market to help spark inspiration.

We’ve rounded up the most coveted products under $100 that any foodie will devour this year.

 

Olive Oil Gift Set
This artisanal gift set takes a modest kitchen essential and morphs it into a gourmet ex-perience. The thoughtfully packaged kit features eight uniquely flavoured extra-virgin olive oils (from smoky bacon to blood orange). Whether mixed into a salad or drizzled onto crusty bread, each distinct flavour promises to liven up any dish.
$49.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Indoor Herb Garden
When the weather turns frosty, exercising our green thumb tends to be more enjoyable in the confines of our heated home. If the gardener in your life has bid adieu to back-yard basil in favour of the grocery store variety, gift them a modern indoor herb garden. The genius device has a self-watering mechanism and more than 50 pre-seeded plant pods.
$89.99 on Amazon

 

Stylish Dutch Oven
We love sourcing cookware that will shine on display and still make a mean pot roast. In other words: cookware that is just as practical as it is stylish. This sleek cast-iron dutch oven can roast or bake just about anything, and can be transferred from stovetop to oven to table for easy serving. It’s a must-have for the family cook or frequent host.
$79.99 at Indigo

 

Hot Sauce Making Kit
If you’re looking to heat things up a notch this year, we sourced just the present. For the person who can “handle any spice level”, put their palate to the test with this au-thentic hot sauce making kit. It contains all ingredients required to craft seven bottles of the fiery stuff at different heat levels. Bonus: rubber gloves are included.
$84.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Artisanal Cheese Gift Box
No matter who you’re shopping for this year, few will turn their nose at a drool-worthy charcuterie board. Nibbl. is a Canadian-based company that crafts premium cheese boxes (featuring both locally sourced and imported varieties). This particular gift box includes five speciality cheeses, artisanal crackers, sweet preserves, stuffed Spanish olives and a mild antipasto for a memorable spread.
$90 at Nibbl.

 

Acacia Wood Cutting Board
We love a dual-purpose cutting board that can also function as a gorgeous serving tray. This board is crafted from premium-grade acacia wood (read: more durable than plastic or bamboo) and is naturally antibacterial. When it’s not being used to chop food, it’s the ideal canvas for building a show-stopping charcuterie spread.
$59 on Amazon (was $82.68)
More Recommendations

 

Modern Bread Box
File this gift idea under kitchen nice-to-haves that the average food enthusiast likely doesn’t own. A bread box is perfect for the devoted sandwich consumer or bread baker to help prevent their precious loaves from going stale. This modern model includes a handle for easy transport, and has a bamboo lid that acts as a serving tray.
$98 at West Elm
Story continues below advertisement

 

KitchenAid Food Chopper
Don’t be fooled by the size of this mini food chopper – it’s just as small as it is mighty. It’s the optimal countertop appliance for quick ingredient chopping or to prepare homemade dressings and sauces. Its compact design also makes for easy storage, and the pieces are dishwasher safe.
$49.98 on Amazon (was $54.99)

 

Imperia Pasta Maker
For the person who relishes in the art of freshly crafted pasta, allow them to become their own connoisseur with a fancy pasta machine. This stainless-steel option features seven thickness settings to effectively whip up everything from spaghetti to fettuccine.
$48.99 on Amazon

 

Chili Oil Set
These Canadian-crafted miso-based chili oils are all it takes to bring a dish from mun-dane to memorable. Each one is jam-packed with umami goodness (key ingredients include miso paste, sesame oil and tamari) to enhance everything from stir-fries to sea-food. It’s the secret pantry staple your food-obsessed gift recipient never knew they needed.
$48 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

